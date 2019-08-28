Fall 2019 Arts Preview: Dance

AXIS Dance Company: Yerba Buena Gardens Festival presents the group showcasing dancers with and without disabilities in a program with excerpts of works by Robert Dekker, Nadia Adame and Jennifer Archibald. 12:30 p.m. Sept. 5. Free. Mission, between Third and Fourth streets, S.F., ybgfestival.org
The Merde Project: The artist commissioning concern hosts four troupes — Sharp & Fine, Julie Crothers, Fullstop Dance and Macio Payomo – in risk-taking performances. 8 p.m. Sept. 5-6. $20-$45. Joe Goode Annex, 401 Alabama St., S.F., https://joegoode.org/joe-goode-annex/annex-events/
Rotunda Dance Series: Cuicacalli Dance Company, a group fusing indigenous, folkloric and contemporary styles, opens the annual program of free lunchtime shows. Noon Sept. 6. City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F. dancersgroup.org
Lizz Roman & Dancers: In the second installment of the troupe’s Sunset Dances series, the group offers a site-specific journey through an Ocean Beach home. 8:30 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Sept. 6-Sept. 22. $30. 4050 47th Ave., S.F., www.lizzromananddancers.com
Soulskin: The contemporary troupe’s sixth season offers the premiere of “Golden Mean,” a collaboration between artistic director Adrianna Thompson and guest choreographer Barbara Koch, and the West Coast premiere of Thompson’s “Parallel Dialogues.” 8 p.m. Sept. 6-7, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8. $25. Dance Mission Theater, 3316 24th St., S.F., www.brownpapertickets.com
Black Choreographers Festival: The first day of the Summer Series offers works by Kendra Barnes, Gregory Dawson and Reginald Savage; the second features pre-professional Bay Area youth dance groups. 8 p.m. Sept. 7, 3 p.m. Sept. 8. $10-$25. Malonga Casquelourd Center, 1428 Alice St., Oakland, www.brownpapertickets.com
Alyssa Mitchel presents The Classroom: Seven dancers appear in the collaborative dance work which examines the multiple layers of the learning process. 8 p.m. Sept. 7, 6 p.m. Sept. 8. $20. ODC Dance Commons, 351 Shotwell St., Studio B, S.F., https://odc.dance/theclassroom
CounterPulse Residency Double Bill: “The Looking Glass Self,” an “immersive” theater piece by Mugwumpin invites audiences to consider how video technology alters truth, and “Metamorphosis: Phase 1,” a multimedia performance by Mabel Valdiviezo and Travis Bennet with shamanic storytelling that explores lives of Latinx immigrant women. 7:30 and 8:15 p.m. Sept. 12-14, Sept. 19-21. $20-$35. CounterPulse, 80 Turk St., S.F., www.counterpulse.org
Margaret Jenkins Dance Co.: “Trace Figures” is an immersive working, performed in a gallery/showroom with Dresher/Davel Invented Instrument Duo. 8 p.m. Sept. 13-14, 3 p.m. Sept. 15. $15-$50. DZINEN, 128 Utah St., S.F., https://www.mjdc.org/tracefigures
RAWDance Concept series-26: The contemporary troupe hosts an informal salon with guests including Kim Ip/Krimm’s Dance Party, randy reyes, Red Brick Company/Nick Korkos, Robert Woods-LaDue & Sarah Woods-LaDue and Virginia Matthews. 8 p.m. Sept. 13, 3 and 7 p.m. Sept. 14. $10-$25 suggested donation. Green Room, Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F., rawdance.org
Queering Dance Festival: Twelve LGBTQ artists present new pieces in two different programs. 8 p.m. Sept. 19-20, 5 and 8 p.m. Sept. 21, 4 and 7 p.m. Sept. 22. $15. Waterfront Theater, 2020 Fourth St., Berkeley,www.brownpapertickets.com
Smuin: The contemporary ballet company opens its 26th season with works by Michael Smuin, Rex Wheeler and James Kudelka. Sept. 20-21 at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts; Sept. 27-Oct. 6 at San Francisco’s Cowell Theater in Fort Mason; $25-$97, www.smuinballet.org
Mark Morris Dance Group: The troupe reprises “Mozart Dances” with accompaniment by the Berkeley Symphony conducted by Colin Fowler and pianist Inon Barnatan. 8 p.m. Sept. 20, 2 and 8 p.m. Sept. 21, 3 p.m. Sept. 22. $21-$148. Zellerbach Auditorium, UC Berkeley campus, www.calperformances.org
PUSHfest: The annual mixed-genre festival (with four different programs) showcases dances by mid-career and emerging choreographers and includes “Mothership III” by PUSH Dance Co. artistic director Raissa Simpson. 8 p.m. Sept. 20-21, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22. $29-$30. ODC Theater, 3153 17th St., S.F., www.pushdance.org/festival
Alonzo King LINES Ballet: The contemporary ballet company presents a world premiere featuring live performances by jazz artists: tenor saxophonist Charles Lloyd and pianist Jason Moran. Oct. 1-6. $45-$195. Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 700 Howard St., S.F., www.linesballet.org
