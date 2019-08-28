Fall 2019 Arts Preview: Pop Music

New Chase Center brings big acts to SF, yet smaller spots have lots to offer, too

Elton John’s final tour comes to Chase Center in September. (Courtesy photo)

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com unless noted.

The Smashing Pumpkins: The vanguard of 1990s alt rock and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds co-headline a show with hardcore punk-turned-gothic rock quartet, AFI. 7 p.m. Aug. 31. $24.99-$500. Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View

King Crimson: On a 50th anniversary tour, the influential 1970s avant-garde, prog rock band hasn’t released an original album since 2003. 8 p.m. Sept. 5-6. $65-$149.50. Fox Theater, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland

Veronica Swift: The Charlottesville-raised jazz and bebop singer who made her recording debut at 9 with saxophonist Richie Cole opens the 2019-20 SFJAZZ season with the Emmet Cohen Trio in the Joe Henderson Lab (while piano legend Ahmad Jamal plays sold-out shows in the main Miner auditorium). 7 and 8:30 p.m. Sept. 5-7, 6 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8. $35-$45. SFJAZZ, 201 Franklin St., S.F., www.sfjazz.org

Freddie Gibbs: Flaunting his Midwest roots, the rapper from the east side of Gary, Ind. appears with producer Madlib, playing from their second collaboration “Bandana.” 8 p.m. Sept. 8. $25-$35. 1015 Folsom, 1015 Folsom St., S.F. www.1015.com

Lizz Wright: The Georgia-born vocalist is known for her distinctive intrepretations of jazz, gospel, folk, blues and soul tunes. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12. $30-$70. SFJAZZ, S.F., www.sfjazz.org

Bon Iver: The Grammy-winning indie folk band led by detail-oriented singer-songwriter Justin Vernon is touring with its fourth studio album “I,I.” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12. $25-$149.50. Chase Center, 500 Terry A Francois Blvd Suite 73, S.F.

Blake Shelton: The country superstar headlines a bill with Hunter Hayes and Devin Dawson, opening SAP Center’s 25 Festival Weekend, which includes free music in the outdoor plaza outside the arena. 8 p.m. Sept. 13. $35-$275. SAP Center, 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose

Elton John: The chart-topping, Grammy-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend brings his final tour, “Farewell Yellow Brick Road,” to The City. 8 p.m. Sept 13, Sept. 15. $221-$4,200. Chase Center, S.F.

Lights On Festival: The R&B-centered event, curated and headlined by singer-songwriter H.E.R., features Jhené Aiko, Daniel Caesar, Summer Walker, Ari Lennox and more. 2 p.m. Sept. 14. $328-$442. Concord Pavilion, 2000 Kirker Pass Road, Concord

John Mayer: The alt-rock heartthrob with a guitar — he reportedly owns more than 200 — plays tunes from all phases of his career on his world tour, which has no opening act. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16. $149.50-$380. Chase Center, S.F.

Rachael Yamagata: The “Be Your Love” singer-songwriter has maintained quiet, consistent music since her “Happenstance” days in the early 2000s, releasing a few albums, EPs and contributing to a few soundtracks. 8 p.m. Sept. 18. $25. Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F. www.ticketfly.com

Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly-The Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour: Accompanied by a live band and backup singers, the show is a “cutting edge holographic performance with remastered audio.” 8 p.m. Sept. 19. $78. Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.

Jonathan Richman: Noise Pop presents the quirky rocker who fronted the Modern Lovers in the 1970s, with drummer Tommy Larkin. 8 p.m. Sept. 24-25. $22-$25. Swedish American Hall, 2174 Market St., S.F., swedishamericanhall.com

Sabrina Claudio: The half-Cuban, half-Puerto Rican R&B singer filters her breathy vocals with reverb to create the perfect bedroom vibes. 8 p.m. Sept. 26. $29.50-$125. Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.

Banks: The alt-R&B artist’s recent third studio album “III” has been recognized as a step up from her previous releases. 9 p.m. Sept. 29. $44-$59.50. Masonic, S.F.

Rolling Loud: Billed as “the largest hip-hop music festival in the world,” the Bay Area concert features headliners Future, G-Eazy, Migos and Lil Uzi Vert. Noon Sept. 28-29. $199-$649. Oakland Coliseum, 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland. www.rollingloud.com

Cigarettes After Sex: The ambient pop band is most notable for its slow, atmospheric sound and lead singer Greg Gonzalez for his velvety, androgynous voice. 8 p.m. Oct. 1. $29.59. Fox Theater, Oakland

Charli XCX: After her 2016 EP “Vroom Vroom,” the English popstar switched gears into experimental, future pop; her third studio album “Charli” is slated for a Sept. 13 release. 8 p.m. Oct. 2. $35. Fox Theater, Oakland

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass: The 19th annual outdoor extravaganza of acoustic and roots music features Margo Price, Tanya Tucker, Robert Plant, Bedouine, Tank & The Bangas, Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express, Hot Tuna, Poor Man’s Whiskey and more among its dozens of acts. Noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 4, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 5-6. Free. Hellman Hollow, Lindley and Marx meadows, Golden Gate Park, S.F., www.hardlystrictlybluegrass.com

Marina: The British pop artist with devoted LGBTQ followers describes herself as a “DIY musician” and “indie artist with pop goals.” 8 p.m. Oct. 5. $90-$224. Masonic, S.F.

Tyler, the Creator: The rapper, record producer and now fashion designer recently released his fifth studio album, “Igor” to much critical acclaim. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10-11. $69.95. Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, 99 Grove St., S.F.

City and Colour: “A Pill for Loneliness” is the name of the upcoming album by the solo folk-acoustic project of downtrodden Dallas Green. 8 p.m. Oct. 14. $45-$49.50. Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St., S.F.

Phil Collins: The singer-songwriter and former Genesis vocalist and drummer is on his Still Not Dead Yet Tour. 7 p.m. Oct. 17. $55-$305. Chase Center, S.F.

Andrew Bird: The indie-rock multi-instrumentalist, who’s traversed genres from jazz to traditional folk, released his boldy titled album “My Finest Work Yet” this year. 8 p.m. Oct. 22. $47.50-$69.50. Fox Theater, Oakland

Tiffany Young: One-eighth of the K-pop superstar group Girls’ Generation, the San Francisco-born singer has been developing her solo career in Los Angeles for two years, appearing on 12 sountracks and releasing EPs and singles, including the recent “Magnetic Moon.” 9 p.m. Oct. 25. $35-$40. Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.

Dinosaur Jr: Predating Nirvana, the three-piece band is known for its distorted guitars and the distinct croak and drawl of lead vocalist and founder J Mascis. 8 p.m. Oct. 28. $35. Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F. www.slimspresents.com

Kero Kero Bonito: The British indie-pop outfit’s saccharine sound has a dark twist, thanks to colorful instrumentals and bi-lingual, half-Japanese singer Sarah Midori Perry, aka Sarah Bonito. 8 p.m. Oct. 30. $22.50-$27.50. Regency Ballroom, S.F, www.axs.com

P-Lo: The Pinole-born rapper, a staple of the Bay Area hip-hop scene, recently released the single “Don’t Think” featuring rapper Mozzy. 8 p.m. Oct. 31. $27.50. Fox Theater, Oakland

Cat Power: Dipping her feet in punk, folk, blues and electronica, the solo artist’s shifts reflect crucial personal life changes. 9 p.m. Nov. 1. $45. Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F., www.livenation.com

Santana: Guitarist Carlos Santana’s Latin-American rock band, since it was founded in 1966, has won 10 Grammy Awards, three Latin Grammys and has been inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12. $59.50-$540. Chase Center, S.F.

Post Malone: Since his breakthrough single “White Iverson,” the Grammy-nominated, Bud Light-loving rapper has come a long way,” polishing his commercial appeal with 2018’s “Beerbongs & Bentleys”; he’s on tour with Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh. 8 p.m. Nov. 14. $94-$400. Oakland Arena, Oakland

Chelsea Wolfe: The Sacramento-raised folk artist often blends gothic and metal, resulting in a darker, more disruptive sound than some of her folk contemporaries. 9 p.m. Nov. 16. $28-$33. Regency Ballroom, S.F., www.axs.com

Sleater-Kinney: The all-female, indie-rock trio-turned-duo with roots in the riot grrrl scene is on tour with the just-released ninth studio album, “The Center Won’t Hold.” 8 p.m. Nov. 16-17. $45. Fox Theater, Oakland

The Black Keys: Drummer Patrick Carney called his blues rock duo’s new album “Let’s Rock” an “homage to electric guitar.” 7 p.m. Nov. 20. $59.50-$980. Chase Center, S.F.

Cher: The actress, cultural icon and goddess of pop is on her seventh world tour “Here We Go Again,” with disco band Nile Rodgers & Chic, and her 26th studio album is “Dancing Queen.” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21. $87.95-$107.95. Chase Center, S.F.

Julia Jacklin: The confessional Australian indie folk singer-songwriter bares all in her second, most recent album “Crushing,” which she’ll play on tour with folk singer Christian Lee Hutson. 9 p.m. Nov. 23. $20. Independent, S.F. www.ticketfly.com

Puerto Rican Latin trap and reggaeton singer Bad Bunny plays San Francisco in November. (Courtesy photo)

:

Bad Bunny: First finding a humble following on SoundCloud, the Puerto Rican singer has since brought global appeal to Latin trap with songs such as “MIA,” featuring Drake. 7 p.m. Nov. 24. $60-$205. Chase Center, S.F.

Slayer: Few bands are as influential to thrash metal as the unruly, pentagram-dawning quartet, playing on the final stretch of its farewell tour. 6 p.m. Nov. 26. $57.50-$303.57. Oakland Arena, Oakland

SFJAZZ presents vocalist Lizz Wright in a “Sing Sing Sing” series opening Sept. 12. (Courtesy Jesse Kitt)

Experimental R&B artist Banks plays the Masonic. (Courtesy Steph Wilson)