After a decade in the comedy trenches, Mark Smalls knows how to deliver laughs

Like countless other aspiring comics, Mark Smalls has endured the grinding, humiliating process of the standup scene, gamely overcoming the empty sets, failed jokes and monotony of the local circuit in the hope of making a career out of comedy.

“Those first shows I would just completely bomb,” said Smalls, who will take part in the 20th anniversary of SF Sketchfest, happening Jan. 7-23 in locations across The City.

“I would get in the car afterward with my friends and I would just be bitching and yelling about everything being terrible, and they would all be losing it — just completely cracking up listening to me. They would all be like, ‘Dude, this is your show.’ I wasn’t trying to tell one-liners or do these supposedly funny stories. I was just being myself, yelling about things. It was in those car rides where I really found my voice.”

Smalls has managed to parlay that voice — an amalgam of stoned skater, outraged citizen and cerebral, therapy-dependent colleague — into a steady career on the local circuit, becoming a mainstay in clubs big and small throughout the Bay Area.

Growing up in Walnut Creek, he spent most of his adolescence skateboarding, trying and eventually failing to make it as a pro. Some of his skater friends scene started to try their hand at standup and dragged Smalls along. Those early experiences, plus a deep appreciation for comics like Dave Chappelle, helped inspire him to make a go at comedy.

“I distinctly remember watching Dave Chapelle’s special, “Killin’ Them Softly” and hearing him make jokes about the characters on ‘Sesame Street,’ and being like, ‘Hey! I know Sesame Street,’’ said Smalls. “And just thinking that was amazing — that I could make jokes about my own experiences.”

Over his career, Smalls has opened for comedians like Norm McDonald and Bobby Lee and on Jan. 13, he’ll host the local troupe Killing My Lobster as part of SF Sketchfest, the comedy bonanza that returns in live form to San Francisco after going virtual last year due to the pandemic.

The Killing My Lobster show will feature comedy from the Santa Monica-based group Cobranauts and an appearance by Sketchfest co-founder Cole Stratton. Smalls hosted a similar event for one of the past Sketchfest festivals, and he said he’s eager to again bridge the divide between standup and sketch comedy.

“There is kind of this East Coast-West Coast beef thing going with improv and standup, but it’s always such a great time — the crowds are amazing and the people are a ton of fun,” said Smalls. “You know as long as they don’t try to give me any advice on my premises and I don’t give them any bad suggestions for their improv, we should be able to keep it civil.”

In addition to hosting the sketch comedy night, Smalls will take part in a standup showcase the following evening at the Brava Studio in the Mission District, alongside a half dozen other comedians. Smalls, who kept busy during the pandemic by hosting a podcast about golf and other assorted topics (“Country Club Adjacent”) and by livestreaming from his Twitch account, said he’s particularly excited for this year’s Sketchfest, as audiences are ready to be entertained during these troubling times.

“These are the moments where real comedy comes from,” said Smalls. “It’s hard to make someone laugh when everyone’s in a good mood. That’s not where real comedy comes from. When there’s dread and sadness and tragedy, that’s where laughter is birthed —the real laughter — the laughter I like getting. I don’t want someone to joke about the sun being too bright. I want someone to take my depression and get me through it by clowning on it.”

IF YOU GO

Killing My Lobster with Cobranauts and Cole Stratton, hosted by Mark Smalls

Where: Gateway Theatre, 215 Jackson Street, S.F.

When: 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13

Tickets: $20/25 Contact: www.sfsketchfest.com

Studio Sets with Joey Avery, Ginny Hogan, Melissa McGillicuddy, Wilfred Padua, Jalisa Robinson, Mark Smalls, Matt Storrs and Lucas Zelnick, hosted by Jenn Scott

Where: Brava Studio, 2781 24th Street, S.F.

When: 9:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14