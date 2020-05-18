Bookstore sales promising as retail gradually reopens

Dog Eared Books on Valencia Street did well on its first day of curbside service. (Courtesy photo)

Things are going well at San Francisco’s Dog Eared Books, which began curbside pick-up service at its Valencia Street store today.

“It’s great,” said owner Kate Razo, who added that she had about 100 customers today, which included home deliveries and new orders as well as people who stopped by.

“We didn’t have any idea what to expect, honestly. You hope that books are as essential as you think they are. They are, they have been. People are thrilled. I’ve been answering the phone all week. People are just delighted that we’re here,” she said.

As she handled the phone, her daughter was behind a sneeze guard, at the store’s door. Her husband has been doing the free deliveries, and store manager Ryan Smith was on the computer, processing emails.

After the shelter-in-place, the store reopened on May 11, mailing orders and doing deliveries.

She admits they’re a little behind, with demand exceeding what’s in stock as the store didn’t receive new releases during the first weeks of the coronavirus crisis.

Yet customers have been generous, buying gift cards and responding to crowdfunding efforts online.

Razo said she has plan to begin curbside service at its Castro outlet, and when authorities give the OK, will reopen physical shelves for business.

A bookseller since 1985, Razo called her actions in the wake of the pandemic – which include applying for every grant she was able to apply for – just another adjustment to make in the ever-changing book industry.

‘It’s one more adaptation. It’s certainly something I didn’t see coming – with Amazon, you kind of saw it,” she said, adding, “It’s not any one thing that’s going to work here. We’ve got to keep trying everything we’re able to try. But the response is heartening. We like a good challenge.”

Literature

