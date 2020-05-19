Bay Area higher education art students show work online

“The Territorial City” by Hannah Kim & Sayer Al Sayer is among the Curator’s Picks from the California College of the Arts Class of 2020 Showcase. (Courtesy CCA)

Due to the pandemic, galleries aren’t open, but there’s an easy way to see fine art produced by students attending and graduating from Bay Area art schools.

Last week, the California College of the Arts put up its Class of 2020 Showcase at https://www.cca.edu/exhibitions/showcase2020/. Running indefinitely, it highlights work by some 300 graduating students in 22 undergraduate and 11 graduate programs in fine arts, architecture, design and humanities and sciences.

Although being “deeply disappointed” to forego gathering in person at a physical exhibition, CCA President Stephen Beal said, “The showcase serves as a time capsule celebrating a historic period for these students, but it also marks a pivotal moment for a class of inventive, resourceful students who now have a unique opportunity to use their experiences to help shape the post-pandemic world and bring positive changes to their communities.”

Jaime Austin, CCA’s director of exhibitions and public programming, added that the online offering “serves as a portal of discovery commemorating each student’s work and growth during their time at CCA.”

Founded in 1907, CCA has campuses in Oakland and San Francisco, and is planning on offering “hybrid” instruction in fall 2020.

The San Francisco Art Institute has an interactive show of work by bachelor of fine arts degree students online. (Courtesy SFAI)

Meanwhile, San Francisco Art Institute master’s degree students are showing their work in painting, photography, printmaking, digital technologies, sculpture, installation, video, film and performance in the 2020 MFA Exhibition, running online through June 20 at https://sfai.edu/exhibitions-public-events/mfa-exhibition-2020.

Organized alphabetically by the artists’ last names, into three rooms based on the school colors (gray and clear) and mascot (fog), the showcase has an image gallery as well as links to the artists’ individual websites and social media.

SFAI also presents a virtual show of work by bachelor of fine arts degree students in which visitors may “navigate” a 3-D model of the Chestnut Street campus and its galleries to view the installation of several hundred multi-disciplinary works, using QR codes to experience video and sound. Check it out at https://sfai.edu/exhibitions-public-events/bfa-graduates-3-d-virtual-group-show.

While SFAI’s Board of Trustees confirmed that degree programs will be suspended for the time being in the wake of the pandemic, the school will continue to offer studio art classes, public education programs and grant-supported exhibitions and projects as it “launches a campaign to reset and reinvent” its business model.

