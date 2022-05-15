An Australian gem’s emotional night at the Fillmore

By Will Reisman

Special to the Examiner

For more than two years, dating back to when Gang of Youths began work in earnest on their stunningly ambitious third release, “Angel in Realtime,” the band’s violinist and arranger Tom Hobden has borne witness to the record’s cathartic creative journey, which details lead singer Dave Le’aupepe’s haunting relationship with his father.

Yet even now, after helping the album evolve from concept to finalized product, and subsequently playing the songs both in the studio and before fans, Hobden still occasionally chokes up when reflecting on the deeply emotional material being wielded by the band.

“There is a song we play called “Goal of the Century” where Dave sings about wishing how his dad could see his children grow old,” said Hobden, whose band will play at the Fillmore on May 16. “And I’m trying to play violin and noticing tears streaming down my face. Some of these songs still rip me apart when I’m on stage.”

“Angel in Realtime” is about fathers and sons, identity and self-acceptance, grief and conciliation, and countless other weighty topics. It was inspired by a series of stunning revelations uncovered by Le’aupepe after the death of his father in 2018.

The Gang of Youths frontman, who was born and raised in Australia, discovered (among other things) that he had two half-brothers, that his father was 10 years older than he claimed, and that many of his dad’s relatives believed he had perished years ago. “Angel in Realtime” artfully explores the reckoning of a father who showered his family with love and affection, while simultaneously living a life of deceit and lies.

At 67 minutes long, “Angel in Realtime” is vast and expansive, but it is fearlessly creative and sonically diverse, seamlessly transitioning between breezy jazz interludes, lush symphonic passages, adventurous jam sessions and even traditional Maori standards from the Cook Islands. When paired with the gripping narrative being related by Le’aupepe, “Angel in Realtime” fully transports the listener to a different, immersive new world, making the hour disappear in a moment.

While the album is obviously a personal vehicle for Le’aupepe’s familial anguish, it would not resonate as it does without the layered soundtrack underpinning his voyage of self-discovery. And a large part of that sonic landscape can be credited to Hobden, a classically trained artist who helped arrange the strings on many of the songs on “Angel in Realtime.”

A native of London, Hobden attended the same school as Winston Marshall of Mumford and Sons, leading to his role as a touring musician with that band. Those same schooltime connections also offered him an opportunity to play with Noah and the Whale, another folk-rock outfit that incorporated classical leanings.

Hobden was introduced to Gang of Youths when the band opened for Mumford and Sons during a European tour in 2019, and he immediately hit it off with the Australian group. Following that jaunt, Gang of Youths guitarist Joji Malani announced that he was stepping away from the group, providing an opportunity for Hobden to join the band and help recalibrate its sound.

“During our tour together, Dave was already talking with me about wanting to pursue songs with more string arrangements, which is kind of my field of expertise,” said Hobden. “And when Joji said that he’d be leaving the band, it just made sense for me to step in. I got Joji’s blessing before joining the band, and we almost immediately went into the studio together.”

Hobden’s presence can be felt in the encompassing, white-noise arrangements of “Reveler”, the lilting orchestral cadence of “Spirit Boy” and the stirring string sections on the defiant album closer, “Goal of the Century.”

Many of the strings were recorded during a daring one-day jaunt to Hungary, where Hobden and Dave worked with the Budapest Film Orchestra on the arrangements. During a grueling all-day session, the twosome managed to extract 42 minutes of fully recorded orchestral work, allowing for the musical foundation that impels so many of the songs on “Angel in Realtime.”

“We had to have everything completely sorted out before we got there,” said Hobden. “We were working with a full 42-piece orchestra, and they were complete pros. They sat down in front of the music and just played it all out. It was a pretty amazing experience to witness their discipline.”

During the band’s live shows, the bulk of the string work will fall upon Hobden, whose textured playing adds another poignant component to the already compelling subject matter. It all makes for a live experience sure to be an emotional tour de force. Don’t forget to bring your tissues.

IF YOU GO:

Gang of Youths

Where: The Fillmore, 1805 Geary Boulevard, S.F.

When: 8 p.m., Monday, May 16

Tickets: $29.50

Contact: (415) 346-6000, www.livenation.com