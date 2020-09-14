Fall 2020 Arts Online: Classical

While concert halls aren’t open as the pandemic continues, Bay Area classical performing arts groups continue to host streaming events (and a few other varied programs) in the fall. Here are a few:

Bay Shore Lyric Opera Co.: The South Bay nonprofit dedicated to high-quality live productions in family-friendly venues offers online excerpts of past productions including Verdi’s comic “Falstaff,” Puccini’s “La Boheme” and Mozart’s “Cosi fan Tutte.” bslopera.com

Berkeley Symphony: Reading Is Instrumental, musical storytime produced by the Berkeley Public Library Foundation and the Berkeley Symphony features an all-star lineup of readers including Rita Moreno, Andy Samberg and Joseph Young, with musical accompaniment by Berkeley Symphony musicians. Starting Sept. 25, episodes will be posted at 11 a.m.Fridays at https://www.facebook.com/berkeleypubliclibrary. berkeleysymphony.org

Cal Performances at Home: The online series, with shows starting at 7 p.m., begins Oct. 1 with violinist Tessa Lark and pianist Andrew Armstrong playing folk music from Europe and Schubert’s Fantasy in C major, followed on Oct. 8 with Tetzlaff Quartet with Beethoven’s late string quartets and, on Oct. 14: Composer, flutist, vocalist Nathalie Joachim and Spektral Quartet performing “Fanm d’ Ayiti” (“Women of Haiti”), original compositions celebrating female artists from Haiti. Tickets are $15-$60 at calperformances.org

California Symphony: The second of a series of free virtual performances, “Virtuoso Vibrations” features violinist Robyn Bollinger performing music by Bach, Balch and Bartok and the California Symphony Wind Quintet. (7 p.m. Oct. 10; 6:30 p.m. pre-concert talk) californiasymphony.org

Chanticleer: The male a cappella chorus appears in “Love, always,” which closes “Live from London,” an online series of a cappella vocal music, at 11 a.m. Oct. 3; $15 for single tickets, $100 for series. chanticleer.org

Gold Coast Chamber Players: Cellist Jennifer Kloetzel performs J.S. Bach: Cello Suite #1 and the world premiere of Elena Ruehr’s “Cricket the Fiddler.” (4 p.m. Oct. 11). $20. gccpmusic.com

The Green Room: Sonoma State University’s online fall series includes guitarist JiJi at 3 p.m. Oct. 11 and Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center performance at 7 p.m. Oct. 17, among myriad offerings. gmc.sonoma.edu

Left Coast Chamber Ensemble: The new music group’s 28th season streams free, with a 7 p.m. Sept. 21 concert featuring flutist Stacey Pelinka in a premiere by David Dominique, Zeppelin, a duo by Laurie San Martin, and Kurt Rohde’s remixes of songs by Hildegard and Joni Mitchell, and trios by Beethoven and Albert Roussel. www.leftcoastensemble.org

Lieder Alive!: In collaboration with the San Francisco International Piano Festival, the group offers a recording of “Sommer Schubertiade” featuring mezzo soprano Kindra Scharich and pianist Jeffrey LaDeur live-streamed on Aug. 20. liederalive.org

Music at Kohl: The 38th season opens with a virtual performance featuring Fauré Quartett at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 in a program to be announced. musicatkohl.org

New Century Chamber Orchestra: With Richard Lonsdorf recently appointed interim executive director, the organization begins ticket sales on Sept. 15 for its 2021 season, which opens Feb. 5-7 with music by Mozart led by violinist and music director Daniel Hope. ncco.org

Oakland Symphony: The online rePAST program features a new weekly free stream of a past performance, posted each week at 6 p.m. Friday; the Sept. 18 offering features Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances, Op. 45 performed at the Paramount Theatre on Oct. 2, 2015. oaklandsymphony.org/repast/

Old First Concerts: September live streams include guitar soloist Lyle Sheffler (8 p.m. Sept. 18), Ensemble Ari playing works by Amy Beach, Addie Camsuzou and Sofia Gubaidulina. (8 p.m. Sept. 25) and Del Sol String Quartet playing music by Jonah Gallagher, Erika Oba and Rajna Swaminathan.(4 p.m. Sept. 27). oldfirstconcerts.org

Opera Parallèle: The 2020-21 season opens Oct. 8 with a virtual gala with author Amy Tan and composer Stewart Wallace (5 p.m., $100) and followed by a 6 p.m. digital performance of the “graphic novel” opera “Everest,” conceived by Brian Staufenbiel, with excerpts from the Joby Talbot opera with libretto by Gene Scheer. operaparallele.org

Opera San Jose: The company is offering live unique pop-up performances for a donation of $1,000 or singing telegrams for $250. operasj.org

Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and Chorale: The 2020 Virtual series offers online access to music director Richard Egarr’s series “Live from Amsterdam,” with the Oct. 22 session called “Bach in the Coffee House: Double Espresso”; other programs include Musical Explorations led by Bruce Lamott, PBO Sessions concerts, Jews & Music led by Francesco Spagnolo and the interactive “New Music for Old Instruments” led by Egarr; $50 covers programs through Dec. 31. philharmonia.org/2020-virtual/

San Francisco Contemporary Music Players: The free YouTube event “Homogeneous Infiltration” features avant-garde pianist composer Myra Melford as improvising soloist, with hosts Amadeus Regucera and Kyle Bruckmann (7 p.m. Sept. 18). sfcmp.org

San Francisco Early Music Society: The website features a calendar of weekly virtual performances of medieval, Renaissance and baroque music at https://sfems.org/category/calendar-of-early-music/.

San Francisco Opera: While subscribers have access to most streams of past performances, other online offerings include curated playlists from the “Odes to Joy” concert series, a blog with artist interviews and behind-the-scenes tales, developing programs from the Department of Diversity, Equity and Community, family workshops on “”The Magic Flute” (Sept. 19) and history programs “World Premieres at San Francisco Opera” (Sept. 20) and “Gaetano Merola & the Early Roots of the San Francisco Opera.” (Sept. 27). sfopera.com

San Francisco Performances: “Back to School with Bob Greenberg” is a free online podcast series in fall with the erudite and funny music-historian-in-residence, focusing in its first month on Schubert’s “Winterreise” song cycle (Sept. 17) and a brief history of the string quartet (Sept. 24). sfperformances.org

San Francisco Symphony: With all 2020 concerts canceled, including music director Esa-Pekka Salonen’s first appearances in the post, virtual programs include “Currents,” “Program Notes,” “American Orchestra Forum” and “From the Archives” podcasts as well as the recent release of the recording of “S&M2: Metallica and The San Francisco Symphony” captured from Chase Center in 2019. sfsymphony.org

SF Music Day 2020: The 13th annual day-long event featuring numerous local ensembles playing varied styles streams on Oct. 4. intermusicsf.org/sfmd

CalendarClassical Music

