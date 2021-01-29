Coachella’s off for April 2021

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival won’t be happening in April.
Dr. Cameron Kaiser, public health officer for Riverside County, announced on Twitter this afternoon that he issued an order canceling the internationally known concert event in attempts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Acts had not been announced for the festival, which was slated for April 9-11 and April 16-18.
On its website, Goldenvoice, the festival promoter, had no information about possible new dates or performers.
Kaiser’s order also canceled the Stagecoach Country Music Festival, also in Indio, which was slated for April 23-25.
Last year, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine were slated to appear at Coachella, which was postponed, then officially canceled, due to the pandemic.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/