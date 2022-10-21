Governor
When all is said and done, Gavin Newsom may well end up proving to be one of the most consequential California governors in the state’s history. He has steered a thoughtful course through an unprecedented pandemic, ushered in significant reforms to address California’s twin housing affordability and homelessness crises, been a stalwart ally for women across the country in the wake of the Supreme Court’s disastrous Dobbs decision to overturn abortion rights and has cemented his status as the country’s most aggressive governor on climate change.
That he has done all of this while crushing a misguided partisan recall attempt and tempering the worst impulses of his own party in the Legislature is significant. California voters appear to agree, rewarding him with hearty approval ratings and backing him over his Republican challenger by a 2 to 1 margin in recent polls.
Newsom’s jam-packed first term has also seen him evolve into something different: the Democrats’ most effective communicator since Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Say what you will about his decision to take the messaging fight to revanchists like Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott; there’s a void in the discourse, and Newsom has stepped into the breach.
The Examiner endorses: Gavin Newsom.
Lieutenant Governor
San Francisco’s own Eleni Kounalakis has served admirably in a position that many past officeholders have struggled to make meaningful. She has worked tirelessly in her post with the University of California’s Board of Regents and has assumed a strong profile as Gov. Gavin Newsom’s appointee to lead the state’s international affairs and trade development activities. It’s a role she is well-suited for, having served as President Barack Obama’s ambassador to Hungary from 2010-2013.
The Examiner endorses: Eleni Kounalakis.
Attorney General
Much to Republican campaign ad-makers’ delight, a variety of key crime metrics have spiraled upward throughout the country in recent years. That could spell trouble for many Democratic attorneys general, who have been hit hard by the right for supporting popular criminal justice reforms. Luckily, incumbent California Attorney General Rob Bonta is a shrewd and capable top cop in a state that closely aligns with his politics.
Bonta has proven to be a highly visible and assertive presence as AG, evident in his willingness to pursue scofflaw cities attempting to shrug off their mandated housing production benchmarks with specious excuses. Appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2021 to serve out the remainder of former AG Xavier Becerra’s term upon Becerra’s appointment to head the federal Department of Health and Human Services, Bonta deserves a term of his own to build on the good work he has already done.
The Examiner endorses: Rob Bonta.
Secretary of State
Donald Trump’s intimidation campaign against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the wake of his 2020 election loss provides a stark lesson about the value of character and integrity in this crucial, if low-key, constitutional office. Shirley Weber, a daughter of Arkansas sharecroppers who has demonstrated a iron backbone in the face of special interest pressure throughout her career, fits the bill and deserves to return to the post.
The Examiner endorses: Shirley Weber.
Treasurer
Fiona Ma, the incumbent state treasurer with a long history in San Francisco politics, is the first woman of color to hold the position and the first female CPA. More importantly, she has held a wide range of elected positions throughout her career in public service, including the California Board of Equalization, the state Assembly and the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. In her first term in the treasurer’s office, she has served ably as the state’s top banker. A series of allegations of bad behavior have marred her first term in office, but her Republican challenger — beset by his own series of alleged missteps — is not a viable alternative. The choice is clear.
The Examiner endorses: Fiona Ma.
Controller
Keeping with the theme of San Francisco politicians who have rapidly made their way to Sacramento, Malia Cohen — former District 10 supervisor and chair of the State Board of Equalization — now seeks to become the state’s top bookkeeper, ensuring that payments (close to 50 million annually) are distributed in a timely and accurate fashion while keeping an eye on how state agencies are spending taxpayer dollars.
Cohen, who also once served as the president of the $22 billion San Francisco Employee Retirement System, argues that the controller’s office can be better used to advance equity statewide. While we are skeptical of the transformative potential of the controller’s office, we know Cohen to be an able professional with values aligned with the majority of the electorate. Her opponent, Republican “ideas man” Lanhee Chen, likely can’t say the same.
The Examiner endorses: Malia Cohen.
Insurance Commissioner
Ricardo Lara is an able politician who — having done the job for four years — understands what it takes to serve as the state’s Insurance Commissioner. He has waded thoughtfully into thorny industry discussions related to wildfire risk, data privacy and reproductive freedom. A series of scandals involving his campaign finance activities are frustrating and indicate a lapse in judgment and self-reflection; as the public official overseeing a $300 billion industry, we expect him to hold himself to a higher standard of behavior.
