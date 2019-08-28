Fall 2019 Arts Preview: Dance

From ballet to contemporary to folkloric, choreographers reveal the power of movement

Flamenco artists Fanny Ara, Marina Elana and Yaelisa appear in Sintonia’s “Tattooed” at the Presidio Theatre Oct. 4-5. (Courtesy Hector Puig)

AXIS Dance Company: Yerba Buena Gardens Festival presents the group showcasing dancers with and without disabilities in a program with excerpts of works by Robert Dekker, Nadia Adame and Jennifer Archibald. 12:30 p.m. Sept. 5. Free. Mission, between Third and Fourth streets, S.F., ybgfestival.org

The Merde Project: The artist commissioning concern hosts four troupes — Sharp & Fine, Julie Crothers, Fullstop Dance and Macio Payomo – in risk-taking performances. 8 p.m. Sept. 5-6. $20-$45. Joe Goode Annex, 401 Alabama St., S.F., https://joegoode.org/joe-goode-annex/annex-events/

Rontunda Dance Series at City Hall hosts Cuicacalli Dance Company on Sept. 6. (Courtesy photo)

Rotunda Dance Series: Cuicacalli Dance Company, a group fusing indigenous, folkloric and contemporary styles, opens the annual program of free lunchtime shows. Noon Sept. 6. City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F. dancersgroup.org

Lizz Roman & Dancers: In the second installment of the troupe’s Sunset Dances series, the group offers a site-specific journey through an Ocean Beach home. 8:30 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Sept. 6-Sept. 22. $30. 4050 47th Ave., S.F., www.lizzromananddancers.com

Andrea McGinnis and Emanuel Colombo dance in Soulskin’s sixth season presentation. (Courtesy Annabelle Denmark)

Soulskin: The contemporary troupe’s sixth season offers the premiere of “Golden Mean,” a collaboration between artistic director Adrianna Thompson and guest choreographer Barbara Koch, and the West Coast premiere of Thompson’s “Parallel Dialogues.” 8 p.m. Sept. 6-7, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8. $25. Dance Mission Theater, 3316 24th St., S.F., www.brownpapertickets.com

Black Choreographers Festival: The first day of the Summer Series offers works by Kendra Barnes, Gregory Dawson and Reginald Savage; the second features pre-professional Bay Area youth dance groups. 8 p.m. Sept. 7, 3 p.m. Sept. 8. $10-$25. Malonga Casquelourd Center, 1428 Alice St., Oakland, www.brownpapertickets.com

Alyssa Mitchel presents The Classroom (Jessica DeFranco, Mariko Ishikawa, Katherine Neumann and Nicole Maimon are pictured) is an exploration of the learning process onstage at ODC Dance Commons Sept. 7-8.(Courtesy Kyle Adler)

Alyssa Mitchel presents The Classroom: Seven dancers appear in the collaborative dance work which examines the multiple layers of the learning process. 8 p.m. Sept. 7, 6 p.m. Sept. 8. $20. ODC Dance Commons, 351 Shotwell St., Studio B, S.F., https://odc.dance/theclassroom

CounterPulse Residency Double Bill: “The Looking Glass Self,” an “immersive” theater piece by Mugwumpin invites audiences to consider how video technology alters truth, and “Metamorphosis: Phase 1,” a multimedia performance by Mabel Valdiviezo and Travis Bennet with shamanic storytelling that explores lives of Latinx immigrant women. 7:30 and 8:15 p.m. Sept. 12-14, Sept. 19-21. $20-$35. CounterPulse, 80 Turk St., S.F., www.counterpulse.org

Margaret Jenkins Dance Co.: “Trace Figures” is an immersive working, performed in a gallery/showroom with Dresher/Davel Invented Instrument Duo. 8 p.m. Sept. 13-14, 3 p.m. Sept. 15. $15-$50. DZINEN, 128 Utah St., S.F., https://www.mjdc.org/tracefigures

RAWDance Concept series-26: The contemporary troupe hosts an informal salon with guests including Kim Ip/Krimm’s Dance Party, randy reyes, Red Brick Company/Nick Korkos, Robert Woods-LaDue & Sarah Woods-LaDue and Virginia Matthews. 8 p.m. Sept. 13, 3 and 7 p.m. Sept. 14. $10-$25 suggested donation. Green Room, Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F., rawdance.org

Queering Dance Festival: Twelve LGBTQ artists present new pieces in two different programs. 8 p.m. Sept. 19-20, 5 and 8 p.m. Sept. 21, 4 and 7 p.m. Sept. 22. $15. Waterfront Theater, 2020 Fourth St., Berkeley,www.brownpapertickets.com

Smuin: The contemporary ballet company opens its 26th season with works by Michael Smuin, Rex Wheeler and James Kudelka. Sept. 20-21 at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts; Sept. 27-Oct. 6 at San Francisco’s Cowell Theater in Fort Mason; $25-$97, www.smuinballet.org

Cal Performances opens its season with Mark Morris Dance Group in “Mozart Dances” on Sept. 20–22. (Courtesy Stephanie Berg)

Mark Morris Dance Group: The troupe reprises “Mozart Dances” with accompaniment by the Berkeley Symphony conducted by Colin Fowler and pianist Inon Barnatan. 8 p.m. Sept. 20, 2 and 8 p.m. Sept. 21, 3 p.m. Sept. 22. $21-$148. Zellerbach Auditorium, UC Berkeley campus, www.calperformances.org

PUSHfest: The annual mixed-genre festival (with four different programs) showcases dances by mid-career and emerging choreographers and includes “Mothership III” by PUSH Dance Co. artistic director Raissa Simpson. 8 p.m. Sept. 20-21, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22. $29-$30. ODC Theater, 3153 17th St., S.F., www.pushdance.org/festival

Alonzo King LINES Ballet: The contemporary ballet company presents a world premiere featuring live performances by jazz artists: tenor saxophonist Charles Lloyd and pianist Jason Moran. Oct. 1-6. $45-$195. Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 700 Howard St., S.F., www.linesballet.org

Jess Curtis/Gravity: The premiere “(in)Visible” is created and performed by an international cast of six blind, visually impaired and sighted body-based dancers/performers. 8 p.m. Oct. 3-6 and Oct. 10-13. $10-$30. CounterPulse, S.F., www.jesscurtisgravity.org

Zaccho Dance Theatre presents “Between me and the other world,” a work by Joanna Haigood exploring issues of race and identity, on Oct. 3-6. (Courtesy Piro Patton)

Zaccho Dance Theatre: “Between me and the other world” is a performance installation exploring W.E.B. DuBois’ seminal work “The Souls of Black Folk.” Oct. 3-6. Free, except $150 for Oct. 3 VIP preview. Zaccho Studio, 1777 Yosemite Ave., Studio 330, S.F., https://zacchobetween.brownpapertickets.com

DanceWright Project: The contemporary troupe led by Jamie Ray Wright celebrates its 11th anniversary with the premiere of “Divine Journey” and dances by special guests. 8 p.m. Oct. 5, 7 p.m. Oct. 6. $25. Dance Mission, S.F., www.brownpapertickets.com

Sintonía: The flamenco company presents “Tattooed,” an experimental performance about survivors’ strength and resilience. 7 p.m. Oct. 3, 8 p.m. Oct. 4-5. $25-$50. Presidio Theatre, 99 Moraga Ave., SF Presidio, https://www.presidiotheatre.org/show/sintonia/

Arenas Dance Company: The AfroCuban troupe’s new piece looks at immigration, Cuba and Afro-Latinidad and celebrates the 20th anniversary of director Susana Arenas Pedroso’s arrival in the U.S.. 8 p.m. Oct. 11-13, 5 p.m. Oct. 14. $20-$30. Dance Mission, 3316 24th St., S.F., https://dancemissiontheater.org/

