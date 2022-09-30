Electric hydrofoils may join bay ferry ranks
Imagine yourself running late for work in San Francisco from the East Bay.
Instead of rushing to BART or resigning to drive and pay the all-day parking fee, what if you could hop on a nautical Tesla and arrive at your destination across the Bay in 10 minutes flat?
A Swedish tech company called Candela has developed a high-speed, fully electric, smart commuter ferry that uses a wing beneath the hull, called a hydrofoil, to cut time, energy and sound from travel. The result is like a Tesla that can swim – or more accurately, fly.
Candela’s initial designs of the boats show a sleek catamaran that hovers above the chop of the water. The vessel is closer in size to a bus than a ferry, with a capacity for about 30 people and slots for a few bikes, compared to the current San Francisco Bay ferries that fit as many as 450 people.
Candela plans to market the P-12 Shuttle to existing transit agencies in the Bay, emphasizing that public transport on the water can be faster, sustainable and cost far less for the operator and tax payer, said Candela spokesperson Mikael Mahlberg.
Brothers plead guilty to fentanyl dealing
A pair of Berkeley brothers could spend decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl in the Tenderloin.
Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez, 18, and David Ordonez, 20, each pleaded guilty this month to multiple counts of distributing at least 40 grams of fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California announced the pleas on Thursday, the same day Hernandez-Ordonez pleaded guilty.
Ordonez pleaded guilty on Sept. 15 to conspiring to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl and one count of distributing at least 50 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine.
Each count carries a maximum 40-year prison sentence, $5 million fine and minimum of four years of supervised release.
The pleas come a week after federal prosecutors indicted an Oakland woman — alleging she commuted from the East Bay to the Tenderloin to sell fentanyl — and as the city contends with an ongoing opioid crisis. Fentanyl accounted for almost three-fourths of The City’s overdose deaths over the preceding two years, according to public health data.
The brothers admitted to traveling from their Berkeley apartment to San Francisco between February and April to sell drugs near 7th and Market streets, which federal prosecutors said is in the Tenderloin’s illegal, open-air drug market.
Hernandez-Ordonez will be sentenced on Dec. 15,w hile his younger brother will learn his fate Jan. 12. The pair will remain in federal custody in the meantime.
Abuse survivors want
archbishop's 'secret' list
A network of sexual abuse survivors is calling on San Francisco's controversial Roman Catholic archbishop to release a "secret" list of the hundreds of people accused of sexual abuse within the archdiocese.
The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests said in a letter delivered to Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone on Thursday that it had identified 312 clergy, brothers and laity — including 229 within San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties — who have been accused of sexual abuse.
Organizers said the group's list doesn't contain information from Cordileone's "secret archives," and they called on Cordileone to publish a list with detailed work histories and pictures of the men accused.
Time is of the essence, they said, because Dec. 31 is the last day alleged victims of childhood sexual abuse in California to file lawsuits exceeding the state's statue of limitations. SNAP said Cordileone ignored similar calls last year.
The Archdiocese of San Francisco is the only one within California — and one of 15 across the country — that is yet to release a list of accused abusers, according to the advocacy group BishopAccountability.org.
The Archdiocese of San Francisco told The Examiner in a statement on Friday afternoon that it lists "priests and deacons in good standing" on its website, which people "with questions about a priest or deacon" can refer to.
"The Archdiocese believes that the best way to provide transparency related to sexual abuse allegations is to direct them to civil authorities such as police and sheriff departments, engage an independent review board and share information with parish communities," a spokesperson said.