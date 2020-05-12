Create a mask, win a cash prize

Designers and crafters have until May 31 to enter The Museum of Craft and Design’s online mask-making contest. (Courtesy photo)

The Museum of Craft and Design in San Francisco is sponsoring “Let’s Face It,” an online mask-making design competition with cash prizes.

“Artists, designers and creatives of all types and ages have been passionately responding to the current need to cover our faces. From the practical to the avant-garde, MCD wants to see what people are creating and share it with the world,” officials said in a May 12 news release.

Entries, which will be judged by designer Marcel Wilson, founder of the landscape architecture firm Bionic, and JoAnn Edwards, executive director of the Museum of Craft and Design, will be accepted online through May 31. Winners — $500 for first place, $250 for second and $100 for third – will be announced June 12 and put on view in an online community gallery.

Other honors with no cash payout will be given for best in show, best student design and most unique design.

Entrants under 18 will be part of a Young Designers Competition, offering an award of art supplies and books.

For each design entered, the Museum of Craft and Design will donate a new mask to the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank.

For details and to enter, visit sfmcd.org/letsfaceit.

In other mask news, the nonprofit Aquarium of the Bay is selling themed masks ($10.99 each) decorated with octopi, sea lions or tentacles, on pre-order in a fundraising effort while the facility on Pier 39 remains closed. Visit https://www.aquariumofthebay.org/ for more information.

