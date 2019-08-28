Fall 2019 Arts Preview: Classical

San Francisco Opera opens its season with Gonoud’s “Romeo and Juliet.” (Courtesy Alain Hanel)

Lieder Alive!: Vocalist Sarah Cambidge and pianist Peter Grünberg perform songs by Wagner and Strauss. 5 p.m. Sept. 1. $20-$75. Noe Valley Ministry, 1021 Sanchez St., S.F., www.liederalive.org

San Francisco Symphony Opening Gala: Artistic director Michael Tilson Thomas begins his 25th and final year in a concert of works by Gordon Getty, Glinka, Copland, Britten and Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” featuring guest vocalists, with before- and after-parties. 8 p.m. Sept. 4. $278-$426. Davies Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F., www.sfsymphony.org

S&M2: Metallica and The San Francisco Symphony, led by Edwin Outwater, open the Warriors’ new arena. 8 p.m Sept. 6. Sold out (resale tickets from $580). Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F., www.ticketmaster.com

Romeo and Juliet: San Francisco Opera opens its season with the Charles Gounod work featuring Bryan Hymel and Nadine Sierra singing the title roles. Sept. 6-Oct. 1. $26-$398. War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave., S.F., www.sfopera.com

Billy Budd: San Francisco Opera stages Benjamin Britten’s opera based on the Melville novel with an all-male cast headed by William Burden as Captain Vere and John Chest in the title role. Sept. 7-Sept. 22.

$26-$398. Opera House, www.sfopera.com

Opera in the Park: San Francisco Opera Orchestra and stars from the company’s fall season appear in the annual outdoor performance. 1:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Free. Robin Williams Meadow, Golden Gate Park, S.F., www.sfopera.com

Gregory Taboloff: The Bay Area composer-pianist and the Taboloff Philharmonic performs his Piano Concerto No. 1 (“The Mystic”) and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor. 3 p.m. Sept. 8. $45-$75. Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F., www.cityboxoffice.com

San Francisco Conservatory Faculty Artist Series: Violinist Ian Swensen plays works by Debussy and Prokofiev. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Free. 50 Oak St., S.F., sfcm.edu/performances

The Kingdom Choir: The group that shot to fame after appearing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is on tour. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10. $35-$45. Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose, hammertheatre.com

Bay Shore Lyric Opera: Verdi’s comic opera “Falstaff” is part of the Opera in the Parks series. 5 p.m. Sept. 8. Free. Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City, www.bslopera.com

MTT and Mahler: Michael Tilson Thomas and the San Francisco Symphony perform Mahler’s Symphony No. 6, the piece that launched the orchestra’s award-winnning Mahler Project. 8 p.m. Sept. 12-14, 2 p.m. Sept. 15. $35-$160. Davies Hall, S.F., www.sfsymphony.org

Omri Shimron: Old First Concerts presents the pianist exploring the idea of transformation via works by J. S. Bach, Philip Glass, Franz Schubert and Menachem Weisenberg. 8 p.m. Sept. 13. $5-$25. Old First Church, 1751 Sacramento St., S.F., www.oldfirstconcerts.org

San Francisco Contemporary Music Players: “Oceanic Migrations” includes the premiere of a work by Bang On A Can’s Michael Gordon featuring the vocal octet Roomful of Teeth and wind quintet Splinter Reeds. 8 p.m. Sept. 14. $15-$35. Cowell Theater, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F., sfcmp.org

Die Fledermaus: Opera San Jose presents Strauss’ waltz-filled operetta. Sept. 14-29. $10 (students under 21)-$176. California Theatre, 345 S. First St., San Jose, operasj.org

California Symphony: Donato Cabrera conducts and mezzo soprano Rachel Calloway solos in “Iconic Beethoven,” also featuring works by Mahler and Frank. 8 p.m. Sept. 14, 4 p.m. Sept. 15. $42-$72. Lesher Center, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, www.californiasymphony.org

MTT & Trifonov-Rachmaninoff & John Adams: Michael Tilson Thomas conducts the San Francisco Symphony in Adams’ premiere “I Still Dance”; Daniil Trifonov plays Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 4. 2 p.m. Sept 19 and Sept. 22, 8 p.m. Sept. 20-21. $35-$160. Davies Hall, S.F., www.sfsymphony.org

Bill and Flicka-Generous Spirits: Opera Parallèle begins its 10th season with a recital by tenor William Burden and mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade of music by Berthomieu, Brackett, Britten, Brubeck, Duparc, Glass, Arthur Hammerstein, Piaf and Marcus Shelby. 8 p.m. Sept. 19. $35-$150. Conservatory of Music, 50 Oak St., S.F., www.operaparallele.org

Costanoan Trio: San Francisco Early Music Society presents Cynthia Black, violin; Frédéric Rosselet, cello; and Derek Tam, fortepiano, playing works by composer-pianists of the late 18th century: Haydn, Mozart, Clementi and Beethoven. Sept. 20 in Palo Alto, Sept. 21 in Berkeley, and 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at Church of the Advent, 251 Fell St., S.F. $15 (student)-$50, www.sfems.org

