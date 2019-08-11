B-52’s Kate Pierson enjoys motel business and music

The B-52’s — from left, Cindy Wilson, Fred Schneider and Kate Pierson — come to The Mountain Winery on their annual visit. (Courtesy Pieter M. Van Hattem)

There never seems to be a dull moment in the bustling life of B-52’s vocalist-keyboardist-guitarist Kate Pierson, 71. Her schedule is head-spinning, starting with Rhino’s recent 30th-anniversary reissue of The B-52’s fifth album “Cosmic Thing,” and an upcoming rarities box set in the works with two new tunes. She also has coming: a political single; a duet with Mexican artist Aleks Syntek called “The Great Visible Wall”; a completed, ready-to-go sophomore solo album and tour; and a 40th anniversary shed and winery tour, continuing an annual tradition. “We’ve played the Mountain Winery in Saratoga with Blondie, The Pretenders, Ziggy Marley, and it’s not some graying audience,” she says. “We see a lot of young people now, and they’re into it and are just joyous. And we can also have fun, because we still love what we’re doing.” Fred Armisen is even executive-producing a documentary on The B-52’s.

In addition to all this, you and your wife Monica Coleman, you run bi-coastal glamping getaways, Kate’s Lazy Meadow in New York and Kate’s Lazy Desert in California.

Well, it wasn’t a plan. Even The B-52’s wasn’t a plan; the band just started by spontaneous combustion one night. But I was driving down Route 28 one night and I started to notice all these quaint little motels, and I’d never stayed in one. Now we have our own, and I go there and I just get a thrill because I love the decor. And it’s my fantasy. My (Meadow) cabins are decked out with mid-century tchotchkes and stuff I collect when Fred (Schneider, B52’s vocalist) and I go junkin’ or antiquing. I also have four vintage Frigidaires, and one is turquoise to match the kitchen, which was totally retrofitted. And we have Boomerang Formica counter tops, and we’ve kept all the original knotty pine. But in California, it’s classic Airstream trailers out in the desert.

What cool knickknacks are in the rooms?

They’re too numerous to mention. But I have this faux Keane, these three huge panels of these crying children, and I found a door in Denver that’s mostly stained glass. And I collected gnomes, Heissners, this certain type of German gnome that’s made of some kind of weatherproof material. Some are indoors, some are just popping out of the garden.

Do you ever bang on an Airstream door at 2 p.m., going, “Look, lady,checkout was 11?”

Monica’s the one they have to deal with on that. So people are genuinely happy when they see me. I’ll say, “Hi, I’m Kate,” and people are thrilled just by your being there.

IF YOU GO

The B-52’s

Where: Mountain Winery, 14831 Pierce Road, Saratoga

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday , Aug. 12

Tickets: $100 to $399

Contact: (408) 741-2822, www.axs.com