A.J. Jacobs thinks the meaning of life can be found in puzzles

In A.J. Jacobs’ “The Puzzler: One Man’s Quest to Solve the Most Baffling Puzzles Ever, From Crosswords to Jigsaw to the Meaning of Life,” an obsessive writer celebrates obsessive decoders. (Crown Publishing Group)

By Lisa Amand

Special to The Examiner

In the international world of puzzlers, San Francisco’s Dan Feyer is considered a grand master. He is the eight-time winner of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament, and has been deemed “the wizard who is fastest of all” by the New York Times for doing the newspaper’s Sunday crossword puzzle in an average five minutes and 38 seconds.

In a new book, self-described immersive journalist A.J. Jacobs aims to strip away the mystique of people like Feyer and of what — prior to the pandemic-fueled Wordle craze — was already a growing, geeky subculture.

Jacobs’ “The Puzzler” takes readers on, as his book’s subtitle advertises, “one man’s quest to solve the most baffling puzzles ever, from crosswords to jigsaws to the meaning of life.” The book includes chapters on Japanese puzzle boxes, visual puzzles, infinite puzzles, a puzzle box designer named Kagen Sound, scavenger hunts, the MIT Mystery Hunt, the Kryptos sculpture at CIA headquarters and a plethora of word games.

Feyer (who is not profiled in the book but created a cryptic crossword with Jacobs) doesn’t think it’s bad for a bestselling New York Times author to try to crack the puzzlers’ code while giving his milieu a cool veneer. He even let The Examiner in on a secret: You don’t have to be a genius, but you should be well-rounded if you want to be a good puzzler.

“Top crossword solvers have to know a little bit about everything, plus how to spell it. I don’t know exactly what it is that separates the average from the elite — quick recall, of course, and pattern recognition,” said Feyer, a professional musician and music director from The City’s Sunnyside neighborhood.

Jacobs’ career of curiosity began in Contra Costa County where he landed his first newspaper job as a business reporter for the Antioch Daily Ledger in the early 1990s. Soon, he had embarked on a quirky literary journey with “The Know-It-All: One Man’s Quest to Become the Smartest Person in the World” (2005) — about reading the entire Encyclopedia Britannica.

The prolific author also has followed the Bible in a literal fashion in his book “The Year of Living Biblically” (2008), and attempted to perfect his body in “Drop Dead Healthy” (2012). To this day, he writes while on a treadmill desk, walking while typing.

For “The Puzzler,” Jacobs turned his unique style of anecdotal reporting into an obsessive, two-year investigation that started just before the pandemic. The timing was eerie, Jacobs told The Examiner.

“Jigsaws were the hottest things around, and you couldn’t find them. Because the pandemic had made them a hot commodity, they were as hard to find as hand sanitizer,” he said.

The kookiest chapter of the book is when Jacobs leaves the country in 2019. With his wife, Julie, and two of their three sons, Jacobs travels to Spain for the first World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship. Instead of going for research, they represented the United States in the annual match because Jacobs’ team was the only one to apply.

Comedic on the page, the author is earnest when he claims puzzles are a force for good. Puzzles, he writes, can “help save the world … Puzzles can teach us lessons about fresh perspectives, compassion, and cooperation.”

Maybe international relations could be conducted via Wordle or, in his case, in the Spanish city of Valladolid where four women from Russia bested all the other countries. Jacobs’ family finished second to last.

He admits to being “a sucker for people who are passionate about something, regardless of how silly that passion might seem to others.”

One of those committed people Jacobs introduces in the book is an accomplished puzzle maker by the name of Kagen Sound, who once carved an intricate desk for filmmaker Darren Aronofsky.

Sound toiled for more than four years, crafting a fully loaded desk with built-in puzzles and sliding drawers within drawers, which also functions as a wooden pipe organ. Sound says the commission nearly drove him insane.

Even when Jacobs enters a community unaware of what he’s getting into, like the Labyrinth Society Annual Gathering in Maryland, honest naivety about the difference between mazes and labyrinths puts him on the meditative path and makes him friends. He challenges himself incessantly while navigating a 24-acre corn maze in Vermont.

The last 80 pages of the book contain original puzzles by Greg Pliska, who cleverly connected each one to themes in Jacobs’ chapters: Rubik’s Cubes, Sudoku and KenKen, chess (yes, Jacobs did sit across from Garry Kasparov) along with hints, resources and solutions.

Pliska, a musical composer and conductor who grew up in Belmont, suggests when stumped, “Go look up the answer! It’s not a final exam, it’s not a competition; it’s meant to be fun.”

Even crossword-adverse readers might want to attempt a few word games. They will quickly learn that some puzzles are so difficult you need more than a decent vocabulary and knowledge of news and pop culture.

According to lifelong puzzle-head Tyler Hinman, a software engineer who lives in the Lower Haight, “The people who tend to excel are those who are mathematicians, computer programmers and musicians. All of those disciplines involve sorts of coded information — numbers, symbols, computer code, musical notation — that their practitioners can translate instantly, and it works similarly for the stilted language of a crossword clue.”

Hinman is a phenom after winning his first of seven American Crossword Puzzle Tournament titles at age 21.

Jacobs said crosswords remain his favorite word game, yet the New York Times’ Spelling Bee is so magnetic he can’t resist checking his phone when it posts at 3 a.m. Eastern time.

The writer is not alone. His new book is a paean to the eccentric, expanding world of puzzlers. It doesn’t pretend to be comprehensive. That would require a world encyclopedia and Jacobs doesn’t plan on hitting that road again.