A new foundation for San Francisco’s high arts — with an $180 million endowment

Gordon Getty, one of the world’s most generous arts supporters, is about to give an estimated $180 million more to the cause, mostly in San Francisco.

Getty, 88, has announced formation of a foundation to distribute funds from the proceeds of the sale of his late wife’s spectacular art collection and furnishing from the Gettys’ San Francisco residence on Broadway.

According to Christie’s Auctions & Private Sales, which will handle the sale (and provided the $180 million estimate), beneficiaries include the S.F. Conservatory of Music, S.F. Opera, S.F. Symphony, and the University of San Francisco — all with years of support from the Gettys. (Getty graduated from USF and he attended the Conservatory.)

According to a statement by Christie’s, the New York auction of “1,500 superlative works of decorative and fine arts, featuring rare Chinese decorative arts and masterworks by Canaletto, Cassatt and Matisse” will be preceded by an international tour beginning in Hong Kong this month.

“Tragically and unexpectedly, Ann Getty passed away in 2020,” said a statement from the Foundation. “To fulfill their plan, Gordon Getty has taken the steps necessary to establish and fund the Foundation and to proceed with the sale.”

The couple is said to have planned this move for several years, believing that “the collection is a fitting metaphor for the importance of creativity and academic study. Throughout Ann’s lifetime, she manifested this understanding brilliantly.

“Gordon has never wavered in his belief that the arts and sciences, seeded through education, produce fertile ground. The Gettys’ plan was structured to implement their joint philanthropic commitment to creativity and learning and their recognition that art, in all its forms, is vital to ensuring a community’s prosperity,” according to the Foundation.

Getty said he is “committed to ensure that this dream will be fulfilled. The sale will honor Ann’s remarkable eye for design and storytelling through her exquisite taste, intellect, and curiosity. The Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation for the Arts will leave a legacy for future generations.”