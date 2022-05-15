Bay to Breakers returns to streets of San Francisco

The 2022 Bay to Breakers got off to a fast start after a pandemic-induced hiatus as runners pounded down Howard...

Reid Buchanan of Kansas was the men’s (and overall) winner, with a 36:09 time, according to the race’s website.

San Francisco’s Julia Vasquez was the women’s winner, clocking in at 42:04.

Buchanan, a 29-year-old professional runner who came in 9th in the 10,000 meter race at the 2021 Olympic Trials in Track & Field and earned silver in the 10,000 meter race at the 2019 PanAm Games, won the first Bay to Breakers held since 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the race the past two years.

The race, which was held for the first time since 2019, couples the extravagance of Mardi Gras with The City’s penchant for theatrics.

Bay to Breakers was founded in the aftermath of the 1906 San Francisco earthquake as a way of lifting spirits. Now the event is a beacon for people far and wide.