At Grace Cathedral, an aerial dance premiere to move us from violence to love

By Aimée Ts’ao

Special to The Examiner

When Zaccho Dance Theatre finally premieres “Love, a state of grace” Feb. 11-18, it will be fitting that it occurs in San Francisco’s majestic Grace Cathedral. The twists and turns involved in bringing this piece to completion during the pandemic are matched only by the two labyrinths inside and outside the iconic church.

The wait was worth it. Audiences should prepare to be awed by five aerialists climbing the 90-foot ladder soaring toward the nave or swinging on the 70-foot pendulum arcing above the stone floor, highlighted against the brilliant stained-glass windows.

Choreographer Joanna Haigood, the company’s artistic director, was in the middle of working on her latest creation when the shelter-in-place mandate hit. She had already conceived the piece as an exploration of the recent violence aimed at sacred spaces — temples, mosques, churches.

Haigood asked: “How can one religion justify the violence against another? In most faiths and practices, love is a foundational tenet. How does that get reinterpreted to justify that kind of behavior?” The longtime Bay Area choreographer started researching attacks on sacred spaces and having conversations with a wide array of faith leaders.

“Then Covid happened and I got thrown in about 50 different directions,” she said. “Trying to figure out how to save the ship here at Zaccho, it became clear that this project had to be put on hold.” Even the venue, with its apt name, couldn’t conjure up any divine intervention.

Haigood was hardly alone. Everyone in the performing arts has been grappling with how to create and perform work within pandemic-imposed limits. Haigood found herself reflecting on one of her previous pieces, “Between me and the other world,” based on W.E.B. DuBois’ “The Souls of Black Folk.”

“The piece explores the dilemma that Black people find themselves in, particularly in this country, where they are faced with this duality of identity — who you are in truth and how you are perceived by everyone else,” she said.

DuBois called it double consciousness and understood that the internal split had serious consequences for society, leading to oppression, inequities and violence. Haigood said, “The book also talks about our amazing strength and perseverance. We have this extraordinary ability to step beyond our crises, to uplift ourselves and each other to a place where we are no longer spiritually bereft and to live in our genius on all levels.”

The killing of George Floyd and the protests that followed also marked her work-in-progress. “We had this huge wave of social uprisings that were remarkable,” she said. “The piece started shifting for me. I started thinking … we really need to get back to love and to be actively practicing, discussing, exchanging, embracing the idea. Love in the form of forgiveness, which is different for everybody. It doesn’t change the outcome, but it allows people to move forward.”

“Love, a state of grace” comprises three activities as well as themes: surrender, striving and quieting. The swing is ridden by a dancer surrendering to gravity, letting go in a giant swoop, falling into another state of being. “You feel it even if you’re not doing it,” promised Haigood. “Just watching it, you’re experiencing it.”

And climbing a 90-foot ladder couldn’t be more emblematic of striving. “Love is actually work. It has to be maintained and nurtured, “ said the choreographer. “That effort gives perspective, as you’re getting higher, you are gaining more of it.”

The third theme, quieting, is symbolized by the enormous mandala created on the Grace Cathedral floor and also by a number of rituals the audience can participate in.

The action of the performance takes place in different locations that overlap in time, with the dancering rotating in using different props and spaces. Each one-hour cycle repeats twice during the three-hour show, allowing the audience to freely view whatever interests them from various vantage points.

Equally important is how the music and sound, composed by Walter Kitundu, echoes and amplifies the performance. Kitundu, a longtime San Francisco resident, currently lives in Chicago, which led to the additional challenge of collaborating via the internet.

“I think one of the things that really struck me about the cathedral is that it has a sense of memory,” he said. “If you say something in the cathedral or you make a sound, the building doesn’t really let that sound go immediately; it hangs on to it, it colors it, it shapes it. That led me to feel the building has a repository of all the sounds that have happened there.”

Kitundu restructured the score because of the limited time he had in the cathedral before the opening. Most of the music is now pre-recorded, as he gave up the idea of building his own acoustic instruments to use live in concert. Still, he is excited that Christopher Keady, an accomplished organist, will be playing a part of the score in person.

“He’ll be able to bring the voice of the cathedral, which is that wonderful organ, into the music to heighten some of the more emotionally charged moments,” said Kitundu.

For some of us art is a religion. With “Love, a state of grace,” we have a chance to partake of art as religion either figuratively or literally, perhaps even a bit of both.

IF YOU GO:

Zaccho Dance Theatre’s world premiere of “Love, a state of grace”

Where: Grace Cathedral, 1100 California St., S.F.

When: Friday, Feb. 11, 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17, 1-4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18, 7-10 p.m. Performances are in one-hour cycles repeated over three hours.

Tickets: $25. Masks and proof of vaccination required.

Contact: zacchograce.brownpapertickets.com