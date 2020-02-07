Complete Oscar ballot for 92nd Academy Awards

From acting to visual effect nominees, here’s the full list

It’s fun to score the Oscars at home. Here’s a complete list of the nominees.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards take place Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, televised live on ABC starting with pre-show events at 3:30 p.m. followed by the 5 p.m. ceremony.

Actor, leading role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actor, supporting role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood

Actress, leading role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Actress, supporting role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Animated feature film

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World — Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold

I Lost My Body — Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice

Klaus — Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román

Missing Link — Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight

Toy Story 4 — Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

Cinematography

The Irishman — Rodrigo Prieto

Joker — Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse — Jarin Blaschke

1917 — Roger Deakins

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood — Robert Richardson

Costume design

The Irishman — Sandy Powell And Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit — Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker — Mark Bridges

Little Women — Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood — Arianne Phillips

Director

The Irishman — Martin Scorsese

Joker — Todd Phillips

1917 — Sam Mendes

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino

Parasite — Bong Joon Ho

Documentary feature

American Factory — Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert

The Cave — Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær

The Edge Of Democracy — Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan

For Sama — Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts

Honeyland — Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

Documentary short

In The Absence — Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam

Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl) — Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva

Life Overtakes Me — John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson

St. Louis Superman — Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

Walk Run Cha-Cha — Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

Film editing

Ford V Ferrari — Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

The Irishman — Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit — Tom Eagles

Joker — Jeff Groth

Parasite — Yang Jinmo

International feature film

Corpus Christi, Poland, Directed by Jan Komasa

Honeyland, North Macedonia, Directed by Ljubo Stefanov and Tamara Kotevksa

Les Misérables, France, Directed by Ladj Ly,

Pain and Glory, Spain, Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

Parasite, South Korea, Directed by Bong Joon Ho

Makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell — Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

Joker — Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

Judy — Jeremy Woodhead

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil — Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White

1917 — Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

Motion picture

Ford V Ferrari — Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers

The Irishman — Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers

Jojo Rabbit — Carthew Neal And Taika Waititi, Producers

Joker — Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers

Little Women — Amy Pascal, Producer

Marriage Story — Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers

1917 Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum Mcdougall, Producer

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood — David Heyman, Shannon Mcintosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers

Parasite — Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers

Original score

Joker — Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women — Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story — Randy Newman

1917 — Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker — John Williams

Original song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4, Randy Newman

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman, Elton John, Bernie Taupin

I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough, Diane Warren

Into The Unknown from Frozen Iim Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

Stand Up from Harriet, Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo

Production design

The Irishman — Production Design: Bob Shaw, Set Decoration: Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit — Production Design: Ra Vincent, Set Decoration: Nora Sopková

1917 — Production Design: Dennis Gassner, Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood — Production Design: Barbara Ling, Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

Parasite — Production Design: Lee Ha Jun, Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo

Screenplay, adapted

The Irishman — Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit — Aika Waititi

Joker — Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women — Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes — Anthony Mccarten

Screenplay, original

Knives Out — Rian Johnson

Marriage Story — Noah Baumbach

1917 — Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino

Parasite — Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won

Short film, animated

Dcera (Daughter) — Daria Kashcheeva

Hair Love — Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

Kitbull — Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

Memorable — Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre

Sister — Siqi Song

Short film, live action

Brotherhood — Meryam Joobeur And Maria Gracia Turgeon

Nefta Football Club — Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

The Neighbors’ Window — Marshall Curry

Saria — Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre

A Sister — Delphine Girard

Sound editing

Ford V Ferrari — Donald Sylvester

Joker — Alan Robert Murray

1917 — Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood — Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker — Matthew Wood and David Acord

Sound mixing

Ad Astra— Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

Ford V Ferrari — Paul Massey, David Giammarco And Steven A. Morrow

Joker — Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

1917 — Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood — Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame — Dan Deleeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick

The Irishman — Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli

The Lion King — Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman

1917 — Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy

