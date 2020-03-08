Fashion Community Week showcases international couture

Colorful, glittery, cutting-edge design in runway show at the Fairmont

Fashionistas and their friends turned out for fun and glamour at the Fairmont Hotel’s Venetian Room for the International and Couture Show on Saturday, part of the 10th Fashion Community Week in The City.

Designers from Nicaragua, Ghana, Morocco, Japan and the U.S. presented men’s and women’s wear at the runway show, which ended in an hour-long online “shop the runway” sale.

The evening’s winning designer was Wanda Jara from Nicaragua, whose line featured flowing and sculptural colorful gowns that were appealingly fancy and casual at the same time.

But all of the runway’s offerings were eye-catching: Dufie Boateng, from Ghana, showed equally colorful gowns and separates; and Mina Bine Bine, a French-Moroccan designer living in Los Angeles, reflected her culture in glittery, vibrant pieces.

Japanese designer Kanya Miki’s RABD Official brand included dressed-up street style for men and women; the line’s wildly oversized pants were notable.

Bay Area-based Nancy Vuu’s line of gowns included form-fitting sparkly dresses and others in vibrant prints.

Host Laura Madden, chic in gold and black, reiterated that fashion week, in addition to introducing and promoting emerging designers, is committed to sustainable fashion and “fashion with a purpose,” which meant that local nonprofits benefited from some of Fashion Community Week’s programming.

Established by Shirin Hashem, a marketing and fashion professional, the week’s four-day schedule also features networking opportunities including panel discussions, showcases and parties.

IF YOU GO

Shop the Runway and Meet the Creatives

Presented by Fashion Community Week

Where: Hotel Zelos, 12 Fourth St., S.F.

When: 2 to 6 p.m. March 8

Tickets: $20 to $240

Contact: https://www.fcwsf.org/

