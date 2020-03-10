Eager Beaver tickets on sale for Outside Lands

The lineup hasn’t been announced, but tickets for the 13th annual Outside Lands festival, from Aug. 7-9 in Golden Gate Park, are going on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12 at www.sfoutsidelands.com.
Eager Beaver tickets, for entry all three days, cost $349.50 (plus fees); Eager Beaver VIP tickets go for $785, plus fees.
Parking passes also will be for sale.
Organizers note that there is limited availability for the three-day tickets, which are expected to sell out quickly.
