Farewell to artists who died in 2019

As 2020 begins, take a moment to remember some greats

Bay Area musician and philanthropist Pegi Young died on Jan. 1, 2019. (Courtesy Jay Blakesberg)

As 2020 begins, here’s a farewell to some notable people in the arts world who died in 2019:

Pegi Young, 66: The longtime Bay Area singer, songwriter, environmentalist, educator and philanthropist started the Bridge School Benefit Concerts. Jan. 1.

Daryl Dragon, 76. The “Captain” of Captain & Tennille and his then-wife Toni Tennille sang “Love Will Keep Us Together.” Jan. 2.

James Ingram, 66. The Grammy-winning singer had R&B and pop chart hits and Oscar nods for songwriting. Jan. 29.

Harold Bradley, 93. The Country Music Hall of Fame guitarist and his brother, producer Owen Bradley, helped craft “The Nashville Sound.” Jan. 31.

Albert Finney, 82. The English actor earned Oscar nominations for “Tom Jones” in 1964 and “Erin Brockovich” in 2001. Feb. 8.

Jan-Michael Vincent, 73. The actor was known for his good looks and appearances on TV’s “Airwolf.” Feb. 10.

Karl Lagerfeld, 85. Chanel’s couturier, with his trademark white ponytail, dominated high fashion for five decades. Feb. 19.

David Horowitz, 81. The consumer reported helmed the syndicated program “Fight Back!” Feb. 21.

Peter Tork, 77. The singer-songwriter and musician claimed fame as the goofy bassist in the TV rock band The Monkees. Feb. 21.

Stanley Donen, 94. The director made great Hollywood musicals including “On the Town” and “Singin’ in the Rain.” Feb. 21.

Katherine Helmond, 89. The award-winning actress portrayed mothers on the sitcoms “Who’s the Boss?” and “Soap.” Feb. 23.

Andre Previn, 89. The pianist, composer and conductor crossed musical worlds in Hollywood, jazz and classical. Feb. 28.

Luke Perry, 52. The heartthrob played Dylan McKay on “Beverly Hills, 90210.” March 4.

Dick Dale, 83. His instrumentals on songs earned him the nickname King of the Surf Guitar. March 16.

Agnes Varda, 90. The French New Wave pioneer was an inspiration to generations of filmmakers. March 29.

Nipsey Hussle, 33. The Grammy-nominated West Coast rapper also was an entreprenuer. March 31.

Charles Van Doren, 93. The academic whose rise and fall as a corrupt game show contestant in the 1950s was the basis of the film “Quiz Show.” April 9.

Georgia Engel, 70. She actress was best known as the innocent, sweet-voiced Georgette on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” April 12.

Bibi Andersson, 83. The Swedish actress starred in Ingmar Bergman films “The Seventh Seal” and “Persona.” April 14.

John Singleton, 51. The director’s memorable Hollywood debut was the Academy Award-nominated “Boyz N the Hood.” April 29.

Peter Mayhew, 74. The costumed actor played beloved Chewbacca in the original “Star Wars” movies. April 30.

Peggy Lipton, 72. The actress appeared in TV’s “The Mod Squad” in the 1960s and “Twin Peaks” in the 1990s. May 11.

Doris Day, 97. The sunny actress-singer was one of Hollywood’s top stars in the 1950s-60s and a personifcation of wholesome womanhood. May 13.

Tim Conway, 85. Carol Burnett’s hilarious cohort won four Emmy Awards for being on her TV variety show. May 14.

I.M. Pei, 102. The famed globe-trotting architect revived Paris’ Louvre with a big glass pyramid. May 16.

Leon Redbone, 69. The blues and jazz artist was known for his growly voice, Panama hat and mysterious air. May 30.

Dr. John, 77. The New Orleans singer and piano player mixed musical styles with a hoodoo stage persona. June 6.

Sylvia Miles, 94. The actress claimed fame for scene-stealing roles in “Midnight Cowboy” and “Farewell, My Lovely.” June 12.

