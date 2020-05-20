Dr. George Rutherford speaks with Exploratorium scientist Jennifer Frazier in the May 20 session of the science center’s online COVID-19 conversation series. (Courtesy photo)

Exploratorium continues COVID conversation series

Scientists share expertise in free timely online talks

The Exploratorium continues its COVID Conversation series – running online at 4 p.m. Wednesdays through June 13 with staff scientist Jennifer Frazier in discussion with Dr. George Rutherford, head of epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco.

The May 20 talk titled “Second Wave of Infection and Immunity” focuses on how to prevent infection as social distancing is eased; lessons from the 1918 flu; and new information about immunity to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Guests are invited to watch the live stream on the Exploratorium’s YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as post questions before the presentation. Visit https://www.exploratorium.edu/ to link to the events.

Other guests in the series include Margaret Hamburg, former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; Joe Derisi, professor of biochemistry and biophysics at UCSF and Manu Prakash, associate professor of bioengineering at Stanford University.

