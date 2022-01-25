Bay Area ceramics artist Cathy Lu contrasts American dream with racism and exclusion

Cathy Lu’s “Peripheral Visions” references the symbols and experiences of East Asian Americans and honors women artists such as sculptor Ruth Asawa and designer and sculptor Maya Lin. (Courtesy of Cathy Lu/Chinese Culture Center)

Using the traditional Chinese garden as a focus point, Bay Area ceramics artist Cathy Lu contrasts the promises of the American dream with the realities of racism and exclusion in an insightful and affecting new exhibition at San Francisco’s Chinese Culture Center.

The show, “Interior Garden,” continues the year at the CCC, which the latest presentation in “XianRui” (Fresh and Sharp) — a series featuring commissioned solo exhibitions by artists of Chinese descent.

Lu creates work that addresses Chinese American identity, community solidarity, local history and the experiences of otherhood that people of color and immigrants live with. The daughter of immigrants from Taiwan, the Miami-raised Lu, after determining that Boston was too cold, moved to the Bay Area, where she received an MFA from the San Francisco Art Institute. Art education at the time was “Eurocentric and taught almost entirely by white dudes,” she says, but the Bay Area’s large Asian community and its creative elements mattered to her.

She studied painting and ceramics and felt more drawn to the latter. “As a medium, clay is a little more chill,” she says. “There’s more freedom. You can more easily explore different things.”

Lu cites interdisciplinary artist Christy Chan and ceramics artist Stephanie Shih as major influences.

“I want this project to provide a space for not only Chinese Americans, but also immigrants and BIPOC who have had similar experiences of being othered to have the space to engage with what it means to be simultaneously hypervisible and invisible in the United States,” says Lu, in a statement about “Interior Garden.”

The exhibition contains four primary installations, each occupying an entire CCC gallery and representing a trope of the traditional Chinese garden. Much is going on in each piece, sometimes visually and always in terms of ideas.

“Pile,” installed in the first gallery that attendees enter, revisits a monumental moment, and depicts an inspiring triumph in local Chinese American history. A mound of discarded bricks collected by Lu references the scene that existed in Chinatown during the period after San Francisco’s 1906 earthquake and fire, when officials wanted to push Chinese residents out of the area. The residents quickly rebuilt their community with readily available materials. These included “clinker bricks” — bricks that had been burned and marred by the fire, but later came to symbolize resilience and survival.

The pile also contains ceramic fruits, a frequent element in Lu’s work. The artist uses the fruits to explore cultural symbols — peaches, for example, are significant in both Chinese and American culture, but for different reasons, she notes — and how some cultural items are often compartmentalized in the mind of the public, as well as in mainstream markets.

Encircling “Pile” are porcelain traffic cones, which represent the presence of borders both in traditional gardens and in society’s treatment of immigrants and people of color.

Next up is “Peripheral Visions,” a knockout installation in which Lu references the element of waterfalls in Chinese gardens, addresses the experiences of East Asian Americans and honors women she has admired. On the wall are more than a dozen ceramic depictions of the eyes of notable East Asian American women, including sculptor Ruth Asawa and designer and sculptor Maya Lin. “Yellow tears” drip from these eyes and run, through plastic tubing, into an assortment of both bargain-store plastic bowls and pails (many of which Lu, who likes to use local products in her work, purchased in Chinatown) and high-end porcelain vases — items representing flip-side one-dimensional views of Chinese American culture. It’s hard to take one’s eyes off of this ambitiously presented, visually striking, emotionally powerful work.

“Drains,” a large pond-like piece, also involves themes of water and the experience of exclusion. It additionally inspires us to take note of the beauty of Chinese designs. The structure contains drains, each with a different attractive pattern, discovered by Lu during a visit to China. Less agreeably, the work reminds us that unpleasantness — “like bugs,” Lu says — can lie beneath drains and surfaces.

Tiles, meanwhile, bear the prints of the hands that crafted them. Lu’s high regard for the role of human hands in the making of things is beautifully evident in “Drains,” which calls for the sort of close-up viewing that the intimate setting of the CCC makes possible.

The theme of hands and their connection to the creative soul dominates the final installation, which reflects the infusion of borrowed views into classical garden design. The subject here is Chinese mythology’s mother goddess, Nuwa, who after some trial and error shaped yellow clay into human beings with her hands. “This is my vision of her arms,” says Lu of this hanging piece, in which Nuwa’s arms and hands, representing creativity and capability in the community, appear at once botanical, golden and magical.

Accompanying the primary installations are ceramic “American Dream Pillows,” inspired by the ceramic pillows that, during the Song and Tang dynasties, people believed could affect their dreams and, subsequently, their life experiences. Lu invites attendees to lie on these intriguing objects, which contain themes featured throughout the show, and consider what she calls the “possibility of reconciliation between dreams and dystopian realities.”

Looking ahead, members of the public will be able to take part in the exhibition, by — in tune with the garden theme — contributing small items of plant life.

The center also will host special programming featuring artists responding to Lu’s exhibition. Details will be posted on the CCC website.

IF YOU GO

“Interior Garden”

Where: Chinese Culture Center, 750 Kearny St., 3rd floor, S.F.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays; appointments are recommended

Admission: Free

Contact: (415) 986-1822, www.cccsf.us