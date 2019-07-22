Carlie Hanson’s EP “Junk” is on Warner Bros. Records. (Courtesy Leeor Wild)

Carlie Hanson: From drive thru to concert stage

Wisconsin teen a pop star on the rise

The success story of soulful Wisconsin pop stylist Carlie Hanson — who turned 19 in May — was almost literally overnight. Two years ago, the worker at her local LaCrosse McDonald’s posted a video of herself covering Zayn’s “Pillowtalk” to enter an iHeart Radio contest to see the former One Direction singer perform. The next day, a Canadian agent, so stunned by her clip, invited her, and her wary mom, to Toronto to audition for the House of Wolf production company. And Taylor-Swift added her tune “Only One” to her Apple Music playlist. “After my first handful of songs, I just continued working with them. It was definitely the right time, the right people. I got sooo lucky,” says Hanson.

A comedian once spoofed McDonald’s management throwing its weight around with, “Listen, buddy, I wear the paper hat around here!” How did you and the paper hats get along?

Very good, very good. I’m a good soul. I got along with everyone. I was at McDonald’s for a year, and there were some days I just wanted to break down and cry in front of some nasty customer, [saying things] like “My meal isn’t hot enough!” or “Mine’s not cold enough! Fix it!” But most of the customers were fun, and I was even friends with some, until I was thinking, “Oh, I hope Cheryl shows up today. And I noticed that people would order the same things all the time. This one old lady would always order a small decaf coffee, an apple pie and a vanilla cone, every single day. She sure loved her sugar.

Just throwing this out there: McRib. Pro or con?

No. Over it. I actually tried it when I was younger and I never, ever liked it. But truly, I had some good times there, and my favorite part was getting out of there, telling my manager, “I’m off to L.A. now, I’m going to be a singer-songwriter and I‘m going to sign to a major label.” And everyone there rolled their eyes and went, “Sure. Uh-huh. Good luck with that there, Carlie! Chase your dreams!” But now, here I am, out on this huge tour.

You worked the drive-thru, too. Ever spot any celebrities?

No. It was LaCrosse, Wisc. There was never anybody famous. But what was funny was, sometimes people would pull through and go, “Hey, wait a minute! Aren’t you that girl who sings?” I would get that once in awhile. So maybe I was the famous one!

IF YOU GO

Bryce Vine, Carlie Hanson

Where: Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24

Tickets: $23 to $25

Contact: (415) 885-0750, https://slimspresents.com/

