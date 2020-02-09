92nd annual Academy Awards winners

“Parasite” is the first film in a language other than English to win Oscar’s best picture. The South Korean film won four top honors — best picture, director, original screenplay and international feature film — at the 92nd annual Academy Awards in Hollwood.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Actor, leading role
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Actor, supporting role
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood
Actress, leading role
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Actress, supporting role
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Animated feature film
Toy Story 4 — Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera
Cinematography
1917 — Roger Deakins
Costume design
Little Women — Jacqueline Durran
Director
Parasite — Bong Joon Ho
Documentary feature
American Factory — Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
Documentary short
Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl) — Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
Film editing
Ford V Ferrari — Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland
International feature film
Parasite, South Korea, Directed by Bong Joon Ho
Makeup and hairstyling
Bombshell — Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
Motion picture
Parasite — Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers
Original score
Joker — Hildur Guðnadóttir
Original song
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman, Elton John, Bernie Taupin
Production design
Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood — Production Design: Barbara Ling, Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
Screenplay, adapted
Jojo Rabbit — Aika Waititi
Screenplay, original
Parasite — Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won
Short film, animated
Hair Love — Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
Short film, live action
The Neighbors’ Window — Marshall Curry
Sound editing
Ford V Ferrari — Donald Sylvester
Sound mixing
1917 — Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
Visual effects
1917 — Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy
