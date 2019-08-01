19th Hardly Strictly Bluegrass adds Tanya Tucker, Daniel Norgren, Nikki Lane

Nikki Lane is among the musical acts in the 19th Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in Golden Gate Park. (Courtesy photo)

In announcing the second round of 2019 concerts, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass has added bluegrass band Dry Branch Fire Squad; first lady of outlaw country Tanya Tucker; Swedish singer-songwriter Daniel Norgren; Buddy Miller & Dirk Powell with Stuart Duncan; folk singer John Craigie; Bay Area’s Hot Buttered Rum, Mdou Moctar’s Tuareg pop, soulful, funky Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears; mandolin virtuoso and singer Sierra Hull, and Americana’s Nikki Lane the lineup.

Already announced acts in the 19th free musical extravaganza on Oct. 4-6 in Golden Gate Park include: acoustic duo The Milk Carton Kids; Calexico and Iron & Wine; Ukraine folk-music group Dakhabrakha; Texas troubadour Hayes Carll; Bay Area songwriter Jackie Greene; cowpunk Meat Puppets, soul singer Bettye LaVette, country music’s Margo Price, outspoken country and folk rocker Steve Earle, and British-Irish folk-rockers The Waterboys.

The late Warren Hellman created the festival in 2001 as a gift to San Francisco and the world to celebrate the variety of American roots music.

Festival organizers note that this year’s programming won’t overlap with San Francisco Fleet Week, allowing concertgoers the ability to enjoy acoustic sets “without noisy jets overhead.”

The rest of the lineup will be announced in upcoming weeks.