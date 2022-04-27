A visual tribute to the AAPI educators, artists and activists who changed The City

The “AAPI Community Heroes Mural” is dedicated to Asian American Pacific Islander artists, educators and activists who have transformed San Francisco and the world. (Courtesy Wells Fargo Community Mural Program)

The unassuming beige facade of Chinatown’s Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has gotten brighter with new faces, floral arrangements and San Francisco landmarks in the form of a student-inspired mural.

As sunrays beamed down on the intersection of Jackson and Grant Streets, dozens gathered Wednesday morning for the unveiling of the “AAPI Community Heroes Mural.” Created in collaboration with the Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco and the Wells Fargo Community Mural Program, the public artwork is dedicated to Asian American Pacific Islander artists, educators and activists who have transformed San Francisco and the world.

“We’re so proud ahead of Asian American Islander Pacific heritage month to be able to unveil this mural that shares our community stories and uplifts our Asian American heroes,” said Jenny Leung, executive director of the Chinese Cultural Center.

Concepts for the mural began during the COVID-19 pandemic, when incidents of anti-Asian American violence rapidly increased. To counteract misinformation, xenophobia and racial targeting, organizers sought to celebrate AAPI leaders largely unsung in U.S. history and curricula.

During brainstorming sessions, 5,000 students in the Bay Area were asked to nominate candidates for the mural. Ultimately, 12 received unanimous support.

“It’s been a long process, but it’s been very intentional,” said Wendy Liu, the Chinese Cultural Center’s engagement associate.

The center’s Katherine Lam, who helped finalize the mural’s list, added, “It was not an easy task to come up with a final listing of honorees as there are so many to be honored.”

In the end, the following people were chosen for depiction in the mural:

Jeanette Lazam, an organizer representing the 150 elderly Filipino and Chinese tenants of the International Hotel, which was slated for demolition in 1977 and was one of the last remnants of Manilatown. The building was rebuilt in 2005 and named the International Hotel Senior Residences, with Lazam returning as a tenant after 44 years in 2021.

Wong Kim Ark, a San Franciscan born in 1873 to Chinese immigrants, who was denied reentry into the country after visiting China in 1890, due to the Chinese Exclusion Act. Ark took his case to the U.S. Supreme Court, challenging the country’s interpretation of the 14th Amendment. The court ruled in his favor and decided that regardless of race and ethnicity, children born in the U.S. have the birthright of citizenship even if the parents are not American citizens.

Ruth Asawa (1926-2013), who created art out of found materials, developing looped-wired sculptures that are now displayed in art institutions nationwide. In 2020, the U.S. Postal Service issued a set of 10 stamps, showcasing 17 of her hanging sculptures.

Caroline Cabading, board president and executive director of the Manilatown Heritage Foundation, who helped open the International Hotel Manilatown Center on the first floor of the I-Hotel. The venue is dedicated to honoring the legacy of historic Manilatown and the International Hotel Eviction.

Cynthia Choi, a Korean American activist and community leader who co-founded STOP AAPI Hate, a multilingual website that tracks, documents and responds to civil rights violations and discrimination aimed at Asians.

Layton Doung (1955-2014), a fourth-generation Chinese American who introduced a Yangge dance style, which originated in China’s Shanxi region, to students at the West Portal Elementary School Chinese Immersion Program. With elements of stilt walking, drumming, ribbon and fan dancing, the form of dance can be seen at the annual Chinese New Year Parade.

Reverend Norman Fong, former executive director of the Chinatown Community Development Center, who led advocacy and developed methods of managing single-room occupancies that have served as models for other cities.

Yuri Kochiyama (1921-2014), who was detained in a Japanese internment camp as a young girl, an experience that led her to champion civil rights for all races.

Tiffany Long, an American-born daughter of parents from Hong Kong and educator at the Chinese American International School, who was active in her school’s Stop AAPI Hate march.

Betty Ann Ong (1956-2001), the first to alert the country of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. When hijackers commandeered American Airlines Flight 11, flight attendant Ong used the aircraft’s phone and described the chaos in the cabin for roughly 20 minutes.

Alok Vaid-Menon, a child of Malaysian and Indian immigrants, who is a transgender and non-binary performer, author and poet who promotes transgender rights, mental health and belonging.

Judy Yung (1946-2020), who wrote books on Chinese American history and Chinese women in America. Yung’s texts chronicle the first Chinese who immigrated to the U.S. in the mid-1800s.

At the mural unveiling, District 3 Supervisor Aaron Peskin pointed out to the crowd that they stood on the border of Chinatown and historic Manilatown.

A block away, the rebuilt International Hotel Senior Housing building loomed in the distance.

Lazam recounted the morning she and so many others were evicted from the building in 1977. “That August morning, the sun wasn’t shining for us at the International Hotel. It was gray, it was misty, and it was very cold.”

She added, “It took over 40 years, through the struggles of people in this community and outside of this community, to build that building, and to stave off evictions in this area.”

Peskin said, “Knowing that those heroes are being recognized today on this sacred ground is profoundly important.” He called the tenants’ resistance “a changing point in San Francisco pro-tenant movements. It is when the AAPI community came of age in political activism in San Francisco and that is reflected in everything that happens in the governance of The City today.”

Cabading remarked: “I’m only here because I stand on the shoulders of wonderful people who have come before me — warrior spirits from the International Hotel, the manongs of Manilatown, the warrior defenders of the International Hotel and my mentors,”

As organizers and community leaders ripped away the mural’s white mylar covering, members of Lion Dance Me dazzled audiences with a performance, complete with crashing cymbals and beating drums that echoed throughout the neighborhood.

Janet Chan, Duong’s wife and widow, imparted her late husband’s words of wisdom: “Give in whatever way you need, but don’t expect anything in return.”

Harry Ong, the brother of Betty, spoke on behalf of their family. A Chinatown recreation center was named in his sister’s honor and a mural on Romolo Place, where she used to skate as a child. “My family and I are deeply honored to have Betty named to this very select group of honorees,” he said.

Standing in front of the finished mural, AAPI Youth Rising founder and middle schooler Mina Fedor said, “We are always looking for faces that look like ours, stories that echo ours, to validate us, to inspire us and to make us feel like we are a greater part of the American story.”

She added, “This mural challenges us to tell these stories, not just those of the hardships Asians have endured, but also to celebrate the contributions of Asians in America.”

