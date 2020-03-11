Julia K Harriman and Julius Thomas III are starring in the “Hamilton” national tour at the Orpheum. (Courtesy Joan Marcus)

BroadwaySF cancels ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Last Ship’ through March 25

Presenter will continue to ‘monitor the situation closely’

BroadwaySF has canceled performances of “Hamilton” at the Orpheum and “The Last Ship” at the Golden Gate Theatre between March 11 and March 25.

The presenter’s website says, “At the direction of The City of San Francisco’s mandate to ban events larger than 1,000 people across The City, all BroadwaySF productions at the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres will be canceled beginning this evening — “Hamilton” at 7 p.m. and “The Last Ship” at 7:30 p.m. — through Wednesday, March 25.”

Patrons who have purchased tickets for those dates will receive refunds to the method of payment used for purchase. Tickets purchased through Vivid Seats, Goldstar, TodayTix, Lucky Seat and any other source that is not BroadwaySF-related should consult their place of purchase for a refund.

Those with questions are asked to email feedback@broadwaysf.com.