Jonathan Biss: The pianist begins a series of seven recitals in which he’ll play all of Beethoven’s piano sonatas. 8 p.m. Sept. 21, 3 p.m. Sept. 22. $34-$68. Hertz Hall, UC Berkeley campus, www.calperformances.org

Opera in the Ballbark: San Francisco Opera’s “Romeo and Juliet” is simulcast from the War Memorial Opera House in high definition on the huge screen. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Free (registration recommmeded). Oracle Park, 24 Willie Mayes Plaza, S.F., Sfopera.com/Simulcast

Steinway Society: San Jose native and Stanford graduate Jon Nakamatsu plays works by Chopin, Schubert and Brahms, preceded by a 6:45 p.m. lecture. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21. $40-$60. McAfee Performing Arts and Lecture Center, 20300 Herriman Avenue, Saratoga, www.steinwaysociety.com

Chanticleer: The male a cappella chorus’ “Trade Winds” includes folk songs, chanteys and a commissioned piece by Chinese composer Zhou Tian. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26. $10-$62. Conservatory of Music, 60 Oak St., S.F., www.chanticleer.org

San Francisco Conservatory Kickoff Weekend Concert: The student and faculty guitar program and Del Sol Quartet perform works by Golijov, Smith, Assad, Thorvaldsdóttir, Robles and Debussy. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Free. 50 Oak St., S.F., www.sfcm.edu

Natasha Paremski, Alfredo Rodriguez: San Francisco Performances presents the classical and jazz pianists in program of works by Prokofiev, Ravel and Balakirev. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27. $45-$70. Herbst Theatre, S.F., sfperformances.org

New Century Chamber Orchestra: American teen pianist Maxim Lando joins the group for Chausson’s Concerto for Violin, Piano and Strings along with music by Elgar, Strauss and Schoenberg. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28. $30-$67. Herbst Theatre, S.F., www.cityboxoffice.com

Triptych (Eyes of One on Another): The Cal Performances-commissioned premiere music, spoken word and video work reflecting on Robert Mapplethorpe’s provocative photography features a score by Bryce Dessner performed by vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth, mezzo soprano Alicia Hall Moran, actor Isaiah Robinson and the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players. 8 p.m. Sept. 28. $30-$60. Zellerbach Hall, near Bancroft Way and Dana Street, UC Berkeley campus, www.calperformances.org

St. Lawrence Quartet: With guest James Austin Smith, oboe, the ensemble plays works by Haydn, Debussy, Telemann and and Paul Wiancko. 2:30 p.m. Sept. 29. $32-$68. Bing Concert Hall, 327 Lasuen St., Stanford University, http://live.stanford.edu/

Livermore Valley Opera: Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin” is directed by Candace Evans. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and Oct 5, 2 p.m. Sept. 29 and Oct. 6. $20-$90. Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore, www.LVOpera.com

California Pops Orchestra: The 31st season begins with a big band and Broadway concert. 3 p.m. Sept. 29. $20-$55. Performing Arts Center, 600 N. Delaware St., San Mateo, www.californiapopsorchestra.com

Lieder Alive!: Baritone Eugene Villanueva performs settings of poems by Heine. 5 p.m. Sept. 29. $20-$75. Noe Valley Ministry, S.F., www.liederalive.org

María Dueñas: The teen violinist performs Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto on a San Francisco Symphony program conducted by Marek Janowski and also featuring music by Hindemith and Mozart’s “Jupiter” Symphony. 2 p.m. Oct. 3, 8 p.m. Oct. 4-5. $20-$160. Davies Hall, S.F., www.sfsymphony.org

Renee Fleming: Cal Performances presents the soprano in recital with pianist Richard Bado. 8 p.m. Oct. 5. $24-$174. Zellerbach Hall, UC Berkeley campus, www.calperformances.org

Symphony Silicon Valley: Carlos Vieu conducts Kodály’s “Peacock” Variations and Tchaikovsky’s “Pathétique” Symphony. 8 p.m. Oct. 5, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6. $50-$98. California Theatre, 345 S. First St., San Jose, www.symphonysiliconvalley.org

Left Coast Chamber Ensemble: The new music group performs “Sharaku Unframed,” a micro-opera by Hiroya Miura and works by Debussy. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5. $18-$35. Conservatory of Music, 50 Oak St., S.F., www.leftcoastensemble.org

SF Music Day 2019: At the 12th annual event, 30 ensembles — string quartets, jazz combos, new music pioneers, chamber groups and more — perform on four stages; this year’s theme is “Rebels and Renegades.” Noon to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6. Free. Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F., https://www.intermusicsf.org/sfmd

