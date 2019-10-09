Bay Area’s 10-day Litquake turns 20

More than 860 authors appear at some 200 events, and most are free

Jeanette Winterson speaks about “Frankissstein” on Oct. 15 at the San Francisco Jewish Community Center. (Courtesy photo)

The 20th annual Bay Area literary festival runs Thursday through Oct. 19 across the Bay Area, with 860 authors at 217 events, most free.

SELECT HIGHLIGHTS

The Bee’s Knees-Litquake Opening Night Party: The literary extravaganza celebrates its 20th year with a 1920s-themed bash in North Beach; dress attire encouraged. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. $30-$35. Monroe, 473 Broadway, S.F.

Eureka-California’s Best Authors Read By More of the Same: Charlie Jane Anders, Natalie Baszile, Elaine Castillo, Ingrid Rojas Contreras, Daniel Handler, Adam Johnson, Chang-rae Lee, Beth Lisick, Ishmael Reed and Tobias Wolff share work by writers who inspired them, from Dashiell Hammett to Daniel Alarcón. 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. $25. Swedish American Hall, 2174 Market St., S.F.

Baby Don’t Hurt Me-An Evening With Chris Kattan: The “Saturday Night Live” comic shares stories from his new memoir. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. $25. Alamo Drafthouse, 2550 Mission St., S.F.

Bay Area Pun Off-Litquake Edition: Carmen Olson and Jonah Spear host the literary themed competition, where wordsmiths vie for a one-of-a-kind trophy! 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. $24. Swedish American Hall, S.F.

Porchlight Storytelling: The series offers “liar”-centric tales told by Sarah Cannon, Rene Denfeld, Michelle Ruiz Keil, Tom Lanoye, Tiffany Midge and Hagar Peeters, co-hosted by Arline Klatte and Beth Lisick with music by Marc Capelle. 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. $25. Swedish American Hall, S.F.

Frankissstein-An Evening with Jeanette Winterson: The Enligsh novelist discusses her 21st century re-imagining of Mary Shelley’s iconic Frankenstein story in an evening with readings and performance. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. $30. Jewish Community Center, 3200 California St., S.F.

Literary Death March: Acclaimed writers Lauren Markham (“The Far Away Brothers”), Ingrid Rojas Contreras (“Fruit of the Drunken Tree”), Miah Jeffra (“The First Book of What’s Happening”) and poet Nazelah Jamison will be judged on their readings by NaNoRiMo director Grant Faulkner and Maisha Z. Johnson, in the program hosted by LDM creator Adrian Todd Zuniga. 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. $20. Valencia Room, 647 Valencia St., S.F.

Tommy Orange-One City One Book: The Bay Area author of the award-winning novel “There There” about Native Americans in Oakland appears in conversation with poet Kim Shuck. 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15. Free. Koret Auditorium, Main Library, 100 Larkin S.F., S.F.

LQ at the Bookstore-Ann Patchett: The best-selling writer speaks about “The Dutch House,” her new novel exploring the “indelible bond between two siblings, the house of their childhood, and a past that will not let them go.” 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Free. Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.

Lit Crawl: Mission district venues host readings (and more) showcasing some 500 authors in what’s billed as “the world’s largest free pop-up literary event.” 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Free. Varied locations, many in the Mission, S.F.

Litquake Closing Night Party: The dance party includes music by Bus Station John. 9 p.m., Oct. 19. Free. Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.