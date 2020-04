Burger Boogaloo, the Bay Area’s annual celebration of rock and roll and trash culture hosted by cult movie maker John Waters, has been postponed from July to Halloween weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scheduled acts including headliners Bikini Kill, the Circle Jerks and others are set to perform now on Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday Nov. 1.

All tickets that have already been purchased will be honored for the new date.