Lieder Alive!: Tenor Pene Pati and pianist Ronny Michael Greenberg perform works by Strauss and Tosti. 5 p.m. Oct. 6. $20-$75. Noe Valley Ministry, S.F., www.liederalive.org

Oakland Symphony: The 31st season opens with “Hot as Hell, Cool as Jazz,” featuring Arrigo Boito’s “Prologue to Mefistofele” and music by pianist composer Taylor Eigsti and trumpeter Josiah Woodson. 8 p.m. Oct. 11. $25-$90. Paramount Theatre, 2025 Broadway, Oakland, www.oaklandsymphony.org

The Marriage of Figaro (Le Nozze di Figaro): San Francisco Opera presents a new production of the Mozart opera with bass-baritone Michael Sumuel as Figaro. Oct. 11-Nov. 1. $26-$398. War Memorial, S.F., www.sfopera.com

Manuel Barrueco: The Cuban guitarist appears in an Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts and San Francisco Performances presentation. 7 p.m. Oct. 13. $40-$60. Herbst Theatre, S.F., http://omniconcerts.com/concerts/

Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra: Director Nicholas McGegan leads the period instrument group and voices in “A Cosmic Notion,” a premiere by Caroline Shaw. 8 p.m. Oct. 17 at Herbst Theatre, S.F.; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at First United Methodist Church, Palo Alto; and Oct. 19-20 at First Congregational Church, Berkeley. $32-$120. https://philharmonia.org/

Z.E.N. Trio: Zhang Zuo, piano; Esther Yoo, violin; and Narek Hakhnazaryan, cello, play works by Schubert, Brahms and Shostakovich. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18. $45-$70. Herbst Theatre, S.F., sfperformances.org

Terry Riley & Gyan Riley: The minimalist composer and his classical guitarist son appear in “Minimialism Explored.” 7 and 9 p.m. Oct. 19. $45. Bing Studio, Stanford, http://live.stanford.edu/

Music at Kohl: The 37th season begins with American Chamber Players performing works by Mozart, Beethoven, Philippe Gaubert, Max Raimi and Guillaume Lekeu. 7 p.m. Oct. 20. $20-$50. Kohl Mansion, 2750 Adeline Drive, Burlingame, www.musicatkohl.org

Berkeley Symphony: Joseph Young conducts works by Beethoven, Ravel and Olly Wilson in the season opening concert with pianist Conrad Tao. 7 p.m. Oct. 24. $13-$72. Zellerbach Hall, UC Berkeley campus, www.berkeleysymphony.org

Pasquale Esposito: The crossover vocalist sings Italian, Neapolitan, English and Spanish standards along with pop-inspired tunes. 8 p.m. Oct. 25. $58-$65. Montalvo, 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga, http://montalvoarts.org/

Symphony Silicon Valley: JoAnn Falletta conducts works by Lili Boulanger, Rachmaninoff and soloists Robin Mayforth and Evan Kahn in David Amram’s “Partners: Violin & Cello Double Concerto.” 8 p.m. Oct. 26, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 27. $50-$98. California Theatre, San Jose, www.symphonysiliconvalley.org

Jason Vieaux: The Grammy-winning guitarist plays a program with baroque and contemporary music. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26. $40-$60. Herbst Theatre, S.F., sfperformances.org

Anna Dmytrenko: The Ukrainian-American pianist performs works by Beethoven and Rachmaninoff. 2:30 p.m. Oct. 27. $40-$60. Hammer Theatre, 101 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose, https://steinwaysociety.com/

San Francisco Performances’ Gala: The 40th season is celebrated with pianist Richard Goode playing works by Janacek, Debussy and Chopin. 7 p.m. Oct. 29. $45-$85. Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F., sfperformances.org

Joshua Bell: The violinist appears in recital with pianist Alessio Bax. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1. $60-$160. Bing Hall, Stanford, https://live.stanford.edu

Grigoryan Brothers: Australia’s leading guitar duo makes its San Francisco debut.7:30 p.m. Nov. 9. $45-$55. St. Mark’s Church, 1111 O’Farrell St., S.F., omniconcerts.com

The King’s Singers: The English a cappella ensemble sings music inspired by or associated with the civil rights movement. 2:30 p.m. Nov. 10. $32-$72. Bing Hall, Stanford, https://live.stanford.edu

Hansel and Gretel: Opera San Jose presents Engelbert Humperdinck’s 19th-century work with fun, folk-music-inspired themes. Nov. 16-Dec. 1. $9-$150. California Theatre, San Jose, operasj.org

SF Conservatory of Music Opera: Voice students perform Mozart’s “The Impresario” and the prologue to Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos.” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21-22. Free, with reservations. 50 Oak St., S.F., https://sfcm.edu/performance-calendar

Ars Minerva: The group that resurrects operas from the Italian Baroque stages Domenico Freschi’s “Ermelinda” in its first production since its 1680 premiere. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 24. $26-$250. ODC Theater, 3153 17th St., S.F., odc.dance/tickets

