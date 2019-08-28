Fall 2019 Arts Preview: Pop Music

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com unless noted.
The Smashing Pumpkins: The vanguard of 1990s alt rock and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds co-headline a show with hardcore punk-turned-gothic rock quartet, AFI. 7 p.m. Aug. 31. $24.99-$500. Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View
King Crimson: On a 50th anniversary tour, the influential 1970s avant-garde, prog rock band hasn’t released an original album since 2003. 8 p.m. Sept. 5-6. $65-$149.50. Fox Theater, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland
Veronica Swift: The Charlottesville-raised jazz and bebop singer who made her recording debut at 9 with saxophonist Richie Cole opens the 2019-20 SFJAZZ season with the Emmet Cohen Trio in the Joe Henderson Lab (while piano legend Ahmad Jamal plays sold-out shows in the main Miner auditorium). 7 and 8:30 p.m. Sept. 5-7, 6 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8. $35-$45. SFJAZZ, 201 Franklin St., S.F., www.sfjazz.org
Freddie Gibbs: Flaunting his Midwest roots, the rapper from the east side of Gary, Ind. appears with producer Madlib, playing from their second collaboration “Bandana.” 8 p.m. Sept. 8. $25-$35. 1015 Folsom, 1015 Folsom St., S.F. www.1015.com
Lizz Wright: The Georgia-born vocalist is known for her distinctive intrepretations of jazz, gospel, folk, blues and soul tunes. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12. $30-$70. SFJAZZ, S.F., www.sfjazz.org
Bon Iver: The Grammy-winning indie folk band led by detail-oriented singer-songwriter Justin Vernon is touring with its fourth studio album “I,I.” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12. $25-$149.50. Chase Center, 500 Terry A Francois Blvd Suite 73, S.F.
Blake Shelton: The country superstar headlines a bill with Hunter Hayes and Devin Dawson, opening SAP Center’s 25 Festival Weekend, which includes free music in the outdoor plaza outside the arena. 8 p.m. Sept. 13. $35-$275. SAP Center, 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose
Elton John: The chart-topping, Grammy-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend brings his final tour, “Farewell Yellow Brick Road,” to The City. 8 p.m. Sept 13, Sept. 15. $221-$4,200. Chase Center, S.F.
Lights On Festival: The R&B-centered event, curated and headlined by singer-songwriter H.E.R., features Jhené Aiko, Daniel Caesar, Summer Walker, Ari Lennox and more. 2 p.m. Sept. 14. $328-$442. Concord Pavilion, 2000 Kirker Pass Road, Concord
John Mayer: The alt-rock heartthrob with a guitar — he reportedly owns more than 200 — plays tunes from all phases of his career on his world tour, which has no opening act. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16. $149.50-$380. Chase Center, S.F.
Rachael Yamagata: The “Be Your Love” singer-songwriter has maintained quiet, consistent music since her “Happenstance” days in the early 2000s, releasing a few albums, EPs and contributing to a few soundtracks. 8 p.m. Sept. 18. $25. Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F. www.ticketfly.com
Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly-The Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour: Accompanied by a live band and backup singers, the show is a “cutting edge holographic performance with remastered audio.” 8 p.m. Sept. 19. $78. Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.
Jonathan Richman: Noise Pop presents the quirky rocker who fronted the Modern Lovers in the 1970s, with drummer Tommy Larkin. 8 p.m. Sept. 24-25. $22-$25. Swedish American Hall, 2174 Market St., S.F., swedishamericanhall.com
Sabrina Claudio: The half-Cuban, half-Puerto Rican R&B singer filters her breathy vocals with reverb to create the perfect bedroom vibes. 8 p.m. Sept. 26. $29.50-$125. Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.
Banks: The alt-R&B artist’s recent third studio album “III” has been recognized as a step up from her previous releases. 9 p.m. Sept. 29. $44-$59.50. Masonic, S.F.
Rolling Loud: Billed as “the largest hip-hop music festival in the world,” the Bay Area concert features headliners Future, G-Eazy, Migos and Lil Uzi Vert. Noon Sept. 28-29. $199-$649. Oakland Coliseum, 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland. www.rollingloud.com
Cigarettes After Sex: The ambient pop band is most notable for its slow, atmospheric sound and lead singer Greg Gonzalez for his velvety, androgynous voice. 8 p.m. Oct. 1. $29.59. Fox Theater, Oakland
Charli XCX: After her 2016 EP “Vroom Vroom,” the English popstar switched gears into experimental, future pop; her third studio album “Charli” is slated for a Sept. 13 release. 8 p.m. Oct. 2. $35. Fox Theater, Oakland
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass: The 19th annual outdoor extravaganza of acoustic and roots music features Margo Price, Tanya Tucker, Robert Plant, Bedouine, Tank & The Bangas, Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express, Hot Tuna, Poor Man’s Whiskey and more among its dozens of acts. Noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 4, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 5-6. Free. Hellman Hollow, Lindley and Marx meadows, Golden Gate Park, S.F., www.hardlystrictlybluegrass.com
Marina: The British pop artist with devoted LGBTQ followers describes herself as a “DIY musician” and “indie artist with pop goals.” 8 p.m. Oct. 5. $90-$224. Masonic, S.F.
