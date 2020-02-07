Complete Oscar ballot for 92nd Academy Awards

It’s fun to score the Oscars at home. Here’s a complete list of the nominees.
The 92nd annual Academy Awards take place Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, televised live on ABC starting with pre-show events at 3:30 p.m. followed by the 5 p.m. ceremony.
Actor, leading role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Actor, supporting role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood
Actress, leading role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Actress, supporting role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Animated feature film
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World — Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold
I Lost My Body — Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice
Klaus — Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román
Missing Link — Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight
Toy Story 4 — Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera
Cinematography
The Irishman — Rodrigo Prieto
Joker — Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse — Jarin Blaschke
1917 — Roger Deakins
Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood — Robert Richardson
Costume design
The Irishman — Sandy Powell And Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit — Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker — Mark Bridges
Little Women — Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood — Arianne Phillips
Director
The Irishman — Martin Scorsese
Joker — Todd Phillips
1917 — Sam Mendes
Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino
Parasite — Bong Joon Ho
Documentary feature
American Factory — Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
The Cave — Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær
The Edge Of Democracy — Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan
For Sama — Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts
Honeyland — Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev
Documentary short
In The Absence — Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl) — Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
Life Overtakes Me — John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
St. Louis Superman — Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
Walk Run Cha-Cha — Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt
Film editing
Ford V Ferrari — Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland
The Irishman — Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit — Tom Eagles
Joker — Jeff Groth
Parasite — Yang Jinmo
International feature film
Corpus Christi, Poland, Directed by Jan Komasa
Honeyland, North Macedonia, Directed by Ljubo Stefanov and Tamara Kotevksa
Les Misérables, France, Directed by Ladj Ly,
Pain and Glory, Spain, Directed by Pedro Almodóvar
Parasite, South Korea, Directed by Bong Joon Ho
Makeup and hairstyling
Bombshell — Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
Joker — Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
Judy — Jeremy Woodhead
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil — Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
1917 — Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole
Motion picture
Ford V Ferrari — Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers
The Irishman — Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers
Jojo Rabbit — Carthew Neal And Taika Waititi, Producers
Joker — Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers
Little Women — Amy Pascal, Producer
Marriage Story — Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers
1917 Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum Mcdougall, Producer
Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood — David Heyman, Shannon Mcintosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers
Parasite — Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers
Original score
Joker — Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women — Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story — Randy Newman
1917 — Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker — John Williams
Original song
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4, Randy Newman
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman, Elton John, Bernie Taupin
I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough, Diane Warren
Into The Unknown from Frozen Iim Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
Stand Up from Harriet, Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo
Production design
The Irishman — Production Design: Bob Shaw, Set Decoration: Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit — Production Design: Ra Vincent, Set Decoration: Nora Sopková
1917 — Production Design: Dennis Gassner, Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood — Production Design: Barbara Ling, Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
Parasite — Production Design: Lee Ha Jun, Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo
Screenplay, adapted
The Irishman — Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit — Aika Waititi
Joker — Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little Women — Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes — Anthony Mccarten
Screenplay, original
Knives Out — Rian Johnson
Marriage Story — Noah Baumbach
1917 — Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino
Parasite — Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won
Short film, animated
Dcera (Daughter) — Daria Kashcheeva
Hair Love — Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
Kitbull — Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
Memorable — Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre
Sister — Siqi Song
Short film, live action
Brotherhood — Meryam Joobeur And Maria Gracia Turgeon
Nefta Football Club — Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
The Neighbors’ Window — Marshall Curry
Saria — Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
A Sister — Delphine Girard
Sound editing
Ford V Ferrari — Donald Sylvester
Joker — Alan Robert Murray
1917 — Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood — Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker — Matthew Wood and David Acord
Sound mixing
Ad Astra— Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
Ford V Ferrari — Paul Massey, David Giammarco And Steven A. Morrow
Joker — Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
1917 — Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood — Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano
Visual effects
Avengers: Endgame — Dan Deleeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick
The Irishman — Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli
The Lion King — Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman
1917 — Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/