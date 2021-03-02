The deYoung Museum will reopen to the public March 6 with an exhibition of works by Alexander Calder and Pablo Picasso. (Courtesy Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco)

de Young Museum to reopen with ‘Calder-Picasso’

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, The City’s museums and cultural institutions are reopening.

On Tuesday, the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco announced that the de Young museum will open to the public starting Saturday, March 6, and will have a pre-opening to members on Thursday and Friday.

Notable exhibitions include the new “Calder-Picasso,” which includes 100 paintings, sculptures, drawings and photographs exploring connections between 20th century artistic giants Alexander Calder and Pablo Picasso.

Also on view are “Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving,” which has been extended through May 2, and “Uncanny Valley: Being Human in the AI,” which has been extended through June 27.

Health and safety measures will be in place for the reopening, with visitor capacity reduced to 25 percent, face coverings required, as well as a timed ticket, purchased in advance, required for entry.

To reserve, visit tickets.famsf.org.