Adia Whitaker’s Ase Dance Theatre Collective appears at ODC Theater on Oct. 17-19. (Courtesy Orfeas Skutelis)

Àse Dance Theatre Collective: The folkloric performance ensemble drawing on traditions of the African diaspora premieres presents the West Coast premiere of “Have K(NO!)w Fear, A Bluessical.” 8 p.m. Oct. 17-19. $15-$30. ODC Theater, S.F., http://odc.dance/Bluessical

Na Lei Hulu I Ka Wekiu: The eclectic Hawaiian troupe presents two programs: a lindy-hopping hula show with swing band Kahulanui the first weekend, followed by Hōʻike Nui, a grand recital featuring more than 300 hula dancers. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 and Oct. 26, 2 p.m. Oct. 20, 1 and 5 p.m. Oct. 27. $30-$45. Palace of Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon St., S.F., www.cityboxoffice.com

San Francisco Trolley Dances: The moving showcase of performances follows Muni’s J-Church line from mid-Market to Noe Valley, featuring Epiphany Dance Theater and other local troupes along the route. Two-hour tours begin at 11 a.m. and run every 45 minutes through 2:45 p.m. Oct. 19-20. $3. (Muni fare). Start at International Art Museum of America, 1023 Market St.,S.F., http://epiphanydance.org/performances/

Multimedia dance troupe MOMIX brings “Viva: MOMIX!” to Hammer Theatre Center in San Jose and Cal Performances in Berkeley in October. (Courtesy Charles Paul Azzopardi)

MOMIX: The innovative troupe founded in 1981 uses mannequins, neon-lit costumes and life-size spinning tops in its newest work. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-21. $35-$45. Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose, hammertheater.com; and 8 p.m. Oct. 26, 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at Zellerbach Hall, UC Berkeley, calperformances.org

AXIS Dance Company: The group showcasing dancers with and without disabilities presents a program with dances by Arthur Pita, Robert Dekkers and Jennifer Archibald. $20-$50. Oct. 25-27. Z Space, 450 Florida St., S.F., zspace.org

Mariinsky Ballet and Orchestra: The Russian troupe appears in a 1941 revision of Marius Petipa’s 1877 choreography of “La Bayadère.” Oct. 30-Nov. 3. $25-$225. Zellerbach Hall, UC Berkeley, calperformances.org

Noche Flamenco: “Entre Tú Y Yo” includes duets, solos, and ensemble works conceived and directed by Martín Santangelo and dancer Soledad Barrio. Oct. 31-Nov. 17. $25-$75.Z Space, 450 Florida St., S.F., zspace.org

Lenora Lee Dance: The premiere multimedia dance production “In the Skin of Her Hands,” inspired by experiences of breast cancer survivors, is a “journey through healing, compassion and forgiveness in the face of the unknown.” 8 p.m. Nov. 1-2, 5 p.m. Nov. 3. $25-$60. Dance Mission, S.F., www.LenoraLeeDance.com

Hope Mohr Dance: The culmination of “Signals From the West: Bay Area Artists in Conversation with Merce Cunningham at 100” offers new works by choreographers from diverse disciplines who have studied with former Cunningham dancers Rashaun Mitchell and Silas Riener. 8 p.m. Nov. 8-9. $20-$50. ODC Theater, S.F., odc.dance/tickets

Nina Haft & Co: The troupe premieres “Precarious Pod,” an “interactive evening of dance, music and video performance about animals, extinction and the human impact of survival.” Nov. 15-24. $20-$35. Joe Goode Annex, S.F., https://www.ninahaftandcompany.com/

Tere O’Connor Dance: The contemporary troupe appears in the West Coast premiere of 2017’s “Long Run,” which “pushes the emotional content of O’Connor’s movement to new physical extremes.” 8 p.m. Nov. 14-16. $15-$30. ODC Theater, S.F. http://odc.dance/LongRun