‘Beach Blanket Babylon’ to end 45-year run

San Francisco’s beloved “Beach Blanket Babylon” will put on its hats no more.

The world’s longest running musical revue is shutting its doors after a final performance on Dec. 31, producer Jo Schuman Silver, wifeof the show’s late creator Steve Silver, announced on Wednesday.

“It’s just time. We wanted the show to go out on top, and we have the best cast and crew right now. They deserve the best,” SchumanSilver said minutes after the news went public.

The wacky North Beach show with music, pop culture spoofs and one-of-a-kind huge headwear has run for 45 years and been seen bymore than 6.5 million people.

“Audiences have embraced ‘Beach Blanket Babylon’ since the day it opened on June 7, 1974,” Schuman Silver said in a press release.“Originally scheduled to run for only six weeks, the show became an international phenomenon and the quintessential San Franciscoexperience. I am thankful to our fans from around the world who have supported us from the very beginning. Our hats are off to eachand every one of you!”

Upon its closing, the show will have played a 17,216 performances, many at Club Fugazi at 678 Beach Blanket Babylon Blvd.

“Steve knew I would know when it was the right time to close,” Shuman Silver said, adding that she first thought about ending twoyears years ago.

She said when she called the “BBB” cast and crew together earlier in the day to announce her decision, “They cried and talked about it.”

But she added, “They’re all staying until the end. They’re fabulous.”

The fate of Club Fugazi is known, as “Beach Blanket Babylon” doesn’t own the building.

The show, which follows Snow White as she searches for Prince Charming, famously spoofs celebrities from pop culture and politics;most recent targets of jokes have included Donald and Melania Trump, Nancy Pelosi, Kim Jong-un, Vladimir Putin, Freddie Mercury,Lady Gaga, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Barack and Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Stormy Daniels, Oprah, and the San FranciscoGiants.

IF YOU GO

Beach Blanket Babylon

Where: Club Fugazi, 678 Beach Blanket Babylon Blvd., S.F.

When: 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 6 and 9 p.m. Saturdays, 2 and 5 p.m. Sundays; closes Dec. 31

Tickets: $30 to $130