Jess Curtis/Gravity: The premiere “(in)Visible” is created and performed by an international cast of six blind, visually impaired and sighted body-based dancers/performers. 8 p.m. Oct. 3-6 and Oct. 10-13. $10-$30. CounterPulse, S.F., www.jesscurtisgravity.org
Zaccho Dance Theatre: “Between me and the other world” is a performance installation exploring W.E.B. DuBois’ seminal work “The Souls of Black Folk.” Oct. 3-6. Free, except $150 for Oct. 3 VIP preview. Zaccho Studio, 1777 Yosemite Ave., Studio 330, S.F., https://zacchobetween.brownpapertickets.com
DanceWright Project: The contemporary troupe led by Jamie Ray Wright celebrates its 11th anniversary with the premiere of “Divine Journey” and dances by special guests. 8 p.m. Oct. 5, 7 p.m. Oct. 6. $25. Dance Mission, S.F., www.brownpapertickets.com
Sintonía: The flamenco company presents “Tattooed,” an experimental performance about survivors’ strength and resilience. 7 p.m. Oct. 3, 8 p.m. Oct. 4-5. $25-$50. Presidio Theatre, 99 Moraga Ave., SF Presidio, https://www.presidiotheatre.org/show/sintonia/
Arenas Dance Company: The AfroCuban troupe’s new piece looks at immigration, Cuba and Afro-Latinidad and celebrates the 20th anniversary of director Susana Arenas Pedroso’s arrival in the U.S.. 8 p.m. Oct. 11-13, 5 p.m. Oct. 14. $20-$30. Dance Mission, 3316 24th St., S.F., https://dancemissiontheater.org/
Àse Dance Theatre Collective: The folkloric performance ensemble drawing on traditions of the African diaspora premieres presents the West Coast premiere of “Have K(NO!)w Fear, A Bluessical.” 8 p.m. Oct. 17-19. $15-$30. ODC Theater, S.F., http://odc.dance/Bluessical
Na Lei Hulu I Ka Wekiu: The eclectic Hawaiian troupe presents two programs: a lindy-hopping hula show with swing band Kahulanui the first weekend, followed by Hōʻike Nui, a grand recital featuring more than 300 hula dancers. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 and Oct. 26, 2 p.m. Oct. 20, 1 and 5 p.m. Oct. 27. $30-$45. Palace of Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon St., S.F., www.cityboxoffice.com
San Francisco Trolley Dances: The moving showcase of performances follows Muni’s J-Church line from mid-Market to Noe Valley, featuring Epiphany Dance Theater and other local troupes along the route. Two-hour tours begin at 11 a.m. and run every 45 minutes through 2:45 p.m. Oct. 19-20. $3. (Muni fare). Start at International Art Museum of America, 1023 Market St.,S.F., http://epiphanydance.org/performances/
MOMIX: The innovative troupe founded in 1981 uses mannequins, neon-lit costumes and life-size spinning tops in its newest work. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-21. $35-$45. Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose, hammertheater.com; and 8 p.m. Oct. 26, 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at Zellerbach Hall, UC Berkeley, calperformances.org
AXIS Dance Company: The group showcasing dancers with and without disabilities presents a program with dances by Arthur Pita, Robert Dekkers and Jennifer Archibald. $20-$50. Oct. 25-27. Z Space, 450 Florida St., S.F., zspace.org
Mariinsky Ballet and Orchestra: The Russian troupe appears in a 1941 revision of Marius Petipa’s 1877 choreography of “La Bayadère.” Oct. 30-Nov. 3. $25-$225. Zellerbach Hall, UC Berkeley, calperformances.org
Noche Flamenco: “Entre Tú Y Yo” includes duets, solos, and ensemble works conceived and directed by Martín Santangelo and dancer Soledad Barrio. Oct. 31-Nov. 17. $25-$75.Z Space, 450 Florida St., S.F., zspace.org
Lenora Lee Dance: The premiere multimedia dance production “In the Skin of Her Hands,” inspired by experiences of breast cancer survivors, is a “journey through healing, compassion and forgiveness in the face of the unknown.” 8 p.m. Nov. 1-2, 5 p.m. Nov. 3. $25-$60. Dance Mission, S.F., www.LenoraLeeDance.com
Hope Mohr Dance: The culmination of “Signals From the West: Bay Area Artists in Conversation with Merce Cunningham at 100” offers new works by choreographers from diverse disciplines who have studied with former Cunningham dancers Rashaun Mitchell and Silas Riener. 8 p.m. Nov. 8-9. $20-$50. ODC Theater, S.F., odc.dance/tickets
Nina Haft & Co: The troupe premieres “Precarious Pod,” an “interactive evening of dance, music and video performance about animals, extinction and the human impact of survival.” Nov. 15-24. $20-$35. Joe Goode Annex, S.F., https://www.ninahaftandcompany.com/
Tere O’Connor Dance: The contemporary troupe appears in the West Coast premiere of 2017’s “Long Run,” which “pushes the emotional content of O’Connor’s movement to new physical extremes.” 8 p.m. Nov. 14-16. $15-$30. ODC Theater, S.F. http://odc.dance/LongRun