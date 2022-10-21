Vote24.png

Governor

When all is said and done, Gavin Newsom may well end up proving to be one of the most consequential California governors in the state’s history. He has steered a thoughtful course through an unprecedented pandemic, ushered in significant reforms to address California’s twin housing affordability and homelessness crises, been a stalwart ally for women across the country in the wake of the Supreme Court’s disastrous Dobbs decision to overturn abortion rights and has cemented his status as the country’s most aggressive governor on climate change.

Gavin Newsom.jpg
Eleni Kounalakis.jpg
Rob Bonta.jpg
Shirley Weber.jpg
Fiona Ma.jpg
Malia Cohen.jpg
Ricardo Lara.jpg
Tony Thurmond.jpg
Matt Haney.jpg
Phil Ting.jpg
Alex Padilla.jpg
Nancy Pelosi.jpg

