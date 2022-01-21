A football field-sized industrial warehouse of fantastic pandemic art

Murals on display at Paint the Void’s Pier 70 exhibition. From left to right are works by Simon Malvaez, Nick Sirotich and Yon. (Courtesy of Brookfield Properties/Pete Bartelme)

In the pandemic’s early days, Netflix’s “Tiger King” boomed from TVs, banana bread scent wafted through the air and people wondered how long their lives would be on pause.

For Shannon Riley and Meredith Winner, co-founders of the art consulting company Building 180, the unpredictability inspired them to join forces with Art for Civil Discourse, to create a new initiative that pairs local artists with local businesses in a peculiarly symbiotic pandemic relationship. Paint the Void, founded in April 2020, has since paid over 150 artists to create more than 130 gorgeous murals on the boarded-up storefronts of San Francisco and Bay Area businesses shuttered to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Fast forward two years. Forty nine of Paint the Void’s pandemic projects are on display free of charge Jan. 22-23 and Jan. 27-30 in Building 12 at San Francisco’s Pier 70 in Dogpatch. “The City Canvas: A Paint the Void Retrospective” is billed as the nation’s largest exhibit of plywood mural art.

Neither Riley nor Winner could have predicted holding such an exhibition, let alone one that covers 70,000 square feet of Building 12’s sun-drenched floors, given they began with a low fundraising goal: $15,000, an amount quickly eclipsed by public response that exceeded expectations.

“We reached our first goal within 40 hours of putting the fundraiser on Facebook and then realized how much people wanted this in their communities,” said Winner.

Before securing funds, Riley and Winner had reached out to artists in their circle of friends. Max Ehrman, a muralist known professionally as Eon75, was one of the first to be brought on board, curating 15 murals in Hayes Valley in March 2020. Paint the Void soon expanded to other areas of The City, with Ehrman using his connections to recruit other highly skilled street and graffiti artists.

Felicia Gabaldon was one of those local artists, who painted a mural for Bauerware, an architecture firm in the Castro. Gabaldon’s color scheme, featuring shades of blues and reds, complemented the building’s orange and yellow concrete exterior. “I am from the southwest, and I wanted to make it simple, not too ornate,” said Gabaldon.

The project quickly exploded to include dozens of artists working at dozens of sites. “I think we started to have an idea of this when it got bigger and also when the boards started coming down, because of course we didn’t want to throw the murals out,” said Winner.

Forty nine of the works, ranging from 4 to 43 feet long and up to 11.5 feet high, are presented by Building 180 and Paint the Void in partnership with Pier 70 and Brookfield Properties, the latter of which is redeveloping the area into a 28-acre waterfront neighborhood. “When we started storing the murals, this seemed like the next phase,” said Winner.

Location and size were crucial to pulling off the exhibition. “We had galleries that offered spaces for us for photography, or for two or three boards, and we just never thought it imaginable that we could house 50 murals in one space because the murals are so big,” said Riley. Pier 70’s owners also agreed to hold the event for free, and this aspect was important to organizers as they want to preserve the public art’s accessibility.

Going forward, Pier 70’s Building 12, a football field-sized industrial warehouse with soaring ceilings, huge windows and sheet metal facade, which served as a shipyard in the 19th and 20th centuries, will operate as an event space that also offers office space and art studios. “The City Canvas” marks the venue’s public debut.

The exhibition is giving artists and organizers a new appreciation for the murals. “You paint something big sometimes, especially when you know it’s definitely not permanent or you think it’s not because it’s the pandemic and everything’s gonna come down — and to see it here pieced together is amazing,” said Gabaldon.

With COVID measures such as limited attendance, proof of vaccination and mandatory masking, Riley aims to bring people together safely to appreciate the artists’ work. “To see it actually happen and culminate into this big exhibit is unlike anything we dreamed of,” she said.

IF YOU GO

“The City Canvas: A Paint the Void Retrospective”

When: Jan. 22 & 23, 12-6 p.m.; ​Jan. 27-30, Thursday & Friday, 4-9 p.m., Saturday & Sunday, 12-6 p.m.

Where: Pier 70, S.F.

Tickets: Free with a suggested donation of $10; RSVP required on eventbrite