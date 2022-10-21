Proposition 1
When the Supreme Court issued its bombshell Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade earlier this year, it was clear that a number of states would move quickly to restrict women’s reproductive rights. The alacrity with which this has happened — and the emotional, physical and economic fallout for thousands of women across the country — is impossible to overstate.
Proposition 1 would strengthen California’s existing protections for women seeking abortion care by enshrining a fundamental right to reproductive freedom in the state Constitution. With many anti-abortion activists turning their attention toward a federal prohibition and bills restricting other expressions of bodily autonomy and reproductive health, Proposition 1 is an important safeguard for Californians and a beacon of freedom and compassion for women across the country.
Our recommendation: Yes on Prop. 1.
Propositions 26 and 27
The last thing California needs is more gambling, regardless of what good causes their wild profits will supposedly fund. Plenty of casinos, card rooms and horse racing tracks currently exist to help part hapless gaming enthusiasts from their money.
Polls suggest that most voters agree. Propositions 26 and 27, dueling ballot propositions to expand gambling in California, appear headed for massive defeat in November. Despite the fact that these two campaigns have raised a record amount of $441 million, Californians are saying enough is enough when it comes to the unchecked greed of the gaming industry.
The Examiner Editorial Board agrees with the vast majority of voters in rejecting both Prop. 26 and Prop. 27.
Our recommendation: No on Prop. 26, and no on Prop. 27.
Proposition 28
Arts education is an important component of a well-rounded curriculum, and we support efforts to provide California students with a rich arts and music experience at school. Unfortunately, Proposition 28 falls victim to the same rigid policymaking approach that has bedeviled California across a wide range of policy areas for years. As an increasing share of the state’s general fund is allocated to specific set-asides, policymakers’ ability to adjust to new challenges is reduced. And in a state with the type of wild budgetary fluctuations we have in California, that’s a problem.
The issue with Proposition 28 is not in its intent, which is laudable; it is in the execution. As a general rule, adding additional complexity to the state’s education funding formula is unhelpful, and ballot initiatives are the wrong venue to guide curriculum decisions. Add to these concerns the lack of a sunset clause and state-mandated district spending requirements that may or may not fit the needs of the community, and Prop 28 falls short, despite its worthwhile goals.
Our recommendation: No on Prop. 28.
Proposition 29
In what is quickly becoming the state’s most bizarre biannual tradition, everyday Californians are once again being asked to levy their expert opinions on the regulatory fate of kidney dialysis clinics. Enough is enough. If ever there was an issue that called for resolution via the regular legislative process in Sacramento, it’s this one.
Our recommendation: No on Prop. 29.
Proposition 30
Electric cars, wildfire mitigation and soaking the rich. What’s not to like about Proposition 30, an initiative that appears to have been created in a lab to appeal to a cartoon version of the California electorate? The measure, which would impose a 1.75% personal income tax on Californians making more than $2 million per year, would fund zero-emission vehicles and charging stations (80%) and wildfire suppression efforts (20%). The initiative boasts an eclectic mix of environmental and labor groups among its supporters.
But what’s important is who’s bankrolling it.
That would be Lyft, to the tune of $45 million and counting, comprising nearly 95% of all contributions to the “Yes on 30” campaign. As one would suspect, a publicly traded company with a $4.6 billion market cap doesn’t simply drop $45 million without assuming a return on its investment. Therein lies the problem with Prop. 30.
In a coincidence for the ages, Prop. 30 comes on the heels of California’s 2021 mandate that 90% of rideshare vehicles must be electric by 2030. Instead of reaching into its own vast corporate coffers to modernize its “fleet,” however, Lyft has chosen the tried-and-true path of sticking Californians with the bill.
So, who is on the other side of Prop. 30? None other than one of the most aggressive climate hawks in American government today: California Gov. Gavin Newsom. “Prop. 30 is a special interest carve-out — a cynical scheme devised by a single corporation to funnel state income tax revenue to their company,” according to Newsom.
Another group that has lined up in opposition to Prop. 30: California teachers. That’s because the initiative was deliberately crafted in a way that would sidestep the voter-approved Prop. 98, which mandates that 40% of the state’s budget be allocated to public education.
Taken together, these two aspects of Prop. 30 — its contemptuous use of the initiative process to funnel public dollars to a private company and its effort to circumvent the will of the people with respect to education funding — are more than enough to disqualify it from consideration.
Certainly, we need more and bolder climate solutions to address the existential challenge before us. That’s what makes a ploy like Prop. 30 even more maddening. It leverages a very real crisis to benefit a single company simply looking out for its own bottom line — at taxpayer expense. Beyond that, it sets a terrible precedent for others willing to do the same.
Our recommendation: No on Prop. 30.
Proposition 31
Californians get to vote on whether to affirm the state’s 2020 prohibition against flavored tobacco because a consortium of tobacco companies coughed up the cash necessary to qualify Prop. 31 for the ballot. It would be comical if it weren’t so serious. Nearly 90% of tobacco-using high school students use flavored products, and ample research has shown that flavored tobacco is a key entry point for young tobacco users.
This is California in the year 2022, not the set of “Mad Men.” California voters should slam the door on Big Tobacco loud enough that they won’t bother heading back to the ballot box ever again in an effort to peddle poison to kids.
Our recommendation: Yes on Prop. 31.