Gloria Vanderbilt, 95. The heiress, artist and romantic survived family tragedy, multiple marriages and was a designer jeans pioneer in the 1970s-80s. June 17.

Judith Krantz, 91. The novelist wrote steamy bestsellers including “Scruples” and “Princess Daisy.” June 22.

Joao Gilberto, 88. The Brazilian singer, guitarist and songwriter is considered among the fathers of bossa nova. July 6.

Martin Charnin, 84. After debuting Broadway in the original “West Side Story,” he became a director and lyricist, penning the score for “Annie.” July 6.

Rip Torn, 88. The Texan become a distinguished actor in TV, theater and movies, appearing in “Men in Black” and on “The Larry Sanders Show.” July 9.

Rutger Hauer, 75. The Dutch actor was best known the murderous android in “Blade Runner.” July 19.

Paul Krassner, 87. The publisher, author and radical on the front lines of 1960s counterculture named his prankster group the Yippies. July 21.

Art Neville, 81. One of New Orleans’ storied musical families the Neville Brothers, he also helped found the funk band The Meters. July 22.

Harold Prince, 91. The Broadway director and producer pushed the boundaries of musical theater, winning 21 Tony Awards. July 31.

D.A. Pennebaker, 94. The documentary maker’s notable films immortalized a young Bob Dylan in “Don’t Look Back” and captured Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign in “The War Room.” Aug. 1.

Toni Morrison, 88. The writing giant was known for “Beloved,” “Song of Solomon” and other books that brought black literature into the mainstream. Aug. 5.

Peter Fonda, 79. The son of a Hollywood legend became a movie star after writing and starring in “Easy Rider,” a counterculture classic. Aug. 16.

Valerie Harper, 80. The actress played self-deprecating Rhoda Morgenstern on hit sitcoms in the 1970s. Aug. 30.

Robert Frank, 94. The 20th-century photography pioneer’s seminal book “The Americans” captured candid moments of the 1950s. Sept. 9.

Eddie Money, 70. The rocker hit with “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight.” Sept. 13.

Phyllis Newman, 86. The Tony Award-winning Broadway veteran became the first woman to host “The Tonight Show.” Sept. 15.

Ric Ocasek, 75. The lanky Cars frontman defined a rock era with hits including “Just What I Needed.” Sept. 15.

Cokie Roberts, 75. The pioneering journalist chronicled Washington from Jimmy Carter to Donald Trump for NPR and ABC News. Sept. 17.

Jessye Norman, 74. The international acclaimed soprano won four Grammy Awards, the National Medal of Arts and the Kennedy Center Honor. Sept. 30.

Diahann Carroll, 84. The actress and singer was the first black woman to star in a non-servant role on TV’s “Julia.” Oct. 4.

Ginger Baker, 80. The drummer for Cream and other bands was known for both blues power and jazz finesse. Oct. 6.

Rip Taylor, 88. The madcap comic became a TV game show mainstay in the 1970s. Oct. 6.

Robert Forster, 78. The handsome character actor got a career boost for playing Max Cherry in “Jackie Brown.” Oct. 11.

Alicia Alonso, 98. The Cuban ballerina-choreographer’s nearly 75-year career made her an icon of loyalty to the socialist system. Oct. 17.

Bill Macy, 97. The actor was best known as the husband to Bea Arthur’s unyielding feminist on the 1970s sitcom “Maude.” Oct. 17.

Ernest J. Gaines, 86. “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” is among the acclaimed novelist’s graceful writings set in America’s South. Nov. 5.

René Auberjonois, 79. The actor most notably appeared on “M.A.S.H.” as Father Mulcahy. Dec. 8.

Caroll Spinney, 85. The actor was Big Bird on “Sesame Street” for nearly 50 years. Dec. 8.

Danny Aiello, 86. The actor’s most famous roles were in “Moonstruck,” “Once Upon a Time in America” and “Do the Right Thing.” Dec. 12.

Jerry Herman, 88. The Tony Award-winning composer wrote music and lyrics for “Mame,” “Hello, Dolly!” and “La Cage aux Folles.” Dec. 26.

— Staff, wire reports