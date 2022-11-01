Museum of the African Diaspora appoints
new chief curatorThe Museum of the African Diaspora has appointed Key Jo Lee, who comes from the Cleveland Museum of Art, as their new chief of curatorial affairs and public programs, the museum announced Friday.
The newly created leadership position is supported by a grant from the Mellon Foundation, a private foundation with five core areas of interest including museums and art conservation.
Lee’s role is intended to elevate the MoAD’s presence as a global leader within the contemporary art wvorld in presenting and celebrating art from an African diasporic perspective. She will begin working in January.
“I am honored and delighted to embark on this new endeavor at MoAD as its chief of curatorial affairs and public programs, especially at this moment of growth and experimentation,” said Lee. “My practice has always been collaborative and community-informed, and I look forward to spending significant time learning and contributing to local and regional conversations already in progress.”
Lee, whose expertise is in American art history, histories and theories of photography, African American studies and museum education, joined the Cleveland Museum of Art in 2017. Starting as assistant director of academic affairs, Lee rose to associate curator of special projects in 2020 and to associate curator in 2022.
Her recent exhibition at Cleveland, “Currents and Constellations: Black Art in Focus,” put 25 emerging and mid-career Black artists in dialogue with the museum’s permanent collection and introduced a series of permanent gallery interventions meant to broaden visitors’ notions of the relevance and impact of Black art.
Lee holds a bachelor’s degree in art history from Douglass College at Rutgers University and a dual master’s degree in history of art and African American studies from Yale. She is also a Ph.D candidate in both history of art and African American studies at Yale University.
Study: Warriors games will come with an even heftier price tag
The Golden State Warriors were recently declared the NBA’s most valuable franchise, and their game day experience may soon have a similar price tag to boot.
A new study released by Betway, an online gambling company, predicted how much fans of all 32 franchises might be paying by 2025 for an NBA game day experience. According to Betway, no team will be more expensive to support than last year’s championship-winning Golden State Warriors.
Six different factors were used: the average prices of a ticket, parking, a 12-ounce beer, a 16-ounce soft drink, a hot dog and an adult jersey.
The percentage change in price for each factor between 2018-19 and 2020-21 was recorded, and a forecast function was applied to determine the potential cost for 2025.
The Dubs are predicted to have among the costliest single tickets, going for about $153. A 12-ounce beer will set you back roughly $27, while a hot dog will go for about $10 a weenie. Betway predicts that Chase Center would be the only venue whose hot dog crosses the $10 threshold.
Parking at Chase Center would be the most expensive in the league, costing about $58 — which is almost $4,800 over the course of a season.
In total, a Warriors game day would set a member of Dub Nation back by about $390. Over the course of a single season, a fan could dish out almost $22,000.
The New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers came in second and third place respectively for the most expensive game-day experiences. By 2025, the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to round out the top five.
At the other end of the table, the Memphis Grizzlies are predicted to be the most affordable team to support by 2025, with a single game day forecast to cost $190, less than half the price of a Warriors game.
Move over, G.I. Joe: Curry now an action figure
From the “NBA 2K” series to 2K Sports’ “PGA Tour 2K23,” Stephen Curry has been a mainstay in sports video games. Now, there’s a new way to play with the basketball superstar.
Hasbro and the NBA have teamed up to release a new line of Starting Lineup “First Edition” action figures.
Curry joins seven other NBA players — Lebron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Dončić, Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Trae Young and Jayson Tatum as part of Starting Lineup Series 1 line.
The superstar point guard’s figure comes clad in his Warriors “Icon Edition” jersey, as well as his Curry Flow 9 Under Armour shoes.
Startling Lineup figures were first produced in 1988 by Kenner Products, an American toy company, and stood at about 4 inches tall. Each figure came with a collectible card. Figures of almost all professional sports were made, including those of NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL players.
Orders for Curry’s action figure can be placed on the team’s store for $49.99. The item will be shipped by Dec. 1.