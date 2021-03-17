Volunteers are busy preparing items for the 62nd annual White Elephant Sale, which will be online only from May 1-23. (Courtesy Oakland Museum Women’s Board)

Volunteers are busy preparing items for the 62nd annual White Elephant Sale, which will be online only from May 1-23. (Courtesy Oakland Museum Women’s Board)

62nd White Elephant Sale goes online in 2021

Gently-used, high quality items available in Oakland Museum benefit

Oakland’s beloved White Elephant Sale, billed as Northern California’s largest rummage sale, is going online this year.

Due to the pandemic, the sale’s bustling Lancaster Street warehouse won’t be open for dedicated shoppers and bargain hunters. However, the Oakland Museum Women’s Board, which sponsors the fundraiser benefiting the Oakland Museum of California, is curating a three-week online sale for the 62nd annual event. It will run from 8 a.m. May 1 through 6 p.m. May 23.

Used furniture, artwork, household items, ceramics, sporting goods, fine jewelry, collectibles, music, books and vintage and contemporary apparel — all donations from the public — will be up for sale.

In the past six years, the sale has raised more $1 million annually to support the museum, which has been closed since March 13, 2020 due to COVID-19. (A reopening date this spring has yet to be announced.) The $3 million loss of revenue from the closure has made the need for funds from the White Elephant Sale even more crucial, officials say.

With assistance from more than 100 volunteers, the 2021 sale will be on a smaller scale than usual, featuring select high-quality items in the new online store.

In accordance with safety protocols, shoppers will be able to purchase items online, then schedule a pickup time at the warehouse on 333 Lancaster St.; shipping is not an option due to volunteer capacity and safety rules.

Shoppers at the upcoming White Elephant Sale must schedule a time to pick up items they purchase at the warehouse in Oakland. (Courtesy Odell Hussey Photography/Oakland Museum of California)

Shoppers at the upcoming White Elephant Sale must schedule a time to pick up items they purchase at the warehouse in Oakland. (Courtesy Odell Hussey Photography/Oakland Museum of California)

“This year, we challenged ourselves to carry forth the tradition and our commitment to supporting OMCA, while also creating a new online shopping experience for our returning and first-time White Elephant Sale customers,” said Sherry Westernoff, Oakland Museum Women’s Board president. “I’m so proud of our board and our volunteers for their commitment under these extraordinary circumstances. It was a true team effort.”

“In a time of uncertainty, we are so grateful to the Oakland Museum Women’s Board for their continued dedication to raising funds for the Oakland Museum of California, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lori Fogarty, OMCA director and CEO. “They demonstrate the best of philanthropy and community support: that a group of dedicated people can make a lasting impact year over year.”

To shop, visit whiteelephantsale.org/online.

Bay Area NewsMuseums and Galleries

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Arab Strap’s back with ‘As Days Get Dark’
Next story
Todd Rundgren’s virtual tour comes to The City

Just Posted

Atlanta Police Officers and Detectives respond to a crime scene at Aromatherapy Spa and Gold Spa, both located in the 1900 block of Piedmont Road NE in Atlanta, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. A 21-year-old man from Woodstock, who was captured in South Georgia on Tuesday night, is the suspect in three metro Atlanta massage parlor shootings that left eight people dead, authorities said. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
SF police boost patrols in Asian communities after spa shootings

Police are stepping up patrols in San Francisco’s heavily Asian neighborhoods following… Continue reading

Lincoln Mustangs quarterback Jonas Francovich (6) sets to handoff the football to fullback Tyree Cross (8) against the Gardena Panthers in the 1st quarter at the CIF Division 7-AA State High School Football Championship Game at City College of San Francisco on December 14, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)
S.F. public schools given OK for some outdoor sports

It will only be for a brief period, but outdoor high school… Continue reading

After the pandemic hit, San Francisco installed handwashing stations intended to serve the homeless, but advocates say more permanent water stations are needed, especially in the Tenderloin. David Mamaril Horowitz/Special to S.F. Examiner
Survey finds homeless residents have insufficient access to clean water

Homeless residents in San Francisco struggle to access clean water for drinking… Continue reading

Speed enforcement camera sign (Shutterstock)
Assemblymember David Chiu takes second shot at speed camera bill

Pilot program includes stronger protections for privacy and equity, supporters say

Trent Williams (71) of the San Francisco 49ers smiles during warm-ups before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 27, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The 49ers have reportedly agreed to terms with Williams, who will sign a six-year contract worth up $138.06 million. (Elsa/Getty Images/TNS)
49ers to sign Trent Williams to record six-year contract, bring in Alex Mack

Chris Biderman The Sacramento Bee The 49ers early Wednesday morning made big… Continue reading

Most Read