April theater: three world premieres, sketch comedy and the Edwardian Ball

Although San Francisco has more theaters than any other city in Northern California, sometimes it takes years for a top-notch play to open here. Such is the case with three excellent plays that have finally made it to The City: “Intimate Apparel,” “Water by the Spoonful” and “Mirror Circle Transformation.”

This month’s lineup also includes three world premieres that are opening here in The City first — plus, sketch comedy and an immersive musical-theatrical event: the Edwardian Ball.

Intimate Apparel

Anyone who’s seen Lynn Nottage’s devastating Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Ruined,” but not her other works — she’s a two-time Pulitzer winner — might be surprised by “Intimate Apparel,” a gentle and deeply affecting drama from 2003. It traces an unexpected connection between a lonely Black seamstress, Esther, in 1905 New York (played here in a Lorraine Hansberry Theatre production by Jeunée Simon) and a Jewish shopkeeper. Nottage based Esther on her own great-grandmother. This is a fine choice for the company’s first production under the auspices of the hospitable Magic Theatre and under the new artistic leadership of the estimable Margo Hall. Jan Hunter directs. April 1-16, Lorraine Hansberry Theatre production, Magic Theatre, Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Boulevard, Building D, S.F. $30-$40, lhtsf.org.

PrEP Play, or Blue Parachute

Among the brand new plays: a time-traveling adventure in which our young hero is transported back to the height of the AIDS epidemic. To some, that gruesome era seems like yesterday. But to the fictional Erik (James Aaron Oh) — in New York-based award-winning playwright Yilong Liu’s “PrEP Play, or Blue Parachute” — it’s an opportunity to rewrite history. The title refers to anti-viral drugs used to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS; in Liu’s “queer fantasia,” PReP is a sentient being that propels Erik into the fraught past. Adin Walker directs this rolling world premiere at New Conservatory. April 1-May 8, New Conservatory Theatre Center, 25 Van Ness Ave., S.F., $25-$65, nctcsf.org, (415) 861-8972.

The Edwardian Ball

If you love the wonderfully macabre illustrated books of the late Edward Gorey, with their shivery, evocative titles like “The Gashlycrumb Tinies,” then check this out: It’s the 21st year of the annual Edwardian Ball, a costumed, early 20th century extravaganza involving music, comic sketches, circus acts, ballroom dance and more. Each year a Gorey story is chosen as the central theme of the evening. This year it’s “The Wuggly Ump,” described by Goodreads as a “mordant masterpiece” set to “deceptively pleasant rhymes.” When I attended a few years ago, the Ball was gloriously crowded and chaotic; this third COVID year, producer Vau de Vire Society and its partners have limited attendance by 50%. Added attraction: absinth cocktails! April 1 & 2, Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F., $125-$145, edwardianball.com

Drowning in Cairo

Golden Thread, one of the few Middle East-centric theaters in the country — and, in fact, the very first such theater stateside — has a new executive artistic director, Sahar Assaf, who has taken over from departing founder Torange Yeghiazarian. Assaf has been, among other things, an investigative journalist. She told me last year, “My own curiosity and interest in testimonies and personal stories makes me today a big advocate of documentary theater.” So it’s no surprise that she’s opening the new season with the world premiere of Adam Ashraf Elsayigh’s “Drowning in Cairo,” which she is directing. It’s based on an actual event in Egypt in 2001, in which three young men were arrested in a gay nightclub. The drama follows the aftermath of that fateful night, tracking the ways in which the men’s lives were forever affected. April 8-May 1, Golden Thread Productions, Potrero Stage, 1695 18th St. , S.F., $20-$100, goldenthread.org, (415) 626-4061

Richard II

Trust African-American Shakespeare Company artistic director L. Peter Callender, himself a consummate actor, to choose a modern verse adaptation for his production of Shakespeare’s “Richard II.” By playwright Naomi Iizuka, the script is said to retain the Bard’s lyricism. Callender presents the lengthy history drama as a memory play in reverse chronology. Thus the deadly conflict between the king (played by Lijesh Krishan) and his cousin, Bolingbroke, is shorter in this version and begins at the end, with Richard in prison. April 16-24, African-American Shakespeare Company, Marines Memorial Theater, 609 Sutter St., S.F., $10-$35, african-americanshakes.org, (415) 392-4400

Coming Soon

Bay Area singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rachel Lark created this world premiere pop-rock, ultra-sex-positive musical, independently produced in the expansive and flexible Z Space. It explores “kink, queerness, non-monogamy and feminism,” according to the publicity. Lark plays the lead role: Maggie, a young woman who embarks on a soul-searching journey to find herself — including, not least, a way to stop faking orgasms. Songs in “Coming Soon” include such humorously all-too-relatable-sounding titles as “The Manual Says” and “I’m Trying Hard to Make This Hot.” Directed by Rachel Dart. April 21-30, Z Space, 450 Florida St., S.F., $25-$69, comingsoonmusical.com

Circle Mirror Transformation

Back when this Obie Award-winning play by Annie Baker opened at Marin Theatre Company in 2012, I praised it here in the Examiner as a “realistic, nuanced and ultimately deeply affecting.” Baker’s writing is hyper-realistic; her characters and situations are an exquisite distillation of our everyday reality. The two-hour “Circle Mirror Transformation,” in which — via a series of short vignettes — several aspiring actors work their way through a six-week acting class, flew by and left me craving more. The students’ hopes, dreams, fears, grief, memories and, in a crucial scene, darkest secrets slowly crystallize. Ciera Eis directs for Custom Made Theatre’s revival. Through April 16, Custom Made Theatre, Phoenix Theatre, 414 Mason St., S.F., $20-$45, custommade.org

Water by the Spoonful

Playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes’s 2012 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, “Water by the Spoonful,” encompasses two stories. In the core story, a tragic secret is festering within a dysfunctional Puerto Rican family in Philadelphia. In a parallel story, a tough-minded administrator, known as Haiku Mom (played by actor-and-playwright-about-town Lisa Ramirez in this San Francisco Playhouse production), presides over an online chat room for crack addicts. When it was first staged locally (by TheatreWorks) in 2014, I wrote in these pages that in its entirety it was comic, emotional and surprisingly uplifting. Playhouse artistic director Bill English thinks the play speaks even more powerfully today. Denise Blasor directs. Through April 23, S.F. Playhouse, 450 Post St., S.F., $30-$100, sfplayhouse.org, (415) 677-9596

Good Grief!

The 25-year-old troupe Killing My Lobster (don’t worry, the name has no inherent meaning) excels at sketch comedy, but like everybody the lobsters have been in a holding pattern for the past two years. They’re back now with new material that explores the nooks and crannies and absurdities of grief as we know it. Mike Ottum heads the five-member writers’ group; Siyu Song directs a cast of five. We’re advised to expect both comedy and catharsis. April 28-30, Killing My Lobster, PianoFight, 144 Taylor St., S.F., $16-$42.50, eventbrite.