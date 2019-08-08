19th Hardly Strictly Bluegrass announces Robert Plant, Emmylou Harris, Mary Gauthier, Yola

Mandolin Orange, Flor De Toloache, Whiskerman, Pimps of Joytime, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Wild Reeds also appear

Yola, the English “queen of country soul,” is among the acts playing 19th Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in Golden Gate Park on Oct. 4-6. (Courtesy Nonesuch)

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass has announced a third group of acts appearing this year, and it includes, to no surprise, Emmmylou Harris, who’s graced the free festival each of its nearly 20 years. Also in the lineup are folk duo Mandolin Orange; female Mariachi band Flor De Toloache; Oakland rock group Whiskerman; lo-fi indie folk from Kurt Vile & The Violators; gut-punching singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier; funky Pimps of Joytime, “rock-god-gone-Nashville” Robert Plant; Los Angeles folkers The Wild Reeds, and Yola, England’s “new queen of country-soul.”

Already announced musicians playing in the 19th free musical extravaganza on Oct. 4-6 in Golden Gate Park include: bluegrass band Dry Branch Fire Squad; first lady of outlaw country Tanya Tucker; Swedish singer-songwriter Daniel Norgren; Buddy Miller & Dirk Powell with Stuart Duncan; folk singer John Craigie; Bay Area’s Hot Buttered Rum, Mdou Moctar’s Tuareg pop, soulful, funky Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears; mandolin virtuoso and singerSierra Hull, and Americana highway queen Nikki Lane.

Also playing are acoustic duo The Milk Carton Kids; Calexico and Iron & Wine; Ukraine folk-music group Dakhabrakha; Texas troubadour Hayes Carll; Bay Area songwriter Jackie Greene; cowpunk Meat Puppets, soul singer Bettye LaVette, country music’s Margo Price, outspoken country and folk rocker Steve Earle, and British-Irish folk-rockers The Waterboys.

The late Warren Hellman created the festival in 2001 as a gift to San Francisco and celebration of American roots music.

Festival promoters note that this year’s program doesn’t overlap with San Francisco Fleet Week, allowing concertgoers the ability to enjoy acoustic sets “without noisy jets overhead.”