19th Hardly Strictly Bluegrass announces Hot Tuna, Chuck Prophet, SF Girls Chorus

Caitlin Canty, Infamous Stringdusters, Kronos Quartet, Long Ryders, Hiss Golden Messenger, Poor Man’s Whiskey, Tank & the Bangas also to appear

San Francisco rocker Chuck Prophet (and his band The Mission Express) play Hardly Strictly Bluegrass this year. (Courtesy photo)

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2019 has announced its fourth set of acts in the big lineup on Oct. 4-6 in Golden Gate Park, and it includes Bay Area acts such as Hot Tuna, alt-rockers Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express, and the San Francisco Girls Chorus.

The bill also will include balladeer Caitlin Canty, folk singer Bedouine, bluegrass from The Infamous Stringdusters, Kronos Quartet (playing Pete Seeger tunes with guests vocalists), psych-pop from The Long Ryders, folk band Hiss Golden Messenger; hootenanny from Poor Man’s Whiskey, and New Orleans’ Tank & The Bangas.

Previously announced artists are: Emmmylou Harris, folk duo Mandolin Orange, mariachi band Flor De Toloache, Oakland’s rock group Whiskerman, lo-fi indie folk from Kurt Vile & The Violators, singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier, funky Pimps of Joytime, “rock-god-gone-Nashville” Robert Plant, Los Angeles folkers The Wild Reeds, and Yola, the “new queen of country-soul.”

Also playing are bluegrass band Dry Branch Fire Squad; first lady of outlaw country Tanya Tucker; Swedish singer-songwriter Daniel Norgren; Buddy Miller & Dirk Powell with Stuart Duncan; folk singer John Craigie; Bay Area’s Hot Buttered Rum, Mdou Moctar’s Tuareg pop, soulful, funky Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears; mandolin virtuoso and singerSierra Hull, and Americana highway queen Nikki Lane.

The season’s first announcement offered: Also playing are acoustic duo The Milk Carton Kids; Calexico and Iron & Wine; Ukraine folk-music group Dakhabrakha; Texas troubadour Hayes Carll; Bay Area songwriter Jackie Greene; cowpunk Meat Puppets, soul singer Bettye LaVette, country music’s Margo Price, outspoken country and folk rocker Steve Earle, and British-Irish folk-rockers The Waterboys.

The late Warren Hellman created the festival in 2001 as a gift to San Francisco and celebration of American roots music.