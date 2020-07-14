Burger Boogaloo cancels, back in 2021 with same lineup

Burger Boogaloo, the East Bay’s fun summer punk festival, has officially been canceled for 2020, due to the pandemic, but will be back next year.

Initially slated for July in Oakland’s Mosswood Park, then delayed to the fall, the event has been moved to July 10-11, 2021, with the same lineup that was scheduled for 2020.

The bill includes Bikini Kill, Circle Jerks and Carbonas, playing their first Bay Area shows in a decade or more, as well as Plastic Bertrand, Bleached, Shannon Shaw, Alice Bag, Flipper, The Fevers, Pansy Division, The Younger Lovers, Midnite Snaxxx, Hammered Satin and The Rubinoos.

The inimitable John Waters — who said, “Like a punk rock leap year, BB2021 will be back next July to slam your ass and tickle your musical pleasure!” — will be back as host in 2021.

Festival promoters, “disappointed” to have to cancel this year, said, “We are fortunate to have such a committed group of fans and are deeply grateful for their continued support. As we await the return of live music during these trying times, we hope that the passion and sense of belonging that Burger Boogaloo attendees have fostered can continue to flourish through peaceful support for the Black Lives Matter movement.”

Tickets for the 2020 concerts will be honored next year. Or to purchase single-day or weekend admission, running $69 to $199, visit https://burgerboogaloo.com/.

Pop Music

