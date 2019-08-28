Fall 2019 Arts Preview: Museums

OPENING

Kiluanji Kia Henda’s “The Last Journey of the Dictator Mussunda N’zombo Before the Great Extinction Act I, 2017” is part of “Africa State of Mind” at the Museum of the African Diasopora. (Courtesy MOAD)

Africa State of Mind: The major presentation put together by British curator-writer-broadcaster Ekow Eshun features work by 16 artists from 11 countries who represent a new generation of African photographers. They explore “Africanness” through subjective images involving history and identity on the continent and show Africa to be a psychological state as well as a physical place. Sept. 4-Nov. 15. $5-$10. Museum of the African Diaspora, 685 Mission St., S.F., www.moadsf.org

Sculpture by Vincent Fecteau — including this untitled 2018 papier mâché, tulle, watercolor pencil and acrylic — is on view at California College of the Arts from Sept. 5 through Nov. 9. (Photo courtesy Marcus J. Leith)

Vincent Fecteau: Constructed with papier-mache, plaster, foamcore and sometimes mundane objects like rubber bands and string, the twisted, knotted and folded works of San Francisco-based artist Fecteau contain a unique sculptural language; he experiments with a new technique in this latest series of foam and papier-mache pieces. Sept. 5-Nov. 9. Free. California College of the Arts Wattis Institute, 360 Kansas St., S.F., www.wattis.org

San Francisco Art Institute mounts a show of paintings from Mike Henderson’s six-decade career; “Me and the Band,” c. 1968, is pictured. (Courtesy Mike Henderson/Haines Gallery)

Mike Henderson-Honest to Goodness: In the 1960s, Henderson’s figurative works reflected the decade’s political scene and San Francisco atmosphere; following that period, like many African-American artists seeking new creative avenues, he turned to abstraction, and his more recent works feature tactile surfaces and a dynamic tension between gesture and geometry, The exhibition features important works from his six-decade career. Sept. 13-Nov. 17. Free. San Francisco Art Institute, 800 Chestnut St., S.F., www.sfai.edu

Making Faces-Portraits by John Kascht: For about 35 years, the caricature artist has created satirical portraits of notable figures, from Frida Kahlo to Keith Richards to Bill Murray, with work appearing on book covers, in major publications and at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. This retrospective features more than 60 original works by Kascht and highlights his serious as well as his comical side. Sept. 14-Jan. 5. $4-$10. Cartoon Art Museum, 781 Beach St., S.F., www.cartoonart.org

Changing and Unchanging Things-Noguchi and Hasegawa in Postwar Japan: The large-scale exhibition celebrates the friendship of Japanese-American sculptor Isamu Noguchi and Japanese calligrapher and painter Saburo Hasegawa and the pair’s significant contributions to mid-20th-century art and design. The show features Akari lamps and stone, wood and metal works by Noguchi and previously undisplayed experimental photo collages by the lesser-known Hasegawa. Sept. 27-Dec. 8. $20-$25. Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin St., S.F., www.asianart.org

Jordan Casteel’s paintings of Harlem residents — 2015’s “Marcus and Jace” is pictured — will be on view at Cantor Arts Center. (Courtesy Jordan Casteel/Sargent’s Daughters)

Jordan Casteel: Known for bold-colored portraits of Harlem residents, Casteel is an acclaimed young figurative artist whose works reflect her interest in humanity, identity and community and recognize unnoticed members of society. This 29-piece exhibition is her first solo museum show. Sept. 29–Jan. 5. Free. Cantor Arts Center, Palm Drive at Museum Way, Stanford University, Stanford, https://museum.stanford.edu/

James Tissot-Fashion & Faith: The 19th century French artist who painted fashionable women and biblical scenes in realist, impressionist and early-modern styles is the subject of the exhibition of paintings, drawings, prints and cloisonne pieces. The show, which reveals new findings about Tissot’s unconventional artistic methods, offers a 21st-century assessment of the somewhat forgotten artist. Oct. 12-Feb. 9. $13-$28. Legion of Honor, Lincoln Park, 100 34th Ave., S.F., www.famsf.org

El Movimiento Vivo! Chicano Roots of Days of the Dead: Inspired by the 1970s Chicano activists who introduced Dias de los Muertos traditions in the United States, this exhibition looks at the lesser-known origins of this cultural celebration and at how the event has moved communities to seek social and political change. Attractions include altars, artworks, posters and interactive projects. Oct. 16–Feb. 16. $7-$16. Oakland Museum, 1000 Oak St., Oakland, www.museumca.org

Soft Power: The ways art can inspire social action is the focus of this exhibition of new and recent works by 20 international artists. Commissioned projects include a four-channel video installation about memory and history by Tuan Nguyen; an environmental mural by Minerva Cuevas about Smokey Bear and the impact of fire; and sculptures by Duane Linklater based on teepee covers. Oct. 26-Feb. 17. $19-$25. San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, 151 Third St., S.F., www.sfmoma.org

Soul of a Nation-Art in the Age of Black Power: Featuring more than 150 works by African-American artists who were active during the history-making period of 1963 to 1983, this exhibition explores the talent, purpose and solidarity of black artists in the U.S. and the function of art in society and also devotes attention to Bay Area artists. Nov. 9-March 15. $10-$25. De Young Museum, Golden Gate Park, 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, S.F., www.famsf.org

Sylvia Fein / Matrix 275: Inspired by northern Renaissance painters and employing the 14th-century medium of egg tempera, Fein, a Bay Area surrealist artist, creates personal works, such as self-portraits and local landscapes, as well as fantastical pieces stemming from her imagination. This exhibition features work painted over a 70-year period by the still-active Fein, who turns 100 this year. Nov. 13–March 1. $11-$13. UC Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive, 2155 Center St., Berkeley, www.bampfa.org

STILL ON VIEW

Andy Warhol—From A to B and Back Again: Relevant and significant in these image-obsessed times, Warhol receives fresh examination in this retrospectiv, which contains little-known as well as familiar works by the pop artist and social observer. About 300 works by Warhol, from soup-can and Marilyn silkscreens to experiments with abstraction, are on view. Through Sept. 2. $31-$37. San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, 151 Third St., S.F., www.sfmoma.org

Early Reubens: This exhibition focuses on the Antwerp period of the early career of Peter Paul Reubens, the Flemish master known for dramatically charged narratives and sensual use of color. Through more than 30 paintings and 20 works on paper dating from 1609 to 1621, the exhibit explores choices made by Reubens that led to his swift ascent to international renown. Through Sept. 8. $13-$28. Legion of Honor, Lincoln Park, 100 34th Ave., S.F., www.famsf.org

NeoRealismo-The New Image in Italy, 1932-1960: Lesser known than their filmmaking counterparts, photographers, too, were part of Italy’s neorealist movement, whose artists looked at everyday lower-class life in a nation damaged by, and recovering from, years of bombings and fascism. More than 100 black-and-white photos taken by more than 50 artists are on view. Through Sept. 15. Free. Museo Italo Americano, Building C, Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F., www.sfmuseo.org

Ed Hardy-Deeper than Skin: This retrospective contains paintings, drawings, prints and three-dimensional pieces by Hardy, the Southern California artist best known for his tattoo designs. Highlights include a 500-foot-long scroll painting picturing 2,000 dragons, created by Hardy for the celebration of the millennial year 2000. Through Oct. 6. $13-$28. De Young Museum, Golden Gate Park, 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, S.F., www.famsf.org

Annabeth Rosen-Fired, Broken, Gathered, Heaped: Abstract, theatrical and enticingly bizarre, Rosen’s sculptures have challenged the norms of ceramic art over the decades, with their unconventionally crafted, precariously balanced assemblages of bits and blobs. This exhibit contains more than 120 sculptures and works on paper by the significant Northern California artist. Through Jan. 19. $14-$16. Contemporary Jewish Museum, 736 Mission St., S.F., www.thecjm.org