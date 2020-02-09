Director Bong Joon Ho, center, and Han Jin Won, won the original screenplay Oscar for “Parasite” at the 92nd Academy Awards Sunday Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theatre. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

92nd annual Academy Awards winners

South Korean film ‘Parasite’ earns four top honors

“Parasite” is the first film in a language other than English to win Oscar’s best picture. The South Korean film won four top honors — best picture, director, original screenplay and international feature film — at the 92nd annual Academy Awards in Hollwood.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Actor, leading role

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Actor, supporting role

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood

Actress, leading role

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Actress, supporting role

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Animated feature film

Toy Story 4 — Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

Cinematography

1917 — Roger Deakins

Costume design

Little Women — Jacqueline Durran

Director

Parasite — Bong Joon Ho

Documentary feature

American Factory — Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert

Documentary short

Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl) — Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva

Film editing

Ford V Ferrari — Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

International feature film

Parasite, South Korea, Directed by Bong Joon Ho

Makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell — Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

Motion picture

Parasite — Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers

Original score

Joker — Hildur Guðnadóttir

Original song

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman, Elton John, Bernie Taupin

Production design

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood — Production Design: Barbara Ling, Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

Screenplay, adapted

Jojo Rabbit — Aika Waititi

Screenplay, original

Parasite — Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won

Short film, animated

Hair Love — Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

Short film, live action

The Neighbors’ Window — Marshall Curry

Sound editing

Ford V Ferrari — Donald Sylvester

Sound mixing

1917 — Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Visual effects

1917 — Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy

