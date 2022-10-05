18929562_web1_italian

Viewers take in the Italian Heritage Parade in 2018.

 Italian Heritage Parade

Italian heritage Parade marks 154th procession

In 1869, community leader Nicola Larco established San Francisco’s First Columbus Day Celebration, marking the first time that Italian-Americans gathered to hold a parade to honor their U.S. history. Today, the annual San Francisco Italian Heritage Parade is the nation’s longest-running parade of its kind.

