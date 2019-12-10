Filmmaker John Waters is hosting 2020’s Burger Boogaloo in Oakland for the six year in a row. (Courtesy Erika Reinsel)

Bikini Kill to top lineup at 2020 Burger Boogaloo

Discounted tickets now on sale for July concerts in Oakland

Early bird tickets are now on sale for 2020’s Burger Boogaloo in Oakland, which will feature Bikini Kill in its first Bay Area show in 25 years as well as Circle Jerks, Plastic Bertrand, Carbonas and Bleached.

Concerts are July 11-12 in Oakland’s Mosswood Park.

The lineup also includes Alice Bag (of The Bags), Flipper, The Fevers, Pansy Division, The Younger Lovers, Panty Raid and Midnite Snaxxx.

The inimitable John Waters is slated to host again, for the sixth consecutive year. He says, “Burger Boogaloo is the perfect cult gathering of young and old music rebels who hate everybody in the world except each other.”

Initial discounted ticket passes, $109 general and $159 VIP, are available while supplies last; visit https://burgerboogaloo.com/.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Michael Koppy sounds out on bad songwriting

Just Posted

Big name officials crowd race for tiny Democratic Party board

The San Francisco Democratic Party campaign clown car is rollin’ once again.… Continue reading

Democrats unveil articles of impeachment against Trump for abuse of power, obstruction

WASHINGTON _ House Democrats will charge President Donald Trump with at least… Continue reading

Californians want to end PG&E’s operations as they exist now, new poll says

After years of deadly wildfires and a season of sweeping blackouts, a… Continue reading

Legal challenge halts SFPD jurisdiction over dog attacks on federal land

Dog owners beware — canine attacks are now consequence-free on federal land… Continue reading

49ers battle with the Saints lives up to its billing

Kittle’s 39-yard catch-and-run had placed San Francisco in prime position for a game-winning field goal as the 49ers trailed 46-45

Most Read