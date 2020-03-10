Coachella festival posponed until October

Tickets for April dates to be honored in the fall

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been moved from April to October this year in the wake of public health threats. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, scheduled for April 10-12 and 17-19 in Indio, has been postponed until October.

Goldenvoice, promoter of the event, issued a statement saying, “At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella due to COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

The new dates for Coachella are Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18, 2020.

There’s been no annoucement over whether scheduled headliners Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean will appear in the fall. The festival typically attracts hundreds of thousands of concertgoers.

Purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates. Purchasers will be notified by March 13 on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend.

