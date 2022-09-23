The new Peter Hujar exhibition at Fraenkel Gallery — the fourth showing of the late photographer’s work there — could be summed up as an exercise in artists looking at other artists. Hujar, who was at the epicenter of Manhattan’s 1970s queer art and music scene, captured some of the era’s most famous faces, many of which are present here. The show also features a surprise celebrity cameo: It’s curated by Elton John.

The legendary musician, who began collecting Hujar’s work in 2011, has chosen 50 silver gelatin prints, all but one printed by the photographer himself in his tragically short lifetime. (Hujar died of AIDS, and a percentage of the proceeds from the show benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation.) The selection of photographs, focusing on musical performers and queer icons, is largely made up of Hujar B-sides.

Max Blue writes about the visual arts and modern culture for the San Francisco Examiner and other publications.