Then there is his Republican opponent.
A spin through Robert Howell’s campaign website feels like a grammarian’s ayahuasca retreat. Apparently, Howell will “take the politics out of paying our insurance bills,” which means … something? Based on all available evidence, Howell appears to have little understanding of what the job even involves. At least his “personally owned and operated electronics firm in the Silicon Valley” has an outstanding track record of safety.
The Examiner endorses: Ricardo Lara.
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Boasting an inspiring personal backstory and a record of achievement at both the state and local level, Tony Thurmond was a year into his first term as superintendent of public instruction when the pandemic turned the classroom into a cultural and political flashpoint. It’s a shame. We find most arguments criticizing his performance during the crisis to be ridiculous, benefiting from the clarity of hindsight and an unrealistic idea of the office’s ability to shape policy.
While Thurmond hasn’t been as assertive as we would have hoped, we recognize the exceptionally bad hand he was dealt and the downstream ramifications for his ability to pursue his original agenda. Still, he has made progress in the areas of mental health, reading instruction and bridging the digital divide, which shouldn’t be discounted. When compared to his Republican opponent, who promotes staff-led prayer in public schools and vouchers, the choice is obvious. Thurmond deserves another opportunity to reset and pursue ambitious goals under (hopefully) more normal conditions.
The Examiner endorses: Tony Thurmond.
Assembly District 17
Although Matt Haney has only held the District 17 assembly seat for a few months, his time in Sacramento has more than validated our initial endorsement of him. He has delivered on his campaign promises and has proven to be a strong advocate (and reliable vote) for housing production, mental health treatment, homeless solutions, climate policy and public safety. He appears to be rapidly growing into his role as a state legislator and we look forward to seeing his legislative career unfold. Haney is essentially running unopposed; David Campos (whom Haney has already beaten twice this year) also appears on the ballot, but is not campaigning.
The Examiner endorses: Matt Haney.
Assembly District 19
Assemblymember Phil Ting headed to Sacramento in 2012 following a successful tenure as San Francisco’s assessor-recorder that saw him clear a daunting five-year assessment backlog that recovered nearly $300 million in unpaid taxes for The City. Since then, he has been a productive legislator and a strong advocate for the district, serving as the chair of the powerful Assembly Budget Committee and passing legislation to strengthen gun laws, restore San Francisco wetlands, help students obtain Cal Grants and to ensure tax fairness for same-sex couples. If reelected, this will be Ting’s final act in the Assembly due to term limits.
The Examiner endorses: Phil Ting.
Federal offices
U.S. Senate (Special and Regular)
What’s this? The 2022 U.S. Senate race is a double header! Not really, but you’ll still have to vote twice — once to fill the 54-day remainder of Vice President Kamala Harris’s original six-year term and then again for a candidate to work on behalf of the Golden State for a six-year term of their own. Being forced to vote for some politicians twice would feel like a cruel joke. Not so in this year’s Senate race, which pits the exceptional Alex Padilla — former L.A. city councilmember, California state senator and California secretary of state — against one of Donald Trump’s former attorneys.
Padilla, the son of Mexican immigrants and California’s first Latino U.S. senator after being appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to serve out the remainder of Harris’s term, brings deep perspective and wide-ranging experience to his role in Washington, D.C. In nearly two years on Capitol Hill, he has proven to be a strong advocate for immigration reform, health care and other key Democratic priorities.
We are encouraged by Padilla's responsiveness to constituents and by his commitment to ensuring that California competes aggressively for its share of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act. Given his wide breadth of knowledge and key committee assignments, California is well served with him in the role.
It goes without saying that Padilla is the only viable alternative on the ballot for this year’s U.S. Senate race. Fortunately, he is the kind of public servant Californians should be proud to vote for — in this peculiar case, twice.
The Examiner endorses: Alex Padilla.
U.S. Congress, District 11
It would be difficult to find anyone outside of the most fetid QAnon fever swamps who could look you in the eye and say that Nancy Pelosi will not be remembered as the most effective House speaker in U.S. history. A trailblazer and tireless advocate for American families, Pelosi has represented San Francisco in Congress continuously since 1987. Her importance to The City and the entire region literally cannot be overstated.
The Examiner endorses: Nancy Pelosi.
U.S. Congress, District 15
No endorsement.