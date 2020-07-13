CeeLo Green steps into new persona on ‘Thomas Callaway’

Grammy-winning vocalist CeeLo Green is familiar with glad-handing backstage promises that artists make to each other on tour.

But he was unprepared for the dogged persistence of Black Keys anchor Dan Auerbach, who parlayed an initial single-track collaboration into “CeeLo Green is…Thomas Callaway,” his new R&B solo album and first effort in five years.

As a producer and composer, Auerbach turned out to be that rarest of showbiz animals.

“He said that he really appreciated me as a songwriter, not just as a singer or a performer. And he was a man of his word,” says Green.

The album, with Green’s birth name in the title, was conceived a year ago, orchestrated by Auerbach to include top Nashville session players and other top-notch co-writers such as Bobby Wood, David Ferguson and Roger Cook.

Eerily, however, songs like the Motown-classy “Slow Down”; a Muscle-Shoals-swampy “Thinking Out Loud”; and the Stevie-Wonder-reminiscent current single “People Watching” tap into a dark, solitary vibe that encapsulates pandemic angst rippling through society on a global lockdown.

“’People Watching’ has got a quaint, nostalgic, almost period-piece vibe about it,” says Green, who has pressed pause on the upcoming third Gnarls Barkley disc he’s been recording with band partner Danger Mouse. “But also, it could be very modern, lyrically, in the way that we just sit around and stare at our phones all day and people-watch that way. No wonder the Apple logo is the bitten apple. It’s the forbidden fruit, and we’ve all tasted it.”

The strangest twist on the “Callaway” album is that Green was unaware he was making it at the time.

“There was a simple spark of inspiration, and that was Dan basically giving his word, then reaching out to me, to get together and collaborate, with the disclaimer that it would just be some random song,” he says. “And that was flattering, because I’d always been a fan of his work in The Black Keys, as well. But I didn’t really realize that he had this untapped natural resource in him. His production sounded really authentic, very pragmatic and meticulous.”

Green thought he was simply crooning several demos. But Auerbach heard something else: a project coming together that echoed their mutual love of classic 1960s soul and blues. Not imagining the songs would ever be released, Green was able to sing in a freer style. “I didn’t have to work at it, and I could add a little bit of scribble, a little bit of my signature to them,” he says.

Long before he started rapping in Goodie Mob back in 1995, or hit it big with the Gnarls Barkley smash hit “Crazy” in 2006, Green, 45, was a huge fan of classic R&B, as was Auerbach. The archivists enjoyed emailing each other obscure recordings they’d unearthed, and that mutual respect for musical history infused their studio time.

“So all of those many groups that have inspired me — whether they are alive and well or gone but reincarnated inside of me in spirit — I have to make those ancestors proud,” Green says. “That the theory under which I create music.”

Green, who appeared on his own unscripted TBS TV series “CeeLo Green’s The Good Life” in 2014, has a measured response when asked about 2020’s cultural upheavals and the impact of coronavirus and Black Lives Matters.

He used to be a punk rocker, he says, seeking chaos around every corner, but now he sees himself as an elder statesman.

“I do believe in some law and some order,” he says. “But I think that the quarantine was the first preliminary period for us to realize how far we’ve strayed, if we were only to acknowledge it in that way. And society at large has an attention deficit disorder, to where it’s hard for it to retain anything. So I only hope that people don’t forget the opportunity that we just had for a hard reset, a real realignment.”

