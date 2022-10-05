Italian heritage Parade marks 154th procession
In 1869, community leader Nicola Larco established San Francisco’s First Columbus Day Celebration, marking the first time that Italian-Americans gathered to hold a parade to honor their U.S. history. Today, the annual San Francisco Italian Heritage Parade is the nation’s longest-running parade of its kind.
This year, it will celebrate its 154th iteration on October 9, sharing its glory with the famed S.F. Fleet Week.
In 2018, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day, but the parade to commemorate Italian Heritage has continued, though with less nominal recognition of the explorer.
This year’s parade will start Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at Fisherman’s Wharf, at the intersection of Jefferson and Powell streets. It will progress though North Beach along Columbus Avenue, appropriately enough, and finish in front of Saints Peter and Paul Church.
At the church, another annual tradition, the Saints Peter & Paul Bazaar (in its 104th year), will be raging all weekend — featuring rides, games and the traditional salami toss.
Popular Tenderloin gastropub shuts down
The taps have stopped flowing at Mikkeller Bar as the gastropub in the heart of the Tenderloin has closed up shop after nine years in The City.
Mikkeller Bar offered rare tap and bottled beers from around the world alongside upscale pub fare. It was one of three remaining Mikkeller locations in California, as well as the microbrewery’s original outpost in the United States.
“The place means something very special to us and it is of course very sad to have to say goodbye,” said Mikkel Bjergsø, Mikkeller’s founder and creative director.
In August, Mikkeller announced that the company would be returning its focus to contract brewing, an arrangement where a company brews and packages beer on equipment that it does not own. The company cited pandemic-induced difficulties, such as rising costs, supply chain issues and unstable market conditions.
The San Francisco location used “on-the-fly” beer taps that allowed beer to be mixed with nitrogen and carbon dioxide, while also being poured in a sophisticated and controlled manner. This process also allowed Mikkeller’s beers to be served at the correct temperature, with variations applying to different styles.
Stanford scientist wins share of Nobel Chemistry Prize
The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless on Wednesday for the development of click chemistry and bio-orthogonal chemistry — work that has “led to a revolution in how chemists think about linking molecules together,” the Nobel committee said.
Bertozzi, a chemist and professor at Stanford, is the eighth woman to be awarded the prize, and Sharpless is the fifth scientist to be honored with two Nobels, the committee noted.
Johan Aqvist, the chair of the chemistry committee, said that this year’s prize dealt with “not overcomplicating matters, instead working with what is easy and simple.”
“Click chemistry is almost like it sounds,” he said of a field whose name Sharpless coined in 2000. “It’s all about snapping molecules together. Imagine that you could attach small chemical buckles to different types of building blocks. Then you could link these buckles together and produce molecules of greater complexity and variation.”
Bertozzi was able to apply this reaction to biomolecules, often found on cell surfaces, in living organisms without affecting the chemistry of the cells she was observing. Before her extensive research with glycans, or sugar chains, scientists’ understanding of this subfield of glycobiology had been hampered by an inability to see molecules in action in living cells.