Bikini Kill to top lineup at 2020 Burger Boogaloo

Discounted tickets now on sale for July concerts in Oakland

Filmmaker John Waters is hosting 2020’s Burger Boogaloo in Oakland for the six year in a row. (Courtesy Erika Reinsel)

Early bird tickets are now on sale for 2020’s Burger Boogaloo in Oakland, which will feature Bikini Kill in its first Bay Area show in 25 years as well as Circle Jerks, Plastic Bertrand, Carbonas and Bleached.

Concerts are July 11-12 in Oakland’s Mosswood Park.

The lineup also includes Alice Bag (of The Bags), Flipper, The Fevers, Pansy Division, The Younger Lovers, Panty Raid and Midnite Snaxxx.

The inimitable John Waters is slated to host again, for the sixth consecutive year. He says, “Burger Boogaloo is the perfect cult gathering of young and old music rebels who hate everybody in the world except each other.”

Initial discounted ticket passes, $109 general and $159 VIP, are available while supplies last; visit https://burgerboogaloo.com/.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/