Tyler, the Creator: The rapper, record producer and now fashion designer recently released his fifth studio album, “Igor” to much critical acclaim. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10-11. $69.95. Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, 99 Grove St., S.F.
City and Colour: “A Pill for Loneliness” is the name of the upcoming album by the solo folk-acoustic project of downtrodden Dallas Green. 8 p.m. Oct. 14. $45-$49.50. Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St., S.F.
Phil Collins: The singer-songwriter and former Genesis vocalist and drummer is on his Still Not Dead Yet Tour. 7 p.m. Oct. 17. $55-$305. Chase Center, S.F.
Andrew Bird: The indie-rock multi-instrumentalist, who’s traversed genres from jazz to traditional folk, released his boldy titled album “My Finest Work Yet” this year. 8 p.m. Oct. 22. $47.50-$69.50. Fox Theater, Oakland
Tiffany Young: One-eighth of the K-pop superstar group Girls’ Generation, the San Francisco-born singer has been developing her solo career in Los Angeles for two years, appearing on 12 sountracks and releasing EPs and singles, including the recent “Magnetic Moon.” 9 p.m. Oct. 25. $35-$40. Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.
Dinosaur Jr: Predating Nirvana, the three-piece band is known for its distorted guitars and the distinct croak and drawl of lead vocalist and founder J Mascis. 8 p.m. Oct. 28. $35. Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F. www.slimspresents.com
Kero Kero Bonito: The British indie-pop outfit’s saccharine sound has a dark twist, thanks to colorful instrumentals and bi-lingual, half-Japanese singer Sarah Midori Perry, aka Sarah Bonito. 8 p.m. Oct. 30. $22.50-$27.50. Regency Ballroom, S.F, www.axs.com
P-Lo: The Pinole-born rapper, a staple of the Bay Area hip-hop scene, recently released the single “Don’t Think” featuring rapper Mozzy. 8 p.m. Oct. 31. $27.50. Fox Theater, Oakland
Cat Power: Dipping her feet in punk, folk, blues and electronica, the solo artist’s shifts reflect crucial personal life changes. 9 p.m. Nov. 1. $45. Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F., www.livenation.com
Santana: Guitarist Carlos Santana’s Latin-American rock band, since it was founded in 1966, has won 10 Grammy Awards, three Latin Grammys and has been inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12. $59.50-$540. Chase Center, S.F.
Post Malone: Since his breakthrough single “White Iverson,” the Grammy-nominated, Bud Light-loving rapper has come a long way,” polishing his commercial appeal with 2018’s “Beerbongs & Bentleys”; he’s on tour with Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh. 8 p.m. Nov. 14. $94-$400. Oakland Arena, Oakland
Chelsea Wolfe: The Sacramento-raised folk artist often blends gothic and metal, resulting in a darker, more disruptive sound than some of her folk contemporaries. 9 p.m. Nov. 16. $28-$33. Regency Ballroom, S.F., www.axs.com
Sleater-Kinney: The all-female, indie-rock trio-turned-duo with roots in the riot grrrl scene is on tour with the just-released ninth studio album, “The Center Won’t Hold.” 8 p.m. Nov. 16-17. $45. Fox Theater, Oakland
The Black Keys: Drummer Patrick Carney called his blues rock duo’s new album “Let’s Rock” an “homage to electric guitar.” 7 p.m. Nov. 20. $59.50-$980. Chase Center, S.F.
Cher: The actress, cultural icon and goddess of pop is on her seventh world tour “Here We Go Again,” with disco band Nile Rodgers & Chic, and her 26th studio album is “Dancing Queen.” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21. $87.95-$107.95. Chase Center, S.F.
Julia Jacklin: The confessional Australian indie folk singer-songwriter bares all in her second, most recent album “Crushing,” which she’ll play on tour with folk singer Christian Lee Hutson. 9 p.m. Nov. 23. $20. Independent, S.F. www.ticketfly.com
Bad Bunny: First finding a humble following on SoundCloud, the Puerto Rican singer has since brought global appeal to Latin trap with songs such as “MIA,” featuring Drake. 7 p.m. Nov. 24. $60-$205. Chase Center, S.F.
Slayer: Few bands are as influential to thrash metal as the unruly, pentagram-dawning quartet, playing on the final stretch of its farewell tour. 6 p.m. Nov. 26. $57.50-$303.57. Oakland Arena, Oakland