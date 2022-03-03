Data-driven sailboats to whip through the S.F. bay at record-breaking speeds

SailGP will hold its championship race with the Golden Gate Bridge as a backdrop at the end of March. The sailing league last held races here in 2019. (Lloyd Images for SailGP)

Eight lightning-fast computers will sail across the bay this month at speeds of up to 60 mph in pursuit of a $1 million prize.

The F50 sailboats of the SailGP racing league are among the fastest boats to ever sail the seas – and they are also super-fast computers crunching 30,000 data points a second with artificial intelligence that helps to sail the boats.

SailGP held races off San Francisco in 2019, and will hold its championship race March 26-27 north of town off Marina Green, with the Golden Gate Bridge as a backdrop.

Captain of industry and founder of Oracle Larry Ellison cofounded SailGP in 2018 to challenge the America’s Cup sailing race, founded 167 years earlier, in 1851. SailGP is faster – boats’ top speed is about 10 mph faster – and the boats that crews use are identical. That replaces the proprietary information about each boat that is closely guarded in America’s Cup with a level playing field that gives every team the same high-tech tools – and puts a focus on action.

Five-member crews scuttle across the twin-hull boats which can lean precariously – sometimes too far, capsizing – as they “fly” above the water, the boats’ hulls lifted up by hydrofoils.

Hydrofoils are like the metal blade beneath the boot of an ice skate. When a boat gets going fast enough, the bottom of the boat rises out of the water, and the boat skates – or flies, in SailGP lingo. The SailGP boats’ foils are made with stiffer carbon fiber than America’s Cup foils, so they are thinner, creating less resistance at high speeds.

The $4 million hydrofoils of SailGP. (SailGP)

The F50s’ rudders – the hinged blades descending from the bottom of the boats that are turned to steer the boat – are made of stainless steel and carbon fiber. And rudders, foils and the boats’ smaller, “wing” sails can be swapped out to make the most of sailing conditions, like wind and water choppiness.

And, perhaps most importantly, the boats – which are 49 feet long and traveling at highway speed – are operated somewhat like a video game. A joystick controller, and buttons and a dial on the steering wheel, control the rudder, wings and other parts of the boat. Hydraulic lines stitched inside the hulls and under the floorboards are connected to four solar-powered batteries.

And all those controls are informed by data gathered from hundreds on sensors on each boat. “Oracle Stream Analytics makes autonomous decisions based on the 30,000 data points an F50 catamaran sends every second of a race,” the company boasts. Got that? A boat going 60 mph is making some of its own decisions.

Those decisions are more about what data to highlight for the crew, not deciding to ram a competitor – sort of like your car telling you that you’re about to veer into the next lane.

The data does some other neat tricks, too, inside SailGP simulators that crews can use to virtually race the 49-foot, $4 million boats from any location. The data is open-sourced, shared among crews, and to fans via a mobile app.

The gadgetry doesn’t replace skippers, called “drivers” in SailGP lingo. And of the drivers coming to San Francisco this month is one of the best of this generation. Jimmy Spithill, a two-time America’s Cup winner for the USA, captains the American boat in these races. Other nations represented in the racing services are Australia, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand and Spain

Spithill, who has tipped over one of the F50s in a race, says that may happen in the upcoming race. “Fans should expect to see some very, very fast, physical, high-paced racing. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some capsizes. Hopefully no collisions, but it’s always on the cards with racing at these speeds on such a tight course,” he told The Examiner in an audio message.

That means crews should be prepared to get bounced around on the bay, Spithill says. “There’s huge G forces on the boats, just because of the speed you’re doing. So it’s difficult to know which way you’re going to get thrown for the guys.”

Ropes connected to harnesses on crew members mean “you’re always attached” to the boat, he says. “The only caveat with that is if we flip over and the boat were to be completely upside down. We’re actually trained in how to get unhooked if we get pinned underwater.”

Spithill also calls San Francisco “one of the best venues in the world for sailing,” noting “it’s got Alcatraz, the bridges, the fog, and it’s typically windy with strong currents.”

Tickets range from $170 a day with free Champagne throughout the day and a meal to $75 a day in the “race village” area. Find out more at sailgp.com

Jimmy Spithill, a two-time champion captain of the America’s Cup, will lead Team USA at the end of March in SailGP championship races. (Ricardo Pinto for SailGP)