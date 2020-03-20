Attractions, theaters, galleries serve up virtual diversions

Bay Area attractions, theaters, art galleries and community groups are popping up with more and more streaming options as coronavirus shelter-in-place orders continue.

Winchester Mystery House is offering an excellent, comprehensive free digital tour of the haunted mansion in San Jose owned by the late Winchester rifle heiress. Available online at winchestermysteryhouse.com/video-tour/, the tour will be accessible until reopening, scheduled for April 7. Additionally, vouchers for $26 ($13 less than box office tickets) valid through May 1, 2021, for admission to a future in-person tour, may be purchased online.

Theatre Rhinoceros is offering a staged reading, via Zoom, of “SCOTUS Gay: Bostock v. Clayton County Georgia,” a new show by John Fisher based on real stories behind the October 2019 arguments in the U.S. Supreme Court of cases involving men and women being fired from their jobs for being gay. The 90-minute show, featuring Fisher, Jeremy Cole, Suzy Jane Edwards, Arya Kamangar, Mary Strauss and Joe Tally, streams free at 6:45 p.m. April 7. Visit TheRhino.org to view.

John Bisceglie, founder and director of JB Presents, a group of Bay Area musicians, singers and artists dedicated to producing original musical revues, theater and concerts, invites guests to join its Facebook group “Quarantine Cabaret” (https://www.facebook.com/groups/3510434765649941/) and post a video or a link to a song, musical number, monologue, clip or scene from a past show or show that was canceled due to COVID-19.

Reimagine End of Life, a group exploring death and celebrating life through creativity, is hosting a series of virtual gatherings, “A Daily Dose of Togetherness,” with leaders in psychology, sociology and the neuroscience of well-being. Upcoming sessions are on March 23, on gratitude, and March 25, on mindfulness. Visit https://letsreimagine.org/virtual-events.

Through April 7, Catharine Clark Gallery presents “Remote Access,” an online media room showcasing video works by gallery artists on Thursdays and Sundays, and accessible for one week. The first is Deborah Oropallo and Andy Rappaport’s foreboding “Crude,” a six-and-a-half minute video illustrating the devastating effects of oil drilling on the environment.

Dragon Theatre in Redwood City is building its archival video library. The troupe’s first “Dragon on Demand” offering is its 2019 “2nd Stages Series” production of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” with Roneet Aliza Rahamim and Max Tachis. It’s available for viewing at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/macbethatdragon? In addition, the company launches its reading hour at 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday on its Facebook page, featuring the novel “Time Sailors” by local author and performer Shelli Frew.

