A trove of Ukrainian art, right here in San Francisco

Private collector hopes to share his paintings in service to the country where he was born

A painting titled “Ukrainian Winter,” from the collection of Alex Miretsky. It was painted by a Crimean artist named A.A. Gorbenko, dated 1987. (Courtesy of Alex Miretsky)

Every good story has interesting facets. You’re writing about one thing and an interesting sideline pops up.

And so it was this past week, as I spent some time in San Francisco’s Little Russia neighborhood, talking to shopkeepers and residents about the ripples emanating from the Ukrainian war. You can read the resulting column here.

Along my travels, I met a grocery story owner named Alex Miretsky, a Ukrainian-born Jew who was raised in Russia. He had plenty to say about the war. And Vladimir Putin. But he also happens to be a fascinating art collector.

Turns out, Miretsky has been travelling back and forth from the U.S. to the Ukraine, Russia, Georgia and other faraway destinations for decades, purchasing art and building a private collection that now numbers close to 5,000 pieces. He has a special place in his heart, and his collection, for the Ukrainians. Especially those whose work reflects the immigrant experience.

“I’ve been collecting all my life,” said Miretsky, who emigrated to the states when he was 27 and is now 60. “Right now, I have probably the biggest collection of Ukrainian artworks outside in the United States.”

He used to own an art gallery near Union Square back in the early 1990s. When he sold it, he took the inventory he had gathered with him. And he continued traveling back to the former Soviet Union countries and bringing artwork home to a storage space in San Francisco.

As the war broke out earlier this month, Miretsky was in the process of curating an exhibit, featuring Ukrainian and Georgian painters.

“I want to let people see how family history reflects through artists’ work,” Miretsky told me. “That includes family immigration, the immigration of their ancestors, the place they personally end up. What they’ve been through, and let people judge for themselves. And when they do, it will break some stereotypes. For example, some artists are Russian but studied in the Ukraine. Interesting stories.”

And it gets more interesting. The day before we met, Miretsky got an eviction notice from his storage facility landlord. His South San Francisco warehouse is going to be demolished. He had 30 days to get out.

That’s a tall order, when you’re talking about properly storing nearly 5,000 paintings and sculptures. But don’t worry. This story has a happy ending. Miretsky found a warehouse space he can share with another tenant on Howard Street, South of Market. He’s taking the ground floor and basement, both of which measure about 4,000 square feet.

After moving, his first order of business will be to unpack his Ukrainian paintings and set up a makeshift show in the basement space. But it won’t be for the public. He is hoping to attract either a museum, government entity or nonprofit organization to help him organize a show at a gallery or museum.

“I want to have it ready for the museum curators and professionals who can set up a show quickly,” said Miretsky.

To be clear, the art collector isn’t looking to turn a profit, or benefit in any way.

“I don’t have any capitalistic purpose,” said Miretsky. “I don’t want to profit from this in any way, shape or form. Whatever fundraising would become available would go to some of these Ukrainian organizations.”

Beyond that, the art collector wants to keep his word. A pledge he made many years ago.

“I want to create what I promised to these artists, starting back in the 1980s,” Miretsky told me. “My purpose is to give people that experience. That they have free time in front of the work. That’s that pretty much it.”

