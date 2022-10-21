District Attorney
The Fox News caricature of San Francisco as a lawless hellscape racked by wanton violence, rampant property theft, open-air drug dealing, anti-Asian hate crimes and widespread looting has always been just that — a glorified “Saturday Night Live” sendup meant to infuriate aging, rural white voters about “Democrat-run cities” and the excesses of liberal criminal justice reformers.
That doesn’t mean there aren’t elements of truth to the narrative. A caricature, after all, is based on something real. And in the case of car break-ins, drug use and anti-Asian attacks, the shoe sadly fits.
Enter Chesa Boudin, San Francisco’s erstwhile progressive district attorney, who functioned as a lightning rod for conservative ire across the country before he was recalled in June after two years in office. We argued at the time that ousting Boudin would not solve voters’ frustration with crime and disorder. In the absence of criminal conduct or gross incompetence, recalling a dually elected public official for delivering on their campaign promises sets a bad precedent.
Just as important, throwing the district attorney’s office into upheaval at precisely the moment The City is faced with a smorgasbord of public safety crises seemed particularly ill-advised. But San Francisco voters had their say, and Boudin was summarily dismissed, replaced by Mayor London Breed with former assistant DA Brooke Jenkins.
What’s past is prologue. Heading into Nov. 8, voters will again have the opportunity to upend the district attorney’s office as a way to vent their collective spleen at the lawlessness on our streets and in our neighborhoods. Although the circumstances are admittedly quite different, it was a bad idea in June, and it’s a bad idea now.
Jenkins has been in the position for five months at this point. Much of that time has been spent reshaping the office and establishing priorities — ostensibly reflective of the desires of the electorate that voted overwhelmingly to remove her predecessor. At the same time, she has upheld her commitment to enforce consequences for drug dealers while diverting habitual users into treatment through the Community Justice Center court. She has also launched an initiative to review several anti-Asian attacks for evidence that may support hate crime charges.
The irony is not lost on us that Jenkins served as a paid consultant to groups affiliated with the Boudin recall effort. We don’t condone the activity, nor do we believe that more stringent punishments always equate to better public safety. At the same time, we believe that Jenkins is the most qualified candidate in the field, and she deserves a chance to further prove herself in the role.
Most of all, we believe that playing musical district attorneys is antithetical to organizational stability and the public safety goals all San Franciscans share. A vote for Jenkins is not only the right choice for the office, it is also a vote for sorely needed continuity after two-plus years of turmoil.
The Examiner endorses: Brooke Jenkins
San Francisco School Board
It’s never a positive sign when the gross incompetence and general mayhem within your local school board makes national news. The performance of the San Francisco Unified School District Board of Education in recent years has been an unqualified embarrassment, reaching a crescendo in the overwhelming recall of three members in June. In the time since, we have seen a gradual — and welcome — return to sanity on the body. Ham-handedly insensitive comments from newly appointed board member Ann Hsu notwithstanding, the three members appointed by Mayor London Breed have been fulfilling their promise to bring the board back to its core function and away from further contretemps. In the interest of continuity and in the hope that they will continue to bring reasoned deliberation and realistic agenda-setting to the board, we recommend Hsu, Lainie Motamedi and Lisa Weissman-Ward.
The Examiner endorses: Ann Hsu, Lainie Motamedi and Lisa Weissman-Ward.
Public Defender
Cerebral and deliberate, Mano Raju is the kind of nose-to-the-grindstone public official that gets things done because he doesn’t mind who gets the credit. His steady hand has led the Public Defender’s Office since the death of Jeff Adachi in 2019, through the maelstrom of COVID-19, and law enforcement’s widespread public reckoning in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.
Since assuming leadership of the Public Defender’s Office, Raju has implemented creative new programs to increase diversity within the jury pool, provide opportunities to at-risk youth and to challenge excessive sentences and wrongful convictions, all while ramping up capacity for existing programs that have demonstrated success.
The Public Defender’s Office demands a workhorse, not a show horse, which is exactly how Raju has approached the job during his three years at the helm. He deserves another four.
The Examiner endorses: Mano Raju.
Assessor-Recorder
A quintessential public servant who launched his city career in the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services, Joaquín Torres served with integrity and distinction as the former director of the Office of Economic and Workforce Development before being appointed assessor-recorder by Mayor London Breed in February 2021. He was elected to the post in his own right in February of this year, and is now running unopposed for a full term. He has acquitted himself well over the past two years and has earned a full term of his own.
The Examiner endorses: Joaquín Torres.
Community College Board (2- and 4-year terms)
To say that we are dismayed by the rank incompetence and floundering fiscal management of City College of San Francisco is a comical understatement. The institution has been spinning out of control for more than a decade, its accreditation hanging precariously in the balance, its credibility a distant memory.
It would be bad enough if this were a fly-by-night, for-profit scheme trying to bilk desperate rubes. But Trump University this is not. City College of San Francisco is a vital educational hub providing critical programs to a wide array of residents, from young people aiming to transfer to four-year universities, to mid-life workers seeking career advancement, to folks pursuing vocational training, to senior citizens looking for personal enrichment. The state’s community colleges are the humble workhorses of our higher education system. CCSF deserves so much better than the woeful stewardship it has received.
We believe this disqualifies incumbents seeking to return to office, particularly those who have been there for years. The problem is that the remaining crop of candidates (for both the 2- and 4-year positions) are profoundly underwhelming. Not one candidate brings strong organizational oversight or a legitimate financial background to the role. Instead, it’s a fait accompli that the board will continue to be stocked with leaders who simply aren’t up to the task.
For this reason, we will not be issuing any endorsements for the San Francisco Community College Board. The candidates simply do not merit it. Furthermore, we hope this serves as an exhortation to a new generation of leaders to step forward. San Francisco is one of the most educated cities in the United States, the epicenter of innovation and a hotbed of creative thinking. Surely, we can do better, and we encourage thoughtful, accomplished professionals to step into the ring next time around. CCSF students deserve it.
The Examiner endorses: No one.
Board of Supervisors, District 2
Incumbent Catherine Stefani is running unopposed and for good reason: She is a thoughtful and capable leader who brings a strong analytical skill set and sound judgment to a Board of Supervisors that is often lacking in such traits. District 2 residents, who have enjoyed representation at City Hall by eventual political megastars such as Dianne Feinstein and Gavin Newsom, are fortunate to have another strong advocate under the gold dome.
The Examiner endorses: Catherine Stefani.
Board of Supervisors, District 4
The Examiner is not endorsing a candidate in this race.
Board of Supervisors, District 6
If there is a ground zero for the changing face of The City, it is the sixth supervisorial district, which encompasses Treasure and Yerba Buena Islands, SoMa, Mission Bay and the East Cut. One would be hard-pressed to find an inch of the district that isn’t faced with one or more of The City’s most vexing challenges, from homelessness and overdose deaths in SoMa to the tumbleweeds rolling through formerly ascendant East Cut office towers. Major development projects on Treasure and Yerba Buena Islands demand careful attention. Mission Bay has emerged as a veritable city within The City. At the heart of the district, Moscone Center — a powerhouse of our visitor economy — continues its slow march back from years of pandemic fears and restrictions.
Every seat on the Board of Supervisors is a big job, but one could argue that in the current environment, the District 6 job is the biggest among equals. To succeed, the incoming supervisor will need to draw upon deep institutional knowledge of The City and its agencies, and a firm grasp of the political dynamics that dictate success or failure. Most of all, success will require a leader who is able to push ideology aside and focus on real solutions for the people of San Francisco.
For these reasons among others, we endorse incumbent Supervisor Matt Dorsey.
In the months since Dorsey was appointed by Mayor London Breed to serve out the remainder of former Supervisor Matt Haney’s term after he was elected to the state Assembly, Dorsey has distinguished himself as a serious and energetic leader. He has shown the courage to stake out strong pro-housing positions in contrast to many of his colleagues, and has collaborated effectively with Supervisors Catherine Stefani and Rafael Mandelman to develop “San Francisco Recovers,” a citywide strategy to address the scourge of street-level drug dealing and overdose deaths.
It's no surprise that Dorsey has proven to be so effective in such a short period of time. He is a skilled, longtime public servant who held long tenures as the top communications aide to both former City Attorney Dennis Herrera and Police Chief Bill Scott. A gay man living with HIV, he has also been active in local Democratic politics for decades, providing him with a nuanced understanding of the politics (and political players) behind every issue. His ability to work with a wide coalition of stakeholders and his keen perspective on core issues affecting his district and the entire city will prove invaluable on the board as it contends with a tsunami of challenges.
Dorsey boasts a wide range of impressive organizational and individual endorsements. By way of his lifetime of committed public service to The City and his demonstrated dedication to assertive, level-headed policy making, he has earned ours as well.
The Examiner endorses: Matt Dorsey.
Board of Supervisors, District 8
For everyone paying attention, the race for supervisor in District 8 should not be a question. Incumbent first-term Supervisor Rafael Mandelman has proven his mettle and deserves to continue his solid work for another four years. Frankly, The City would be better off with more leaders like him.
In his first term on the board, he has worked doggedly — often against the torpor of many of his colleagues — to address The City’s spiraling homelessness and mental illness epidemics. He has authored sensible legislation to get people off the streets and into treatment and has pushed relentlessly for legislation to scale up the production of new housing.
Most recently, he prevailed in a years-long effort to allow four units of housing on any residential lot and up to six units on corner lots, a significant salvo in The City’s effort to meet its housing production requirements. Mandelman has also consistently shown solidarity with the small business community, a group that needs all the allies it can get amid the city’s byzantine regulatory environment and glacially slow permitting processes.
Mandelman’s list of endorsers is far too long to recount. It is testament to his ability to bridge divides and unite various political and ideological factions in the interest of sound public policy and broad-based solutions. His determination to forge consensus — even when it is difficult — and bring diverse groups of stakeholders to the table is rare and refreshing. More important, it’s precisely what we need.
San Francisco deserves leaders who will put the city first. Mandelman provides the blueprint.
The Examiner endorses: Rafael Mandelman.
Board of Supervisors, District 10
Incumbent and current Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton faces no significant opposition in his bid for reelection. A San Francisco native who grew up in the Bayview and Potrero Hill, he is well-tuned to his district and an effective advocate for District 10 residents. We hope to see more concerted action from him in a second term to address some of the defining issues currently facing The City: homelessness, housing affordability and the economic recovery of downtown.
The Examiner endorses: Shamann Walton.